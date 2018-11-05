When they go low: SNL’s Pete Davidson mocks US war veteran who lost an eye in war

Pete Davidson is a comedian who works on SNL. He’s also a jerk who mocks disabled veterans.

He appeared on SNL Saturday night to make fun of republicans running in the mid-terms. In the video, Davidson mocks Dan Crenshaw who is running for Congress in Texas. About Crenshaw, from his web site:

“Lieutenant Commander Dan Crenshaw (Retired) is the Republican nominee to replace retiring Congressman Ted Poe as the Representative for Texas’ 2nd Congressional District. Dan knew that he wanted to serve his country with the most elite fighting force in history: the U.S. Navy SEALs. Dan graduated from Tufts University in 2006, where he earned his Naval officer commission through Navy ROTC. He immediately reported to SEAL training in Coronado, CA, where he met his future wife, Tara, just a few months later. After graduating SEAL training, Dan deployed to Fallujah, Iraq to join SEAL Team Three, his first of five deployments overseas.

On Dan’s third deployment in 2012, his life changed forever. After six months of combat operations, Dan was hit by an IED blast during a mission in Helmand province, Afghanistan. He was evacuated and awoke from his medically induced coma learning that his right eye had been destroyed in the blast and his left eye was still present, but badly damaged. Dan was completely blind and the doctors did not believe he would ever see again. Tara stood by him every day and night, keeping faith and praying he would see again. After several difficult surgeries, he eventually regained sight in his left eye, a miracle according to the head surgeon. Dan refused to quit and went on to deploy twice more, first back to the Middle East in 2014 and then South Korea in 2016.

Dan was medically retired in September of 2016, after ten years in the SEAL Teams. He left service with two Bronze Stars (one with Valor), the Purple Heart, and the Navy Commendation Medal with Valor, among many other recognitions.”

In the SNL skit Davidson says the following (beginning at the :58 second mark):

“This guy Dan Crenshaw. You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hit man in a porno movie. I’m sorry. I know he lost his eye in war or whatever. Whatever.”

Classy. Real classy.

Mr. Crenshaw took the high road and had a classier response to NBC:

“Good rule in life: I try hard not to offend; I try harder not to be offended. That being said, I hope @ nbcsnl recognizes that vets don’t deserve to see their wounds used as punchlines for bad jokes.”

