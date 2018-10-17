Singer John Mayer says we need a new “male contract” to get rid of toxic masculinity

John Mayer is a 40-year-old American singer. He is not married and has no children.

John wants to tell you how to raise boys, including making sure that they know they are not entitled to every woman.

Mayer has a long list of ex-girlfriends and a reputation as a womanizer. Here’s a list of women he’s been entitled to (that we know of):

Katy Perry

Renee Zellweger

Taylor Swift

Kim Kardashian

Scheana Marie

Jennifer Aniston

Minka Kelly

Jessica Simpson

Rhona Mitra

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Vanessa Carlton

Cameron Diaz

Rashida Jones

Colbie Caillat

Mandy Moore

Typical Hollyweird hypocrite.

From TMZ: John Mayer wants to can the idea that men must be alpha males and take what they want — including women — and replace it with a new doctrine focused on respect and sensitivity.

The guitar-slinging crooner was doing a cancer benefit show at the Modell Performing Arts Center in Baltimore when he went off on a tangent about toxic masculinity, which he called a “bulls**t” alpha male contract that’s nailed into boys’ heads from a young age.

He says the sentiment that a man should get an erection at the sight of every woman he wants is crap. John added the so-called “trauma” men might feel when a woman turns them down … is something men just have to get over.

His new idea on how to raise boys … teach ’em that the world isn’t theirs, and they’re not definitely not entitled to every woman. It’s worth noting this rant came right after John performed “Daughters.”

He never calls him by name, but it’s pretty clear John’s referring to newly sworn-in Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

There was some awkward silence as he made his point, but eventual applause once he got it all out. He later apologized for talking about such a sensitive subject during the concert.

DCG

Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!

Please follow and like us: 0

Share this: Gab

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Skype

