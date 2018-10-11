Sandy Hook: The doors of deception, Part 3.

Note: This article is based on collaborative research by Anne Berg, Alison Maynard and the author. For many readers, it will be a rehash. Its value, we believe, lies in evidence that the mainstream media and other official sources effectively confused the public with misleading photography and contradiction concerning the timeline of events. It appears that we are supposed to overlook these blatant contradictions in timeline and testimony in order to accept the official narrative. ~C.

The Greek word “labyrinthos” is translated in the Online Etymology Dictionary as a “ ‘…large building with intricate passages,’ especially the structure built by Daedelus to hold the Minotaur, near Knossos in Crete.” The word’s ancestor, labrys, means a “double-edged axe,” which was associated with royal power.

We can think of no better metaphor for the Sandy Hook phenomenon, both in relation to the central mythos of the school itself – a shabby brick structure whose corridors and doors had supernatural logic- and physics-defying powers – as well as the Sandy Hook story, an elaborate maze by any reckoning. And, of course, we have the Minotaur, who is the Obamaniac deep state in the guise of Adam Lanza.

So down we went again through those haunted, gone-without-a-trace halls, this time to a door from which a class of second graders is said to have issued, escaping the Minotaur and becoming part of Sandy Hook’s photographic icon.

To enter this door, we first needed to visit the CT State Police report files for whatever information we could gather in between heavy redactions.

And, as luck would have it, we hit pay dirt; that is to say, a lot of the dirt had already been thoroughly turned over by a researcher writing pseudonymously as “Sandy Hooked” at sandyhooked.wordpress.com. To give credit where it’s due, “Sandy Hooked” has a golden shovel, turning up some choice nuggets in the unwieldy and labyrinthine CT State Police report files. Wherever “Sandy Hooked” has dug, Doubters have surely benefited.

However, a caveat: we believe that “Sandy Hooked” may not be operating on his/her own and may, in fact, be “working for the opposition,” trawling for reactions from the Sandy Hooked Doubter community. This is, admittedly, conjecture based on several observations; among other things, Sandy Hooked is working on a domain hosted by WordPress, which did a major takedown of Sandy Hook Doubter web sites this past August. Yet, “Sandy Hooked” lingers, one of the few non-casualties. (If we are wrong about our conjecture, we would welcome the evidence. We believe in giving credit where it’s due.)

In any case, we call readers’ attention to this prolific site with the above caveat and the additional observation that many of “Sandy Hooked’s” analyses are as labyrinthine and murky as the Sandy Hook story itself.

The double doors of Room #5. Sandy Hook Elementary’s Room #5 was situated in the moldy northeast corridor of the school. Unlike other classrooms that we explored in Parts 1 and 2, it had a main doorknob capable of being locked from the inside and outside, and on the fateful day that outside doorknob was locked, according to the state police.

Above: Interior plan of the old Sandy Hook Elementary school; red arrow on Room #5 is the author’s.

But even more unusual, Room #5 was connected to Room #3 by an inside door. (This is corroborated by the State’s Attorney Report — page 22 online; page 18 in print). That inside door was also locked. According to Sandy Hooked’s research, Room #5 was the only classroom with this fortuitous arrangement. As you will see, it made possible a purported rescue and “evacuation” from the school, as chronicled in two photographs beloved by Sandy Hook true believers and the mainstream media.

Ferreted from Sandy Hooked’s post titled “What’s Up with Room 5?,” we have these other reported facts:

Room #5 couldn’t be cleared until police broke into it. But instead of breaking in through the locked main door, police chose to break through the locked inside door, from Room #3.

The breach of the inside door was noted by police in writing on the wall next to Room #3, instead of the wall nearest the breached door.

Room #5 was barricaded by police later, reportedly the only classroom to be treated this way.

Some of the police testimony makes no mention of breaching the inside door. Two examples cited by Sandy Hooked follow:

CFS 1200704559 Book 6 000199903 p.2 “I then ran back inside and met with TFC Cournoyer and TFC Cipriano. We then went to room #5. Upon entry to this room we found a room of children and their teacher huddled in the coat area of the room.”

CFS 1200704559 Book 6 00011235 p.2 “I assumed the right flank position and cleared the next two rooms (classroom #7 then classroom #5) teachers and children were escorted out of these rooms and sent toward the exit near the lobby.”

A Room #5 mother who eluded the Minotaur. Among Room #5’s mysteries is one concerning a mother who should have had a close brush with Adam Lanza, but mysteriously did not. (A hat tip to Sandy Hooked for clueing us in to this one, although s/he doesn’t link the incident to Room #5 as we are doing here.)

The story goes like this: On the morning of 12-14-12, around 9:30, a mother is said to have gone to the school to drop off a letter for one “Mrs. Taylor” that her child had written but left at home. (Mrs. Taylor was the Room #5 second-grade teacher, as we shall discuss later.)

The letter is said to have contained the child’s apology for “cheating.” (The mother’s statement is found here in the CT State Police report: CFS 1200704559 Book 5 00005519).

Although the mother’s name is redacted, the Visitor log confirms the allegation. See below:

(From “The Impossible Timeline,” sandyhooked.wordpress.com; red rectangle is by Sandy Hooked.)

The mother’s testimony also includes the following:

The mother left the Sandy Hook parking lot at 9:34 a.m. (The first active shooter report is said to have come in to Newtown and Connecticut emergency fire and law enforcement radio dispatch at 9:35:52. – Nobody Died at Sandy Hook, p. 255) The mother saw no passing cars on her way in or out. Given the above, how is this possible? How did she not cross paths with Lanza the Minotaur? The mother saw nothing odd or out of place. The mother saw an older gentleman dressed in dark clothing inside the school, shuffling around with his hands in his pockets while walking toward the first grade classrooms. (These would be Rooms 8, 10, 12, or 50 and 52). Hooked thinks the man was the father who was there for a gingerbread-house-making event. This would be Chris Manfredonia. But Manfredonia was only 41 at the time, and not likely to be discerned as “elderly” or “shuffling.” Did Manfredonia sign in that day? Another unsolved mystery.

So, who was in Room #5, anyway? It isn’t a question that the otherwise inquisitive Sandy Hooked has posed, but we are posing and answering it here.

Room #5 was a second-grade classroom led by teacher Amy Brackett Taylor. According to this article from Bend Bulletin, the children in Room #5 were those who made up the famous “conga line” photographed by Shannon Hicks for the Newtown Bee. We suggest that you pause here to read the article. (And when you do, please notice the little girl referred to as “a peanut” dressed in a pink top. More about this in Part 4.)

Just to clarify: We can safely assume, based on the Bend article, that the conga line was supposed to have issued from the doors of Room #5.

You might wonder why such a dramatic rescue – which involved the breach of an interior door – was never reported in reference to the famous conga line. Why not? The mainstream media, typically poised like a jackal to seize such opportunities, must have slept through this one.

Now let’s turn our attention to the photographer of that moment in time when the conga line emerged before an audience of casually dressed, relaxed-looking parents.

Did Ms. Hicks hiccup? According to this Time.com article, Shannon Hicks, a Newtown Bee associate editor and photographer, photographed the evacuation described above at 10:09 a.m. on 12-14-12:

“At 10:09 am, 10 minutes after she [Hicks] climbed out of her vehicle, she snapped the shutter on an elementary school class being led out of the school by two Connecticut State Police officers.”

Here is the iconic photo that purportedly resulted of children being shepherded by police to the neighboring firehouse. (Children’s faces have been blacked out to protect their identity.)

The “Iconic” Photo. Photo Credit: Shannon Hicks, Newtown Bee/AP

The Time.com statement about the 10:09 shutter click is debatable, however, because of a slideshow that Hicks made from 20 of her photos and released on YouTube. Note that this slideshow is said to have been posted on December 14, 2012.

In Nobody Died at Sandy Hook (pages 124-125 online; pages 76-77 in print) Vivian Lee writes that the slideshow was discovered to have been uploaded at 5:44 p.m., Dec. 13, 2012, then made public on Dec. 14.

The evidence for Ms. Lee’s allegation is provided in this video by “QKUltra.” Cinderella et al. aren’t techies, but we present this as credible evidence.

Screen shot above is by QKUltra, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-uCOd7r4cfA

(In case this vid vanishes, just search for Newtown Bee Stinger, YouTube. QKUltra is very good about mirroring his vids, and has been doing so for years.)

If the timing of the video is off, so is much else. Compare the iconic photo with a similar one from the slideshow (as before, children’s faces have been blacked out):

The Casual Parents. Photo Credit: Shannon Hicks, Newtown Bee/AP

As pointed out by others, notably in Nobody Died at Sandy Hook (page 124 online; page 76 in print):

The length of the shadows show that the photo couldn’t have been taken at 10:00 a.m., but must have been taken much earlier in the morning. On 12-14-12, the temperature was below freezing 1 at the time this shadow pattern would have been plausible, in which case, we might expect to see vapor issuing from mouths and frost on the ground.

at the time this shadow pattern would have been plausible, in which case, we might expect to see vapor issuing from mouths and frost on the ground. There has been online speculation that the little girl in the aqua blue shirt (in the “iconic” photo) is yawning, not screaming, consistent with an early morning shot.

The photos appear to have been staged in order to get the best shot – with parents looking on, their casual body language inconsistent with a recent act of terror. The photos feature different lineups of some of the same kids, but with others missing in one photo. For example, the little girl wearing a pale pink top and skirt in the photo above is not in the “iconic” photo.

All of the above oddities have been noted by other researchers. To these we can add one more:

If all of these second graders came out of Room #5, wouldn’t all of them be in both photos? It would seem unconscionable for the police to have left some of these helpless innocents behind (with their eyes closed as they passed through a hall containing dead bodies), while escorting another group out first.

More slideshow hits. Let’s take a look at another photo that Shannon Hicks placed on her slideshow.

Photo Credit: Shannon Hicks, Newtown Bee/AP

Note how these cars are parked very close the SHES building wall, two cars deep. If, indeed, they were parked there on 12-14-12 at 10:00 a.m., where was Adam Lanza’s car? It was supposed to have been parked up against the same wall behind police tape. Compare the above photo, purportedly taken after the massacre at around 10:00 a.m. with the ones below of Lanza’s car behind police tape on 12-14-12, before it was towed away.

Above Photo: Meehan, CT State Police Report, Parking Lot Photo #16

REUTERS/Connecticut State Police/Handout via Reuters

Here’s an aerial view of Lanza’s car:

Photo Credit: MSNBC

Below is yet another view of the same area in the parking lot, with a foursome running away from the school. (The child’s face has been blacked out to protect her identity.)

The Running Foursome. Photo Credit: Shannon Hicks, Newtown Bee/AP

You might ask why the policeman is running away, instead of rounding up more teachers and students. And why do the vehicles in back of the foursome appear out of proportion – rather too large? Once again, they’re parked very close to the building, two cars deep, leaving no apparent room for the Sandy Hook Minotaur’s black Honda.

Ask yourself if the above parking arrangements are anything like the one captured on 12-14-12 by CNN below:

We think it’s plain to see: The line-up of cars behind the four running people doesn’t match the aerial photo, either.

The simplest and most logical reason why the black Honda doesn’t appear in the previous photos is because it wasn’t there. We propose that the reason it wasn’t there is because the iconic and slideshow photos were taken on a previous date. This is consistent with the evidence in QKUltra’s video, which attests that the photos were uploaded on 12-13-12.

The photos were later used to substantiate an “evacuation” of second-graders from Mrs. Amy Taylor’s Room #5. In other words, we have reason to believe that the photos were staged. And if those photos were staged, we can safely assume that everything was.

Who’s who? It may be important to identify some of the adults in the photos that Shannon Hicks took. (The square-ups that follow are screen shots from those photos.) Obviously, not everyone can be positively identified. But here is a brief rundown of some principals:

Leading the lineup was Rachael Van Ness. Currently assigned to the Western District Major Crime Squad out of the Southbury Troop Barracks, she is also said to have served with the CT state police in this link. Mrs. Van Ness has a LinkedIn profile that also credits her for work as a “self-employed” “detective” as well as “writing and editing.” In this report, she is quoted as having apologized to Newtown families for not providing the CT state police reports “in advance of the release as we had always planned.” Timing is everything with Sandy Hook.

Although not caught on Hicks’s camera (to our knowledge), Officer Ed Benecchi is also credited with arranging the conga line outside of the school. From this article: “ ‘I told them we were going to play follow the leader and whoever kept their eyes closed would win,’ Trooper First Class Edward Benecchi wrote.”

We don’t know for a certainty whether the face at left (from the iconic photo) belongs to Amy Brackett Taylor, Room #5’s second-grade teacher. But she certainly does resemble the woman on the far left in a photograph at this link, identified as such. And her casual-Friday attire (white top, beige sweater, blue jeans) looks like the same ensemble worn by the woman at the far left in the photo of the running foursome:

So, why would Mrs. Taylor (or whoever the woman is) appear in two photos showing such disparate emotions? In the first, she appears calm and in control. In the second, she appears to be running for her life with a look of anguish. Which photo came first? And was this woman involved in two rescues or just one? Cinderella et al. admit to utter bafflement.

Mrs. Taylor is still teaching school in Newtown; however, to date, we could find no statements by her about the conga line, the breach of Room #5’s interior door, or Sandy Hook Elementary.

Not so in the case of another Amy Taylor associated with the St. Rose of Lima School, who made public statements about 12-14-12. Go here for more on the other Taylor.

This woman’s back is turned to the camera in the slideshow photo, but we believe that she may be the same woman in another dramatic photo that appeared (on December 14, 2012) in The Atlantic Monthly, heading up an article by Emily Chertoff (Michael C’s daughter). The blue jacket and size of the woman (click the link above) led us to this conclusion.

The children she is comforting in the Atlantic photo are Henry and Kelly Terifay, whom you can see identified if you go here. The woman in the blue jacket may be their mother, Lisa Papp Terifay.

We were unable to identify this dark-haired woman at left (from the “iconic” photo) dressed in blue stripes, wearing glasses. But what’s interesting is her resemblance to the dark-haired woman wearing blue stripes (but no glasses) in the “Running Foursome” photo, below. We have the same questions about this pairing as we do about the “Mrs. Taylor” photos.

Camera-shy. Let’s go back in time – to the Time.com article that examined the photos Shannon Hicks took on the fateful day. We call your attention to this excerpt from that article (bolded italics are mine):

“Regarding her photograph’s popularity — for lack of a better term — Hicks said it came as a surprise and brings little personal relief. It is the cache of photographs buried on her camera’s memory card, she said, that are hardest to look at and impossible to forget.”

Now let’s move forward a few months to March 25, 2013. That’s when James Tracy contacted Shannon Hicks to ask her about the availability of her photo cache. See the account below from page 305 of Nobody Died at Sandy Hook:

March 25 8:59AM

Newtown Bee Associate Editor Shannon Hicks responds to query from memoryholeblog on whether the multiple photographs she took at Sandy Hook Elementary as the shooting transpired have been shared with law enforcement or will at any time be made publicly available.

“The photos I took on 12/14 have not been shared with anyone,” Hicks said in an email. “We have no plans to do so, either. I would appreciate it if you consider this our final contact,” she continued. “I have enough work to do without getting involved in the kind of ‘research’ that continues to hurt those who live in Newtown.”

Shannon Hicks to James Tracy /Memoryholeblog.com [email in possession of author], March 25, 2013.

“Hurt those who live in Newtown”? Why would the release of “buried” photos “hurt” people who never seem to duck when a camera is in the room, creating as many photo-ops as their calendars can accommodate, writing books and reminding the public endlessly of the Sandy Hook experience?

Unless, of course, the buried photos would drag up issues similar to those explored in this blogpost.

The double-axe. As discussed at the top of this post, the origin of the word “labyrinth” is a tough little root that means “double axe,” associated with royalty. It’s our opinion, based on the above, that the Sandy Hook “royal family” wielded a psychological axe of dual timelines and dual roles for participants in the masque. Unless you see the duplicity for what it is – half-mockery, half-illusion – you are doomed to wander the maze forever, searching in vain for the exit door.

~C.

H/T: “Sandy Hooked”

Footnote:

1 The temperatures in the link are from neighboring Danbury on 12-14-12. Be sure to click on the View button, then scroll down to Daily Observations for Fri Dec 14 2012. Not until 8:53 a.m. EST did recorded temperatures rise to 34 degrees F. All other recorded temperatures before that time are below freezing.

