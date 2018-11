Scott Adams – Why You Can’t Tell Good News From Bad

Stepping back from the ledge…

I came across this today on Youtube. It helped me see some surprising good sides to a frustrating election. For instance, the fact that both the Dems and the GOP got something has taken some wind out of the sails of the most radical elements: no rioting.

