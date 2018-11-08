Shelter dog gets forever home by making his bed every day

Posted on November 8, 2018 by | 3 Comments

Animal shelters are full of homeless dogs and cats. But a Pit-bull at the SICSA Adoption Center in Kettering, Ohio, stood out from the crowd.

Every day, while waiting to be adopted, Rush would make his own bed.

This caught the attention and the hearts of one couple who adopted Rush.

H/t PawMyGosh

~Eowyn

Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!

Please follow and like us:
0
 
This entry was posted in Acts of Kindness, Animals, God's creation, Good News Stories. Bookmark the permalink.

3 responses to “Shelter dog gets forever home by making his bed every day

  1. TrailDust | November 8, 2018 at 6:48 am | Reply

     
  2. Hawkmoon | November 8, 2018 at 6:50 am | Reply

    All my dog’s have either been direct rescues or from a shelter. Petfinder.com is a website that has local/area/state/US rescue groups. That’s where I got my current dog, who is the best! Thanks for the video!

     
  3. Steven Broiles | November 8, 2018 at 6:59 am | Reply

    Glad to hear that Rush has a new home!

     

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *