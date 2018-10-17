Stolen Valor: Prince Charles and his fake military service and medals

The term “stolen valor” refers to military imposters — individuals who lie about their military service.
In the United States, the Stolen Valor Act of 2013 makes it a crime for a person to fraudulently claim military service or military awards and medals specified in the Act, with the intention of obtaining money, property, or other tangible benefit. The awards include the Medal of Honor, Distinguished Service Cross, Silver Star, Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon or Medal, and more.
If Prince Charles, 69, were an American, he would be arrested for stolen valor — pretending to military service, ranks and awards that he had not earned.
According to Wikipedia, this is Prince Charles’ military service:
- Royal Air Force training as a jet pilot in 1971.
- After a 6-week course in the Royal Naval College Dartmouth, he served on the guided missile destroyer HMS Norfolk (1971–1972) and the frigates HMS Minerva (1972–1973) and HMS Jupiter (1974).
- In 1974, he joined 845 Naval Air Squadron, operating from HMS Hermes.
- In 1976, he took command of the coastal minehunter HMS Bronington as captain for his last 10 months of active service in the navy.
Altogether, Prince Charles served in two branches of the UK military: the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy. His entire military service lasted just five years, from 1971 to 1976. The highest rank he attained was Captain of the coastal mine-sweeper HMS Bronington. He never saw war and never served in combat.
And yet, as you can see in his pic above, the future king of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth realms (including Canada, Australia and New Zealand), sports a chestful of distinguished and combat medals on his military uniform, including:
- Five-star ranks in all three services: Army Field Marshall, Admiral of the Fleet, and Marshal of the Royal Air Force.
- The Order of the Garter, Britain’s highest medal of chilvary.
- The Order of Merit, for distinguished service in the armed forces.
- The Order of the Bath, usually given to senior military officers.
- Medals celebrating his mom, Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, and her Silver, Golden, and Diamond Jubilees, which have nothing to do with the military or combat.
In a blistering article on October 15, 2018, the National Enquirer quotes an unnamed “insider”:
“Charles is making a mockery of every soldier, sailor and airman who did go into battle for their country, many of whom paid the ultimate price with their lives. His own father, Prince Philip, served in World War II and his brother, Prince Andrew, saw combat in the Falklands War. But Charles is a joke. He’s nothing but a clown prince. He should be ashamed of himself chatting to real veterans while he steals their valor with fake medals.
But the truth is he was promoted to those [five-star] ranks by his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in 2012. She previously elevated to four-star ranks for his 58th birthday in 2006. Clearly, Mommy had to give him lots of medals because he never won any. He’s a pathetic imposter.”
Why the Brits put up with Prince Charles and the corrupt monarchy is a mystery. They must like being useful idiots.
~Eowyn
Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to Sergeant Major John L. Canley, United States Marine Corps (Retired), for conspicuous gallantry. Mr. Canley is a humble 80 year old man who fought in Vietnam. Prince Charles (last name ?) the only war he fought was to get Camilla’s pedigree accepted by the “ queen mother” and make her “du(sh)es of Cornholeo”
Maybe he got some of those medals for smelling Lord Mountbatten’s farts… That is as close as Charles got to real battle. He did serve but not as gloriously as those medals portray…. Order of the Bath sounds suspicious…. Don’t the cops raid those places for lewd and lascivious behavior? Perhaps one is for the riding crop welts Camilla bestows on his ass…
Well, take a look at Sparky Bush. For that matter, look at his dad. While we’re at it, let’s take a look at “gramps”. They are every bit as phony as Charles. It goes with the occupation…….; “parasite”.
People have had a parasite class since the beginning of recorded history. I have only recently come to believe that people “need” leaders. I don’t, but I’ll concede that most do.
I actually think its a form of extreme laziness coupled with fear and dependency. All of the European monarchy sported military honors they did not “earn”. They are, essentially, “honorary”.
Without getting too deeply into this, there is a lot to be said for monarchy. They serve as good examples for the masses and they are able to accomplish things very quickly. If you have a good monarch life is good.
To be honest, any government is only as good as those who lead it. The form doesn’t much matter. Witness our situation. Do we really have say over who is in power? I don’t think so.
So, around the time of the Magna Carta the royals came to realize that it would be wise to rule by stealth rather than claim entitlement openly. That came to apply here as well.
That’s not an excuse for Charles, just reality.