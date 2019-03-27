Senate rejects AOC’s Green New Deal in 57-0 vote

5 (100%) 2 votes

Yesterday, March 26, 2019, the so-called Green New Deal, promoted by Demonrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) and 2020 presidential expirant Sen. Kamala “I-slept-my-way-into-politics” Harris (CA), failed to pass a procedural vote in the U.S. Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) put the Deal to a vote to force Demonrats to take a public stand on the measure and so divide the Demon Party’s moderates and progressives. He tweeted:

”I could not be more glad that the American people will have the opportunity to learn precisely where each one of their senators stand on the ‘Green New Deal’: a radical, top-down, socialist makeover of the entire US economy.”

The final vote was 57 against, and 0 for the plan:

Two “red state” Democrats voted no: Sens. Joe Manchin (WVa) and Kyrsten Sinema (AZ).

43 Demonrats voted “present”.

Ocasio-Cortez predictably mouthed off, calling the vote a political stunt and a “disgrace”.

Source: New York Post

See also:

~Eowyn

Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!

Please follow and like us: 0

Advertisements