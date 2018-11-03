Shocker, not: Glamour “Women of the Year” are rabid anti-2A, TDS-infected progressives

The media continue their all-out attempt to push progressive narratives ahead of the mid-terms. Case in point: Glamour magazine has published their annual “Women of Year” issue and it includes several TDS-infected libtards.

From their article:

“In the 28 years that we’ve celebrated Women of the Year—both in our pages and at our annual summit and awards ceremony—the stories of our honorees often start with the same idea: a woman that refuses to wait for someone else to make things better. Alone, or with an army behind her, she decides to act.”

Honorees include:

Kamala Harris: The California senator who loves abortion and illegal aliens once joked about killing President Trump.

Chrissy Teigen: The anti-everything Trump model has a garbage mouth and calls for civility yet routinely trashes people on Twitter.

The Women Activists of March for Our Lives: These teenagers apparently “demanded change” and “won’t take no for an answer.”

What change exactly did they achieve?

Did they see that the Broward Coward sheriffs were held responsible for their inactions? Did they hold Sheriff Scott Israel responsible for his ineffective leadership? Did they see that the FBI was responsible for their inaction on the tips about the Parkland shooter?

Sure, some new gun laws were passed in Florida. Exactly how many school shootings have these new gun laws prevented?

Rather all these activists did was trash the NRA, Dana Loesch and responsible gun owners. As a result of their activism, NRA membership dramatically increased.

What a bunch of liberal garbage Glamour magazine is promoting.

DCG

