Reminder of what can happen: Female blogger ordered to pay US Army colonel she accused of rape $8.4 million in damages

This story is from August 2017 yet it is relevant to what happened to Justice Kavanaugh during his confirmation circus.
One woman (and the media) cannot play “judge and jury.”
From Daily Mail: A jury has ordered a female blogger to pay an Army colonel she accused of rape a total of $8.4million in damages.
Susan Shannon, 52, who now lives in Everett, Washington, first alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Army Colonel David ‘Wil’ Riggins in 1986, while they were both cadets, on her blog in 2013. (Susan claims people lied at her trial and that the judge and jurors “denied” her. See her Twitter account – last used in 2017 – here.)
She said she waited three decades to come forward about her experience because of the army’s ‘code of silence’. But Riggins, also 52, who vehemently denied the claims, said the ‘false’ allegations had cost him a sparkling military career.
The combat veteran from Alexandria had been on the cusp of being appointed to general in 2013, when Army leaders saw Shannon’s rape allegation on her blog.
His promotion was snatched away and Riggins says his name was dragged through the mud after ‘Susan Shannon decided to play judge and jury on her own.’
The decorated colonel denied all claims, telling ABC 7 On Your Side at the time: ‘I did not rape Susan Shannon. I did not sexually assault Susan Shannon. Every aspect of (her) story is verifiably false.‘
The jury has now ordered Shannon to pay $3.4 million in compensatory damages for injury to his reputation and lost wages, and $5 million in punitive damages, ‘to make sure nothing like this will ever happen again,’ according to the Washington Post.
Shannon said at the time she had finally been inspired to speak about her alleged experience after reading about several high profile convictions for sexual assaults in the military.
Shannon alleged she was raped by her former cadet classmate at the United States Military Academy in New York in 1986. She dropped out shortly afterwards.
Now a jewelry designer and a mother living on the West Coast, she added that the pressure in the army to keep quiet and not turn in her peers meant that she did not even report the alleged rape at her exit interview.
She made the claims on her blog Short Little Rebel in 2013 – which followed the announcement that Colonel Riggins had been nominated for general.
Shannon denied having any knowledge of his nomination until she was contacted by Army officials investigating her blog post.
Stars and Stripes has an extensive write-up of this story here.
Good!
That’s why Justice Brett Kavanaugh should sue Christine Blasey Ford and the two other false accusers.
Absolutely. I saw this morning that Grassley has asked for her polygraph video and transcript and raised the letter from her former boyfriend who claims that he witnessed her coaching her friend to take a polygraph. In other words she lied under oath.
It was quite apparent that Michell Mitchell knew of this by the questions she asked. She expertly laid a trap and Ford waltzed right in. She should be brought up on charges AND sued.
They should also sue and/or dis-bar Avenatti, the pimp-attorney to the porn star who then went out and found the “third Kavanaugh accuser” alleging he participated in or helped cause train/gang rapes while a freshman at Yale…
After that horse hockey, I didn’t even bother reading up on the 4th and 5th “victims'” stories. Once the NYT/MSN disavows such claptrap, so should the rest of the civilized world, considering how low *their* standards are.
As for “Dr.” Ford, I think she needs psychological and perhaps additional mental help. There’s something missing with her.
That guy is contemplating a run for President! He’s enough of a narcissist to give Hillary a run for her money. He’s enough to embarrass a lawyer.
Isn’t it amazing the number of names we no longer are spoken or thought about since Judge Kavanaugh was confirmed. Interesting story, I tend not to believe stuff that is this old. Thanks for the great post, DCG.
I say good as well! Now those little brats who falsely accused that teenage boy of rape need to be prosecuted as well. If not I hope his family sues the living daylights out of them and their families.
I agree but that’s a little tougher. Depending on what the allegation was they could actually meet the standard for “harassment”. It is based on how the “victim” FEELS. It is totally subjective.
The school, on the other hand, would probably claim they were just following policy and had no ill intent. I understand that there is a law suit and I hope the claimant is successful.
Bad laws and unethical behavior are the curse of us all.
The girl admitted that she made everything up, so there was nothing that happened. She said she made it up because she ” didn’t like him”. I’m no lawyer, but as far as I know that would qualify for false charges, and pain and suffering the poor boy has gone through.
I’m just playing “devil’s advocate”. I don’t know enough about it. The law can actually be a disgusting thing. It isn’t what most think. Anyone can sue anyone, but the chance of success “depends”.
Criminal matters are different. A clever lawyer could say that she was being harassed. The standard for harassment basically means she “felt” uneasy.
I agree with you 100% that she deserves to be charged and/or sued. I’m just saying that somethings that are clearly “right” aren’t enough to prevail. It is a very sick and disgusting feeling to know that you’re right and still lose.
It is so cruel to ruin someone’s life. No matter how much money she has to pay for the harm done they’ll both carry a burden for the rest of their lives.
She had the hots for him. The young man snubbed her advances. She never got over it.
She’s mentally ill to have done this. She deserves all she got, and so does the man she accused.
I’ll be watching the Ford debacle, with Kavanaugh being an attorney and a judge. Now, he’s a Supreme court judge. Poor Ford, literally, she will be poorer than she’s ever been.
Has anyone ever wondered if TV shows that young people watch, like “Mean Girls” has or could have affected why young girls become more devious and hateful, when left unchecked by parents? Parent to child communication is a factor, and it depends on their “friendship” and ability to trust each other with private thoughts. So many factors to be considered…
I don’t watch TV, but I’m sure there’s other shows teens watch & could learn nefarious acts from watching. They’re so impressionable when young.
I don’t watch it either, but I have wondered about that. Modeling, especially with school kids, can be very dangerous. They want belong at that age. This confirmation fiasco literally taught people that, if you don’t like someone, or disagree with them politically, it is alright to slander them and ruin their lives.
The Senate is at least partially to blame for that in that they did what I consider to be the wrong thing. They should have categorically refused another investigation. They should have put the brakes on the whole scam early and called it what it is.
They are still referring to this as a conformation that was “rammed through”. That’s total nonsense. But that’s what they say. They lie like rugs and most people eat it up.
Precedent is important. By allowing this circus to continue they set the stage for the next hearing. This will now be the new normal.