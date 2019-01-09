Service dog saves the lives of kittens abandoned in the woods

Banner, a three-year-old female Siberian Husky, is a medical service dog for Whitney Braley, who has PTSD and frequent anxiety attacks.
Banner detects migraines, as well as low and high blood pressure. The dog calms Braley when she has an anxiety attack by slowing down her heart-beat and removing her from crowds.
One day, Banner was very insistent on leading Braley into the woods.
There, in the middle of the woods, the dog circled around a closed cardboard box.
When Braley opened the box, Banner put her head in it and lifted something out.
In Banner’s mouth was a tiny kitten!
Inside the box were the kitten’s six siblings. Someone had left them in the box, to die in the woods.
The kittens weren’t making any sound, so Braley feared they were dead. Thankfully, aside from being cold, they were all alive.
Braley told Good Times: “I don’t even know how Banner knew they were in there. The kittens were freezing and weren’t meowing or anything. She just knew somehow. She is a true hero. If she didn’t find the kittens, they would have all died.”
Braley brought the kittens home, and fed and cared for them — with Banner’s help, who mothered the little kittens. The dog was gentle with the kittens, cuddled and watched over them, and took naps with them.
Thanks to Banner, the kittens had a new lease on life and eventually all went to their forever homes.
What a lovely story. Banner is a special dog.
Good job Banner!
What a smart dog Banner is! Kudos to him and his mom for saving these kittens.
It makes me sick people do this, especially to cats. Despicable.
A Magical Story, but it does get me choked. There has to be something seriously wrong with the people who abandoned these poor kittens.
♥
