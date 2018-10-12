Some Compassion For The Gender Confused

This 27 minute video shows a side of today’s gender confusion that we all need to see.
Let’s remember that there are many victims of the false gender narrative of today. Let’s remember them in love and prayer.
Why didn’t we have gender issues before the corrupt liberal media started treating their situation as the fresh raw meat that they could identify.
Because you posted it I’ll watch the video. Jim
I have not watched the video. However, it is difficult for me to comprehend the gender confusion.
Me neither.
All a “confused” person has to do, is look down their pants. If the person has a tallywhacker, then the person is male. If not, the person is female.
I wouldn’t say that too loud unless you want it to rain dykes. Imagine, packs of buzzcut lesbos in Prius’ chasing you through the streets of Chicago. These thundering lumps mean business and want you to check your “privilege”, especially YT.
This confusion is demonic. God created human beings male and female. Satan hates God’s creation and natural order and tries to foment rebellion against basic truth. The lunacy of gender confusion represents an extreme form of satanic spiritual deception. Pray against the deception.
Anybody else notice they removed RT from Pluto TV’s lineup last week?
Guess they felt it was too conservative, too Trumpian, or too “Russian”? At any rate, as I understand it, they’re produced here in the USA. And NOT entirely friendly with Putin’s regime. I watch(ed) it occasionally; seemed like a more polished version of NewsMax, maybe closer to SkyNews. Not as “right” as Fox News, but certainly more realistic and balanced than MSNBC, CNN, etc.
I read that they had done this today. There were around 500 other publications and blogs as well. RT is very good, in my opinion. All the hype against Russia and Putin is ridiculous.
If you want to understand exactly how established and coordinated these globally-pushed Queer and perversion campaigns are, review carefully through the various listings which are at the link below, and don’t stop at just one section. Review them closely to see how they inter-relate to cover all aspects and avenues. Remember, too, that these are only some of ones which are publically acknowledged.
While we White and patriotic men and women remain disjointed within all our countries, caught up in the planned chaos and marginilized to legal sidelines within our own society, everything which we and our previous generations of great peoples have stood for, are being attacked in systematic and planned ways which have international breadth and depth. These enemies are another aspect to planned globalism.
These attacks which pretend not to be racial, may not appear to be racial on their face, but as we can see that these actually are both a racial attack against us, and also an attack against the values and the standards of social reasonableness which are held by all decent people of all colors and races throughout the world.
We know where these campaigns had their origins, but like the muzzie invasions also engineered by those forces of jewry, these have become independent monsters of their own rights [though most of them still propelled by jewry, and most operate out of the “US”] and they are out to destroy us and our cultures in the same way which control by unconstrained Muslim hordes, or continuing undue influence by jewry, would also accomplish our complete destruction.
https://www.hrw.org/lgbt-international-resources
The media, Hollywood, and MSM jews use their sickos and perverts in order to convince the gullible public that it is “all of our society” which is screwed up, as a part of their cultural Marxism conditioning program, when in actuality it is by far and for the greatest part, merely those jews and their fellow perverse ding-bats who are emplaced solidly within the mentally-deficient legions of jewry’s relatively-recently “legally” “protected classes”.
Gullible people merely shake their heads and say that “it hurts no one so let it go, and it’s weird, but kind of funny”, thinking that it doesn’t really affect them or society at large, but it’s being used to train the next generations who are directly under their influences, and as a battering ram against all those of our past cultural heritages.
“Transgender man identifies as a DOG and says chasing sticks and playing on all fours has brought him closer to his husband”
•Tony McGinn, known as ‘Tony Bark’ to his friends, enjoys animal role-play in LA
•Tony, who was born female and is transgender, is supported by his husband
•Andrew accompanies Tony to regular play dates with other role-players
•Andrew said: ‘I provide him with lots of attention and tell him he is a good boy’
“Tony McGinn, known as ‘Tony Bark’ to his friends, says he has been into animal role-play his entire life, and refers to himself as a ‘human pup’.
The 30-year-old, who was born female and is transgender, is supported by his husband and ‘handler’ Andrew who accompanies him to regular play dates with other role-players in their hometown of Los Angeles.”
