Shelter dog gets forever home by making his bed every day

Animal shelters are full of homeless dogs and cats. But a Pit-bull at the SICSA Adoption Center in Kettering, Ohio, stood out from the crowd.

Every day, while waiting to be adopted, Rush would make his own bed.

This caught the attention and the hearts of one couple who adopted Rush.

Eowyn

