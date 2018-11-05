‘Seinfeld’ actress hyperventilates Trump America is going Nazi, but ignores the Left’s 640 acts of violence & harassment

Still wondering about the timing of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting?

See “Pittsburgh synagogue shooting was preceded by an active shooter drill; shooting used to silence AltMedia” and “The curious case of Pittsburgh synagogue shooter Robert G. Bowers“

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 57, is best known for playing Elaine Benes in the “Seinfeld” TV sitcom.

Last weekend, Louis-Dreyfus starred in an apocalypic ad for the ‘Multiply Your Vote’ campaign, warning that the United States is heading toward a future like Nazi Germany unless President Trump’s power is restrained. She said:

“Donald Trump, you are the president of all citizens of this country, you should not inflame the hatred of some at the violent expense of others. We’ve seen Jews subjected to persecution, prejudice, and mass murder for thousands of years. We were all horrified by the horrific slaughter of 11 Jewish congregants at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. In memory of the 11 people who lost their lives at their place of worship we call on the President to unequivocally denounced fascism, neo-Nazism, and white nationalism. On November 6th, vote for unity, vote for decency, vote.”

The video also features two Holocaust survivors. Marta Lightner said, “Last two years, since Trump is in charge, it’s getting by day, worse and worse and worse”; another Holocaust survivor Tova Rotlevy-Cohen ominously said “this administration opened a Pandora’s Box.”

The ad then to shows footage from the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville last year, where neo-Nazi marchers chanted: “Jews will not replace us!”

Louis-Dreyfus followed the ad with a tweet on Sunday, accusing President Trump of “spreading fear, encouraging racism and inciting violence.” (Breitbart)

President Trump is a Nazi who’s “spreading fear, encouraging racism and inciting violence”?

Once again, the Left are engaging in psychological projection. As John Nolte of Breitbart points out, it’s the Left who have perpetrated acts of media-approved violence and harassment against Trump and his supporters, numbering 640 in all (I updated Nolte’s list with one on October 30, 2018).

Here’s a sample (Clash Daily):

October 30, 2018: Media mogul Steven Clifford says straight white males should be banned from voting.

October 29, 2018: Actor James Cromwell: There will Be ‘blood in the streets’ unless Trump is stopped.

October 29, 2018: Twitter allows 179 death threats against Trump.

October 29, 2018: Shots fired into Republican Party office in South Daytona, Florida.

October 28, 2018: Left-wing mobs disrupt Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) rally.

October 25, 2018: New York Times runs story fantasizing about Trump’s assassination.

October 25, 2018: GOP headquarters vandalized in Iowa City, IA.

October 24, 2018: Left-wing activist with history of harassing GOP lawmakers arrested for trying to buy radioactive material.

October 24, 2018: N.J. GOP Congressional candidate receives letter threatening his children.

October 23, 2018: Boulder thrown through Rep. McCarthy’s (R-CA) office window.

October 21, 2018: Obama’s former deputy secretary of state Philippe Reines says harassment of Sen. Mitchell McConnell and his wife “is fine”.

October 20, 2018: Angry Leftists harass McConnell and wife at restaurant: ‘Why Don’t You Get Out of Here?’

October 19, 2018: New York man charged with threatening two senators over their support for Brett Kavanaugh.

October 18, 2018: Democrat operative for Soros-funded group arrested for ‘battery’ against Nevada GOP candidate’s campaign manager.

October 17, 2018: Professor calls for harassing Republicans at restaurants, sticking ‘fingers in their salads’.

October 16, 2018: Person claimed ricin was in letter sent to Senator Collins home.

October 16, 2018: Left-wing comedian gets physical with Trump supporter at Hooters.

October 16, 2018: Republican candidate Shane Mekeland punched in Minnesota restaurant.

October 16, 2018: Gov. Cuomo (D-NY) blames GOP for Antifa attack on Manhattan club.

October 16, 2018: Republican State Rep. Sarah Anderson assaulted in Minnesota.

October 16, 2018: DFL employee calls for Republicans to be beheaded.

October 12, 2018: GOP office vandalized in Mesa, AZ.

October 12, 2018: Antifa smash windows, deface doors of Metropolitan Republican Club in Manhattan.

October 11, 2018: Anti-Trump protester threatens to rape Conservative reporter.

October 11, 2018: A truck with ‘Trump 2020’ bumper stickers was left at a bar overnight. Someone set it on fire.

October 10, 2018: Susan Rice’s Republican son assaulted at pro-Kavanaugh event.

October 10, 2018: Eric Holder tells Dem activists: ‘When they go low, we kick ‘em’.

October 10, 2018: CNN says mobs have “constitutional right” to chase Republicans out of restaurants.

October 4, 2018: Republican senators hit with death threats amidst Kavanaugh fight.

October 3, 2018: Ricin and threatening letter sent to Trump.

October 2, 2018: Two people hospitalized after exposure to powdery substance at Republican Sen. Ted Cruz’s Houston campaign office.

October 2, 2018: GOP Congressman Andy Harris (R-MD) assaulted by protesters.

October 1, 2018: Vandals hit Illinois GOP headquarters with ‘RAPE’ graffiti.

October 1, 2018: Senator Mitch McConnell badgered at airport by anti-Kavanaugh activists.

September 30, 2018: Georgetown professor said white GOP senators in Kavanaugh hearing ‘deserve miserable deaths’.

September 12, 2018: Trump Resistance makes rape threat to Republican Senator Susan Collins staffer over Kavanaugh vote.

September 11, 2018: DC police investigate threat to commit mass shooting at a MAGA event in Trump International Hotel.

September 11, 2018: Threats of rape and strangling force writer into hiding after anti-abortion tweet.

September 5, 2018: Man shouting ‘Treason’ intentionally rammed truck into local Fox station KDFW.

August 9, 2018: FBI announce arrest for contract killing threat via Twitter of ICE agent.

August 1, 2018: Woman charged with trying to hit man with her car over Trump sticker.

July 19, 2018: California anti-Trump protesters target legal immigrant’s cafe over Trump support, hurl feces.

July 17, 2018: Gory Trump throat-cutting art decorates Portland gallery.

July 16, 2018: House Democrat calls for ‘military folks’ to ‘stop Trump’.

July 15, 2018: Former Clinton White House staffe said it’s ‘tempting’ to beat up Republican Senator Rand Paul [who had already been hospitalized and assaulted in his own yard by a Democrat neighbor in another incident].

July 10, 2018: Protesters arrested, accused of assaulting officer at Portland ICE office.

July 9, 2018: Anti-Trump activists vandalize New York DHS office.

July 6, 2018: Long Island man threatened to kill supporters of Republican Congressman and President Trump.

July 6, 2018: Woman threatens to stab Alan Dershowitz in heart.

July 3, 2018: Left-wing Catholic calls for sending Trump supporters to the guillotine.

July 2, 2018: Mother of cancer survivor harassed online for thanking Eric Trump for $16 million in St. Jude support.

June 28, 2018: Journalist lies about Maryland mass-shooter being a Trump supporter.

June 25, 2018: Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) calls on mobs to confront Trump officials over immigration policies.

