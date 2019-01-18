Ruth Bader Ginsburg has pneumonia and will retire from Supreme Court this month

Last September, the Santa Monica Observor (SMO) was the first to report that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had developed cancer.
For that, SMO was slimed as fake news by Snopes, but Snopes was wrong.
On December 21, 2018, Ginsburg underwent surgery to remove two cancerous growths on her left lung. She had had two previous bouts of cancer: she was treated in 1999 for colon cancer and had surgery in 2009 for pancreatic cancer.
Although Ginsburg’s people insisted that Ginsburg was recovering nicely from the surgery, she had not returned to the bench since.
The Trump administration evidently has better knowledge than the Hate America MSM.
It was reported on January 10, 2019, that the Trump White House was reaching out to political allies and conservative activist groups to prepare for Ginsburg’s death or departure from the Supreme Court.
Five days later, on January 15, San Diego Monitor once again is the first to break the news.
In a report that reads like an obituary, SDM‘s Stan Greene writes that 85-year-old Ginsburg is “stricken with pneumonia” and “will retire from the U.S. Supreme Court in January 2019,” and that “President Donald J Trump will be replacing Notorious RBG, the lovechild of the left, and so will remake the Supreme Court for a generation.”
Fasten your seatbelts and be ready for an epic meltdown from the Left, the likes of which will surpass the hysterics over Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination and confirmation to the Supreme Court.
H/t Gateway Pundit
See also:
- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg favors decriminalizing pedophilia and child sex trafficking
- President Trump is rapidly reshaping America’s judiciary ‘to end the progressive state as we know it’
- Good news: Senate demorats confirmed lots of Trump’s judges so they could go on vacation
- Betrayal: Brett Kavanaugh casts deciding Supreme Court vote enabling Medicaid funding of Planned Parenthood
- Sen. Lindsey Graham’s curious questions to Judge Kavanaugh on military tribunals for U.S. citizens
~Eowyn
Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
Ding Dong, the witch is dead
Lock and load America because the crazies are going to go ballistic.Forget trying to reason with them,it’s time to stand our ground..
I wonder what Deep Stater or Swamp creature Trump will gift us with this time. Eric Holder, perhaps?
You obviously have no clue
Why do you say that? Since taking office, Trump has hired, appointed, and nominated, almost exclusively from The Swamp, rather than “draining it”, as he promised. His latest AG pick is anti-2A.
Because he is fighting endemic corruption, he has to place enemies closer than friends (“The Art of War” – Sun Tsui). Also, so may be only pretending to be Deep State, or have turned on it.
Trump is not a fool. He has extremely smart people around him. Yes, he can be a tyrant, and has his peccadilloes, but being stupid is not one of them. Emotionally reactive (or playing that part, to throw off his enemies), sure. Perhaps even self-sabotaging at times, certainly. But I have to believe he hates the corruption as much as the rest of us. If he is just another greedy psychopath, God help us.
Time will tell.
Oh man, please tell me you don’t still believe those lame excuses and fairy tales about “5-G Chess” and such. They ceased to hold water six months or more, ago. Trump has duped us. I believe now that he has been on Soros’ payroll all along.
“I believe now that he has been on Soros’ payroll all along.”
Give us the evidence.
Why would billionaire Trump be on Soros’ payroll? That makes no sense.
For that matter, you yourself, “Grigori Rasputin,” may be on Soros’ payroll to sow confusion and dissent.
Get your undies in a wad over the truth if you like. Reverse TDS is every bit as ignorant and harmful as original TDS, but the fact remains, Trump has done the exact opposite on so many things he promised us in 2016. Greed knows no boundaries. How many CEO ‘s are there, making multiple millions a year in salary plus millions more in bonuses, yet they “work” into their 70’s and 80’s, always wanting more, more, MORE?
“TDS”? Please, define these acronyms.
All politicians are liars, but Trump is doing better than Obama, or Bush for that matter.
“undies in a wad”
Both DoctorMoebius and I have been civil and courteous toward you, but you are unable to disagree without resorting to gratuitous insults. You are not welcome on FOTM.
It doesn’t matter what you or I believe. Only actions do.
We’d all be a lot better off with less speculation, and more evid no, deductive analysis, and adherence to TRUTH.
Until I see what comes of Trump’s presidency, I’ll be open-minded.
To be flair, I voted for Obama twice, and he ended up being a lying sack of shot, affable as he is. He lied about Gitmo, about healthcare, about Benghazi – wait for that story to unfold! Barry’s going to jail.
We’ll see what the truth is. That’s all I am concerned with. It really doesn’t matter what I believe.
Stupid iPad. Evidence not evidence no
Dr. Eowyn, can you add an ‘edit comment’ feature?
Man, I’m not trying to be ugly, but if you voted twice for 0bama, that puts you pretty high on the gullibility scale. I’ve been around long enough to know when someone is urinating down my back and trying to tell me that it’s raining. That is what Trump is doing. Trump’s “actions” thus far bear that out.
I was an idealist who hated the Bush-Cheney “treasidency”. Obama was a breath of fresh air. Plus, I met Hillary. It’s good she ran, and lost!
I hated Trump at first. But I applaud his moxie, his “srick-to-it-tiveness”, his calling out the propaganda press, and aside from the tax breaks to the rich (his “price of admission”?) and hand out to the MIC, I agree with many of his decisions.
As I said, time will fell if he is really draining the swamp, or being drowned in it.
“Weekend At Bernie’s”
I wish ill to no one and I have malice toward none. And yet, I cannot conceal my joy that finally President Trump will have the opportunity to assure a solid conservative majority on the Supreme Court. May he find another justice like Clarence Thomas. And may the libtards contract a case of the crabs.
I bet the libtards have already been raped by Trumps next appointment even tho they don’t know who it is yet
Goddamn iPad autocorrect again!! “ Evid no”
NO!
“Evidence”!