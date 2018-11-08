Shelter dog gets forever home by making his bed every day

Animal shelters are full of homeless dogs and cats. But a Pit-bull at the SICSA Adoption Center in Kettering, Ohio, stood out from the crowd.
Every day, while waiting to be adopted, Rush would make his own bed.
This caught the attention and the hearts of one couple who adopted Rush.
All my dog’s have either been direct rescues or from a shelter. Petfinder.com is a website that has local/area/state/US rescue groups. That’s where I got my current dog, who is the best! Thanks for the video!
Glad to hear that Rush has a new home!