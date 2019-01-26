St. Louis resident shoots and kills 1 of 3 men trying to break into home

Rate this post

You can never hear enough about these types of happy endings…

From St. Louis Post-Dispatch: A homeowner shot and killed one of three men trying to break into a St. Louis home late Wednesday, police said.

Police received a call for help about 11 p.m. from a home in the 3900 block of Alberta Street, the department said.

Four people were inside the home, and the caller reported that three men were trying to force their way in.

While officers were on the way, they got another call saying the homeowners had shot one of the men, the department said. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene after police and paramedics arrived. He has not been identified.

The other two men who had tried to enter the home ran off, police said. Three guns were found at the scene, but it was not immediately clear who they belonged to. Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

DCG

