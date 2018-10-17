Stormy Daniels must pay Trump’s legal fees after judge dismissed her defamation lawsuit

There is actually a sensible, constitutional judge in California!

John Fritze reports for USA Today that on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, a federal judge in California dismissed a defamation lawsuit pornographic actress “Stormy Daniels” (real name Stephanie Clifford) had filed against President Donald Trump. U.S. District Court Judge S. James Otero ruled that the president’s criticism of Daniels is protected by the First Amendment.

Stormy filed the defamation lawsuit in April after Trump tweeted that she’s a “con job”, in reference to her remarks in television interviews alleging that she had been confronted and threatened by a mystery man for her allegations of a sexual encounter with Trump 12 years ago.

On ABC’s execrable daytime show The View, Stormy even unveiled a sketch of the mystery man, who strangely looks just like her porn-actor husband Brendon Miller.

In his tweet, President Trump called the man in the sketch a “non-existent man” and Stormy as a “total con job”.

During arguments last month, Judge Otero indicated that Trump’s tweet is Constitutionally protected speech. In his ruling Monday, Otero further described the tweet as a hyperbolic statement aimed at a public figure:

“If this court were to prevent Mr. Trump from engaging in this type of ‘rhetorical hyperbole’ against a political adversary, it would significantly hamper the office of the president. Any strongly-worded response by a president to another politician or public figure could constitute an action for defamation.”

Soon after Judge Otero’s ruling, Stormy’s attorney Michael Avenatti, who also represents Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s false accuser and perjurer Julie Swetnick, filed an appeal to the infamous 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Judge Otero’s ruling also ordered Stormy to pay Trump’s legal fees.

As reported by the UK’s Independent, on March 14, 2018, Stormy established a Crowd Justice page, asking for donations to pay her attorney’s fees, security expenses, out-of-pocket costs associated with the lawsuit, and possible “damages for speaking out”. The page raised more than $10,000 that day.

In effect, the useful-idiot Trump “resisters” who donated to Stormy are paying Trump’s legal fees. HA HA HA HA HA!

~Eowyn

