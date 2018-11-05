When they go low: SNL’s Pete Davidson mocks US war veteran who lost an eye in war

Pete Davidson is a comedian who works on SNL. He’s also a jerk who mocks disabled veterans.
He appeared on SNL Saturday night to make fun of republicans running in the mid-terms. In the video, Davidson mocks Dan Crenshaw who is running for Congress in Texas. About Crenshaw, from his web site:
“Lieutenant Commander Dan Crenshaw (Retired) is the Republican nominee to replace retiring Congressman Ted Poe as the Representative for Texas’ 2nd Congressional District. Dan knew that he wanted to serve his country with the most elite fighting force in history: the U.S. Navy SEALs. Dan graduated from Tufts University in 2006, where he earned his Naval officer commission through Navy ROTC. He immediately reported to SEAL training in Coronado, CA, where he met his future wife, Tara, just a few months later. After graduating SEAL training, Dan deployed to Fallujah, Iraq to join SEAL Team Three, his first of five deployments overseas.
On Dan’s third deployment in 2012, his life changed forever. After six months of combat operations, Dan was hit by an IED blast during a mission in Helmand province, Afghanistan. He was evacuated and awoke from his medically induced coma learning that his right eye had been destroyed in the blast and his left eye was still present, but badly damaged. Dan was completely blind and the doctors did not believe he would ever see again. Tara stood by him every day and night, keeping faith and praying he would see again. After several difficult surgeries, he eventually regained sight in his left eye, a miracle according to the head surgeon. Dan refused to quit and went on to deploy twice more, first back to the Middle East in 2014 and then South Korea in 2016.
Dan was medically retired in September of 2016, after ten years in the SEAL Teams. He left service with two Bronze Stars (one with Valor), the Purple Heart, and the Navy Commendation Medal with Valor, among many other recognitions.”
In the SNL skit Davidson says the following (beginning at the :58 second mark):
“This guy Dan Crenshaw. You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hit man in a porno movie. I’m sorry. I know he lost his eye in war or whatever. Whatever.”
Classy. Real classy.
Mr. Crenshaw took the high road and had a classier response to NBC:
“Good rule in life: I try hard not to offend; I try harder not to be offended. That being said, I hope
@nbcsnl recognizes that vets don’t deserve to see their wounds used as punchlines for bad jokes.”
DCG
The formerly funny SNL is despicable.
Dan Crenshaw has class. It’s not to late to donate to his Congressional campaign; I have.
SNL has long outlived any redeeming comedy value. It all ended when the Carvey, Hartmen crew left. Not one thing funny about it. My guess is the only reason it is still on the air is to act as another left wing propaganda outlet to tell the millennials how and what to think just like Colbert’s show.
I just read on Twitchy that Crenshaw has a glass eye w/Navy SEAL eagle & trident logo.
SUCK it SNL!
How low must SNL and Pete Davidson sink to make fun of a disabled veteran simply because he’s a Republican. Shame on them!
I wonder how can this Pete Davidson be sitting in front of cameras and poke fun at a man that almost lost his life for freedom. Talk about a slave, yes Pete Davidson is a slave to the network, what a coward for not standing up and refuse to do as he is told, he is a dishonorable young man and a worthless comic. Could you, Pete Davidson, have the courage to go to war and fight the enemy for your freedom?
They’re a classy bunch, aren’t they? (not!). What’s worse is knowing that their audience actually relates to stuff like this. They need to use this “comedian” for a human shield.
I’ve seen maybe a total of 30 minutes of SNL, more than I could handle, whose appeal is apparently mirroring America’s emasculated, unfunny, passive-aggressive douches who take pride in their nerdiness. The Satanic MSM’s wormhole from hell is so powerful that being an SNL-style douchebag had become the new “cool” on campuses and now aped across the land by adults.
But, as for damage to decency and the morals of our children and grandchildren, no network can match Fox’s The Simpsons and other such shows of theirs targeting Christian sexual morality. A recent article at The Remnant goes into some detail and, not surprisingly, mentions that tradition-bashing Shep Smith goes home after work to, as he says, “the man I love.”
This is also the network whose continued elaborate efforts at 911 concealment provide powerful circumstantial evidence of their guilt in Deep State crimes against the very gulls who insanely believe they’ve got friends at Fox News.
I realize Davidson made fun of his unfunny self too, but he looks really unhealthy. Dan Crenshaw is a hero and I hope he wins the seat in Congress.
“Pete Davidson is a comedian (not) who works on SNL”. What a piece of sh*t. He looks ill. Probably queer. Wonder how he feels about the token sitting next to him. I havn’t watched this screed in years. It was funny with belushi, akroid, curtain, chase, et al. Of course, even though they are probably all liberals, they didn’t use the show as a political cudgel.