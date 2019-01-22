Score one for the Second Amendment: Houston homeowner shoots & kills three perps during home invasion

Rate this post

Odds were one against four (or five, depending upon which media outlet you read). That’s why you need an equalizer.

From KHOU: Three people are dead and one is recovering after a home invasion in east Houston overnight. Police say four men forced their way into a home on Sherman at 71st around 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

Detectives said the homeowner grabbed his gun and shot all four of the suspects.

We’re told one suspect died at the scene. Two others died at a hospital. The fourth suspect was taken to the hospital and went into surgery.

The homeowner was reportedly not injured.

Houston police say the homeowner claimed self-defense. As of Saturday afternoon, he was still being questioned by authorities.

Evidence markers littered the area outside of the home, showing dozens of rounds were fired.

A group of tearful women showed up Saturday morning down the block from where the shooting occurred. They said they are related to the men who were shot and asked for privacy.

A neighbor who lives nearby said he was on his porch with his baby when two men showed up with large rifles.

The neighbor says he ran inside his home and took cover. He said he believes the men were at the home to rob his neighbor, however he says he does not know what they were after. He said he doesn’t know his neighbor’s name and only calls him “Flaco.”

