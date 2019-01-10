Secret Service agent who refused to protect Trump is a rabid feminist

No surprise there.
Secret Service agents are supposed to guard and protect (“take the bullet”) the President of the United States with their life.
Kerry O’Grady is a senior Secret Service agent at the Denver, CO office.
In 2016, O’Grady wrote on her personal Facebook page that, if Trump was elected POTUS, she would rather face “jail time” than take “a bullet” for him because she considered him a “disaster” for America, especially as it relates to women and children.
After the media reported her anti-Trump comments, she said in an interview and written statement that the Facebook post should not be taken literally and that she would in no way shirk her duties to protect the president because of her opposition to his presidency and her support for Hillary Clinton’s candidacy. An internal Secret Service misconduct investigation led to her forced departure from the Denver office, where she hasn’t been seen since, although she remains on the payroll.
Now we know what O’Grady has been doing with her free time.
Susan Crabtree reports for The Washington Free Beacon, Jan. 10, 2019, that for a second year, O’Grady is helping organize a “Womxn’s” March on Denver on January 19 as a member of the event’s executive leadership team, according to the march’s website.
The website says organizers included an “x” in the word “woman,” “because we believe in equity and we act with purpose to make space for trans, non-binary and genderqueer persons in our name.”
O’Grady bio on the march’s website says:
Kerry O’Grady spent 25 years as a special agent in the mostly white, male-dominated field of federal law enforcement. She is a witness to the fact that institutionalized disparities and unconscious biases continue to prevent women and minorities from obtaining equality in the workplace and in the criminal justice system. She is determined to use her privilege and energy to mobilize around a movement that uplifts women and strives to dismantle systems of oppressions.
Although the premier group for retired agents, the Former Agents U.S. Secret Service, expelled her from the ranks of associate members, O’Grady appears to remain on the Secret Service payroll and continues to live in Denver. Multiple sources close to the Secret Service told the Washington Free Beacon that although she has been sidelined from her previous role as the head of the Denver office, her name still appears on an internal agency “locator” of all active Secret Service agents and their contact information without any type of restriction or qualifier.
In recent months, she crowed to other agents that she “beat” the Secret Service’s misconduct charges for her anti-Trump Facebook posts and that she plans to retire within the next 60 to 90 days. According to Truthfinder, Kerry O’Grady is only 48 years old.
Congressional leaders have recently faulted other Department of Homeland Security agencies for the use of paid and unpaid leave to allow favored employees facing substantiated claims of misconduct to remain long enough to attain full retirement benefits.
Outgoing Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) last week released the results of a nearly four-year investigation into the U.S. Marshals Service, an agency where a flood of Secret Service agents have transferred in recent years. The new report specifically criticized the U.S. Marshals Service for allowing employees with substantiated misconduct to remain on paid or unpaid leave long enough to reach key retirement dates. Grassley said the probe uncovered a culture of misconduct that echoed similar problems his committee and others have uncovered at the Secret Service.
The Hatch Act is a federal law that restricts certain federal employees from engaging in partisan political activity. But according to Sean Bigley, a partner at Bigley Ranish, a firm specializing in federal employment cases and security-clearance denials, O’Grady’s involvement in the Womxn’s March would probably pass legal muster. He said: “A government employee speaking in their capacity as a private citizen on a matter of public concern generally retains their First Amendment rights. But if she were speaking about matters that were of direct bearing on her employment and her job duties—speech that was disruptive in the workplace, for example—her agency would have more latitude to restrict that speech or prevent it and discipline her for that.”
Bigley also said O’Grady’s paid administrative leave is rare because all of his Secret Service clients facing misconduct charges were placed on unpaid administrative leave.
Echoing Bigley, Cheri Cannon, a partner at the law firm Tully Rickey, said Secret Service managers often impose unpaid leave and revoke security clearances in misconduct cases in order to force a person to quit rather than go through the lengthy appeals process to try to get their security clearance reinstated.
The Secret Service declined to comment about O’Grady’s employment status or any other matter related to her, nor did O’Grady respond to an email to her Secret Service email address seeking comment.
~Eowyn
I am outraged that an employee who is being paid with US taxpayer dollars is still on the payroll after having being charged with misconduct. None of the rest of us would be still drawing a paycheck if we acted in an untoward manner while being employed–we would be kicked to the curb!
This is a huge problem amongst Federal employees; there is the feeling that since Uncle Sam has very deep pockets, those who misbehave should still receive their paycheck–and still be entitled to their entire pension. These miscreants ae not held accountable for their acts of misbehavior.
As far as her saying, “Aw, well, ya I wrote that on FB, but I really didn’t mean what I said.” How many times have we heard that very same excuse from those who have said evil, disparaging things about our President. Probably so many times that we would have to start using our toes to count the times, since we would run out of fingers when counting.
This gal needs to “man-up” and accept what she did.
Until people who commit these act are held to pay the uttermost price . . . such as losing not only their paychecks, but their full pension as well–we will continue to have misbehavior amongst the ranks of those who are employed by Federal agencies. It is an outrage to the decent men and women in this land who pay their taxes that employ these misbehaving snot nosed brats.
one word. Gitmo,
This is why our government is rotting from within and everywhere it has a grip. No justice anywhere. If that were one of us “common little people,” we’d lose our job, our likely nonexistent pension, and yes, they toss us in jail. This is the true meaning of “Just us.”
Many important points brought up by Auntie and others…two tiered justice, no one held accountable etc. I would also note this:
“The website says organizers included an “x” in the word “woman,” “because we believe in equity and we act with purpose to make space for trans, non-binary and genderqueer persons in our name.”
I glance at her countenance and it is obvious she identifies as a womyn. Lesbiatics don’t like the fact that the word woman even contains the word “man” within it such is their trivial and disdainful focus which is nothing but a mirror of the hate, inner disorder, and chip on their shoulder nature. The problem here is that an inordinate amount of homosexuals see everything through the lens of their sexuality. This is a highly distorted and unbalanced way of being human. Who knows, maybe she is not being fired because they are afraid she will scream discrimination. That would be about par for the course these days too.
Our tax dollars at work! Don’t you just love it?
I retired after 35 years of federal service. People in federal service used to be held to a higher standard. There is no place for partisan politics. In fact, there should be no room for this social engineering garbage the left spews.
Everything isn’t, and should not be, political. I can’t help wondering if “politics” has taken the place of “religion” for a lot of them. They are busily trying to make their own universe that appeals to THEM.
She should have been fired immediately. I don’t know how she plans to retire at her age since the minimum retirement age and length of service is a long way away for her. Nonetheless, if the President can’t even count on sworn officers to protect him she has no business being anywhere near him.
People like her are precisely why this behavior is not allowable. What if she decides she doesn’t like someone’s politics? Is she going to let them be attacked, or even participate? I wouldn’t trust her. She’s too deranged.