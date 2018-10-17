Stolen Valor: Prince Charles and his fake military service and medals

The term “stolen valor” refers to military imposters — individuals who lie about their military service.

In the United States, the Stolen Valor Act of 2013 makes it a crime for a person to fraudulently claim military service or military awards and medals specified in the Act, with the intention of obtaining money, property, or other tangible benefit. The awards include the Medal of Honor, Distinguished Service Cross, Silver Star, Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon or Medal, and more.

If Prince Charles, 69, were an American, he would be arrested for stolen valor — pretending to military service, ranks and awards that he had not earned.

According to Wikipedia, this is Prince Charles’ military service:

Royal Air Force training as a jet pilot in 1971 .

. After a 6-week course in the Royal Naval College Dartmouth, he served on the guided missile destroyer HMS Norfolk (1971–1972) and the frigates HMS Minerva (1972–1973) and HMS Jupiter (1974).

(1971–1972) and the frigates HMS (1972–1973) and HMS (1974). In 1974, he joined 845 Naval Air Squadron, operating from HMS Hermes .

. In 1976 , he took command of the coastal minehunter HMS Bronington as captain for his last 10 months of active service in the navy.

Altogether, Prince Charles served in two branches of the UK military: the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy. His entire military service lasted just five years, from 1971 to 1976. The highest rank he attained was Captain of the coastal mine-sweeper HMS Bronington. He never saw war and never served in combat.

And yet, as you can see in his pic above, the future king of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth realms (including Canada, Australia and New Zealand), sports a chestful of distinguished and combat medals on his military uniform, including:

Five-star ranks in all three services: Army Field Marshall, Admiral of the Fleet, and Marshal of the Royal Air Force.

The Order of the Garter , Britain’s highest medal of chilvary.

, Britain’s highest medal of chilvary. The Order of Merit , for distinguished service in the armed forces.

, for distinguished service in the armed forces. The Order of the Bath , usually given to senior military officers.

, usually given to senior military officers. Medals celebrating his mom, Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, and her Silver, Golden, and Diamond Jubilees, which have nothing to do with the military or combat.

In a blistering article on October 15, 2018, the National Enquirer quotes an unnamed “insider”:

“Charles is making a mockery of every soldier, sailor and airman who did go into battle for their country, many of whom paid the ultimate price with their lives. His own father, Prince Philip, served in World War II and his brother, Prince Andrew, saw combat in the Falklands War. But Charles is a joke. He’s nothing but a clown prince. He should be ashamed of himself chatting to real veterans while he steals their valor with fake medals. But the truth is he was promoted to those [five-star] ranks by his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in 2012. She previously elevated to four-star ranks for his 58th birthday in 2006. Clearly, Mommy had to give him lots of medals because he never won any. He’s a pathetic imposter.”

Why the Brits put up with Prince Charles and the corrupt monarchy is a mystery. They must like being useful idiots.

See also “UK news site: dying Mi5 agent admits to killing Princess Di“.

~Eowyn

