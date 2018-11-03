Shocker, not: Glamour “Women of the Year” are rabid anti-2A, TDS-infected progressives

The media continue their all-out attempt to push progressive narratives ahead of the mid-terms. Case in point: Glamour magazine has published their annual “Women of Year” issue and it includes several TDS-infected libtards.
From their article:
“In the 28 years that we’ve celebrated Women of the Year—both in our pages and at our annual summit and awards ceremony—the stories of our honorees often start with the same idea: a woman that refuses to wait for someone else to make things better. Alone, or with an army behind her, she decides to act.”
Honorees include:
Kamala Harris: The California senator who loves abortion and illegal aliens once joked about killing President Trump.
Chrissy Teigen: The anti-everything Trump model has a garbage mouth and calls for civility yet routinely trashes people on Twitter.
The Women Activists of March for Our Lives: These teenagers apparently “demanded change” and “won’t take no for an answer.”
What change exactly did they achieve?
Did they see that the Broward Coward sheriffs were held responsible for their inactions? Did they hold Sheriff Scott Israel responsible for his ineffective leadership? Did they see that the FBI was responsible for their inaction on the tips about the Parkland shooter?
Sure, some new gun laws were passed in Florida. Exactly how many school shootings have these new gun laws prevented?
Rather all these activists did was trash the NRA, Dana Loesch and responsible gun owners. As a result of their activism, NRA membership dramatically increased.
What a bunch of liberal garbage Glamour magazine is promoting.
DCG
Just like “Environmentalism”, Feminism/Progressivism is another great example of Liberal Doublethink in their alliance with Judeo-Islam, as Islam is the most anti-woman religion.
“How dreadful are the curses which Mohammedanism lays on its votaries! Besides the fanatical frenzy, which is as dangerous in a man as hydrophobia in a dog, there is this fearful fatalistic apathy. The effects are apparent in many countries. Improvident habits, slovenly systems of agriculture, sluggish methods of commerce, and insecurity of property exist wherever the followers of the Prophet rule or live. A degraded sensualism deprives this life of its grace and refinement; the next of its dignity and sanctity. The fact that in Mohammedan law every woman must belong to some man as his absolute property—either as a child, a wife, or a concubine—must delay the final extinction of slavery until the faith of Islam has ceased to be a great power among men.” Winston Churchill (Mass Murderer Uncle Joe’s comrade)
Churchill on Islam
https://winstonchurchill.hillsdale.edu/churchill-on-islam/
Of course, weirdos and malcontents are going to admire each other endlessly. Who else is going to?
Now there’s a group of weenie-shrinkers if there ever was. Yikes!
I see a group of children who have ZERO clue of Democide.
They’re a bunch of foolish foolish children.
Russia
Ukraine
Tibet
China
Cambodia
BTW, at Cabela’s, Remington HP .380 & 9mm sub-compacts are on 20% off sale.