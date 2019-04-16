Seattle Mayor Durkan: President Trump should “spend a little more time learning from cities like Seattle”

President Trump has threatened to send illegal aliens to sanctuary cities.

Sounds like Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is more than happy to accept them. In fact, she’s trying to convince her followers that she’s shown such great leadership that Seattle is more than capable of handling the illegal aliens they want to protect.

Apparently because she has solved all the city’s problems.

Here’s the proof:

From Mayor Durkan’s Twitter timeline:

“Instead of threatening immigrant families and the cities that welcome them, this president should spend a little more time learning from cities like Seattle. @TIME”

Retweet of Mayor Eric Garcetti‏: “L.A. isn’t afraid either!”

Retweet of Meet the Press: “WATCH: Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) responds to President Trump’s threats to transport immigrants to sanctuary cities. #MTP @JayInslee: “You can’t threaten somebody with something they’re not afraid of. And we are not afraid of diversity in the state of Washington.”

If you read through the good mayor’s Twitter responses, you’ll find there are less than 1% positive responses to her Tweets. Example replies to her include the following:

“This mayor is a state embarrassment and a clown. Only wakes up when its time to get on camera. The mayor is equally worthelss and a disgrace. Inslee has as much chance as me being Pope. And my odds are better.”

“Hey here’s an idea. Stop worrying about @realDonaldTrump and fix our shithole homeless issue in #seattle and #Washington @MayorJenny @JayInslee are the worst. One talks out of both sides of his mouth, the other is just full of shits. #politics”

“They won’t find housing but we’ve decided tents in cities streets are acceptable and the garbage left for tax payers look at. Get it together!”

“Make Tent Cities Great Again”

“Again, stop with the political posturing. Your ran a campaign on fixing Seattle’s homeless problem. You haven’t done shit. Fix our city, then worry about @realDonaldTrump #seattle deserves better”

“Are you serious? Take a look around our once beautiful city. A huge mess!!!”

“It isn’t “your city”. It’s the citizens city and they are over your lack of leader ship and what you’ve done to destroy What was once a beautiful place to live.”

“Learn what….how to destroy a city? You and your liberal friends and this disgusting governor @JayInslee have ruined it. He pushed the homeless in Olympia into the neighborhoods and you’ve continued the path of destruction for a once great city. Shut up!”

Elections have consequences, Seattle! Sure sucks to be you right now…

