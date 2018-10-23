QAnon. The QAnon Movement, Why?

I’ve been asked many questions relating to QAnon and the QAnon movement. Who is QAnon? Who are the people behind Q? What’s all about? My answer is usually along the lines of “research for yourself so that you can decide for yourself”. Then I point them in the best direction I can to help.

A person can expect many different opinions when it comes to defining QAnon and the QAnon movement. Naturally it depends on who you ask. Like many places I go to when researching, I usually check Wikipedia. Unfortunately this is a topic that I think they did not handle properly. Wikipedia does an obvious “hack job” on their QAnon page. Instead of taking a neutral point of view, the editors went with writing obvious bias against QAnon and the QAnon movement using “left wing sources”. Many of which are personal opinions, not factual. Here are some of the more palatable entries they have on QAnon.

“QAnon (/kjuːəˈnɒn/) is a right-wing conspiracy metatheory which began with an October 2017 post on the anonymous image board 4chan by someone using the handle Q, a presumably American individual that may have later grown to include multiple individuals claiming to have access to classified information involving the Trump administration and its opponents in the United States. The theory details a supposed secret conspiracy by an alleged “deep state” against U.S. President Donald Trump and his supporters”.

“There has been much speculation regarding the motive and the identity of the poster, with theories ranging from the poster being a military intelligence officer, to Donald Trump himself, to the posting campaign being an alternate reality game by Cicada 3301. Because 4chan is anonymous and does not allow registration by users, any number of individuals may post using the same handle. The poster uses a frequently changing tripcode to authentify himself on 8chan”.

“A person identifying as “Q Clearance Patriot” first appeared on the /pol/ board of 4chan on October 28, 2017, posting messages in a thread entitled “Calm Before the Storm”, which was a reference to Trump’s cryptic description during a gathering of himself and United States military leaders as “the calm before the storm”. Q later moved to 8chan, citing concerns that the 4chan board had been compromised by “bad actors”.

“The poster’s handle implied that the anonymous poster holds Q clearance, a United States Department of Energy security clearance required for access to Top Secret information about nuclear weapons and materials”.

With that being said I usually skip Wikipedia and give them one or more of the following places to research. v/the Awakening, one of the two subs that I had moderated. I resigned as a mod because I felt that I was not getting enough accomplished. Turned out to be a good move. I have been able to get more involved which helped me discover several infiltrators and their removal. Threats in the movement. v/QRV . On 8 chan Patriots awoken, Patriots fight

Other options would be currently under control of Q research control and are endorsed by QAnon are the following,

Q Clearance Archive

#CBTS

#THESTORM

8ch boards are now under /Q research control

#QArmy

#QAnon

#WWG1WGA

#TheGreatAwakening

#Kavanaugh

#MAGA

@GoboMontaco

@Discernment

@TheSpeaker2018

@media_nc

@prayingmedic

@Wutevuh

@LionelMedia

@infinitechan

@poli_tech_al_87

There is a lot of information to be found on many topics at these locations. For the average person I think the best place would be the QCA Discord . Clicking on QCA Discord will provide you a link, an Invitation to QCA Discord . Most answers to questions that are Q related can be found here. You won’t get QAnons identity but you will learn what it’s all about.

Now the answer to what QAnon is all about. The following Is the answer I was provided. It can be found at QCA Discord.

Ideological Warfare MEMETICS, The Q movement’s main purpose is as a MEME ARMY.

Far too much to cover and be accurate, so I have provided the PDF I had received. It explains all about MEMETICS. This is the absolute reason why QAnon and the movement was created. Everything else that comes with it is a plus. Many have had this discussion in the past. I do not believe any solid proof has been provided linking QAnon and the information in the PDF. Even if you do not care for QAnon. The PDF is worthy of a click. Link is provided at bottom of page or click Here

I should point out that I’m not trying to make QAnon look less legit. I’m only providing information that answers some questions. I stand with the QAnon movement. All the information is public knowledge. Who is QAnon? What’s it all about? Research. Read the PDF. You tell me.

This is only my opinion. Please share yours.



Respectfully, Deplorable Patriot

LINK TO PDF

a507172.meme

