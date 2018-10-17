Singer John Mayer says we need a new “male contract” to get rid of toxic masculinity

John Mayer is a 40-year-old American singer. He is not married and has no children.
John wants to tell you how to raise boys, including making sure that they know they are not entitled to every woman.
Mayer has a long list of ex-girlfriends and a reputation as a womanizer. Here’s a list of women he’s been entitled to (that we know of):
- Katy Perry
- Renee Zellweger
- Taylor Swift
- Kim Kardashian
- Scheana Marie
- Jennifer Aniston
- Minka Kelly
- Jessica Simpson
- Rhona Mitra
- Jennifer Love Hewitt
- Vanessa Carlton
- Cameron Diaz
- Rashida Jones
- Colbie Caillat
- Mandy Moore
Typical Hollyweird hypocrite.
From TMZ: John Mayer wants to can the idea that men must be alpha males and take what they want — including women — and replace it with a new doctrine focused on respect and sensitivity.
The guitar-slinging crooner was doing a cancer benefit show at the Modell Performing Arts Center in Baltimore when he went off on a tangent about toxic masculinity, which he called a “bulls**t” alpha male contract that’s nailed into boys’ heads from a young age.
He says the sentiment that a man should get an erection at the sight of every woman he wants is crap. John added the so-called “trauma” men might feel when a woman turns them down … is something men just have to get over.
His new idea on how to raise boys … teach ’em that the world isn’t theirs, and they’re not definitely not entitled to every woman. It’s worth noting this rant came right after John performed “Daughters.”
He never calls him by name, but it’s pretty clear John’s referring to newly sworn-in Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
There was some awkward silence as he made his point, but eventual applause once he got it all out. He later apologized for talking about such a sensitive subject during the concert.
Just another Leftist hypocrite.
Looking at the long list of women Mayer’s hooked up with, Hellywood and the pop music “industry” must be a cesspool of veneral diseases.
Is there something in the water that makes them stupid or are they trained in stupidity?
My guess is that he thinks this is his new ticket to get laid. A predatory soy-boy.