Proposed law would provide free abortions to students in all California universities

The California Senate Health Committee April 3 approved SB 24, a bill to give students on all UC and USC campuses access to free medical abortions on demand. SB 24, titled the “College Student Right to Access Act,” now goes to the full state Senate for a vote. Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he would support the bill if it reaches his desk.
A nearly identical bill (SB 320) was introduced by State Senator Connie Leyva (D-Chino) in 2017. SB 320 was vetoed in September, 2018 by then governor Jerry Brown, who said it was not necessary. Leyva introduced SB 24 in December, 2018.
The bill originated out of lobbying by the Students United for Reproductive Justice organization (SURJ) at UC Berkeley. The group sought help from the Women’s Policy Institute, which is part of the Women’s Foundation of California. The Institute sought Leyva’s assistance, who then agreed to file the abortion bill.
In a statement on her web site, Leyva said, “SB 24 is an important step toward ensuring the right to abortion is available to all Californians and that our college students don’t face unnecessary barriers. Students should not have to travel off campus or miss class or work responsibilities in order to receive care that can easily be provided at a student health center.”
California taxpayers would be mandated to provide the funding needed to give “free” chemical abortions to students on campus by 2023.”
To fund the mandate, the measure would allocate $200,000 in grant money to each of California’s 33 public university student health centers, covering the costs of “medication abortion readiness” which includes the purchase of equipment, facility and security upgrades, and training staff members.
The bill also would require the Commission on the Status of Women and Girls to administer the College Student Health Center Sexual and Reproductive Health Preparation Fund, which the bill would establish.
The bill would continuously appropriate the moneys in that fund to the commission for grants to these student health care clinics for specified activities in preparation for providing abortion by medication techniques, thereby making an appropriation.
The bill would additionally require that at least $10,290,000 in private moneys is made available to the fund in a timely manner on or after January 1, 2020.
According to research from the pro-abortion Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health, and the Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health, at the University of California, San Francisco, chemical abortions are already widespread among students. The groups estimate that California public college students undergo approximately 300-500 chemical abortions each month, and with serious risks.
The drug Mifepristone/RU-486, which ends the life of the unborn child, and Misoprostol which causes severe cramping, contractions, and bleeding to expel the baby from the womb, are used together in chemical abortions.
Approximately 3.4 million women have used Mifepristone in the US for the medical termination of pregnancy through the end of December 2017, an increase of approximately 163,000 since June 2017. The FDA has documented at least 4,000 cases of serious adverse events, including more than 1,000 women who required hospitalization; in addition, at least 22 women died after using the drug.
~ Grif
Yeah, I saw this yesterday. What about taxpayers who don’t want to contribute to this? How is this an “educational” issue? This governor is just another agent of Satan.
Here we go again….
More madness from the same people that gave us the Korean war, the Vietnam War, innumerable Civil wars throughout Central and South America, more recently Iraq and Syria, and soon to be possibly Venezuela. All of these had no real basis in actual overt threats to US continental security, but they did extend economic imperial overreach and give us corporations a forced entry into new markets.
Abortion is along the same lines: let us kill now, to prevent a possible evil later on. What harm could there possibly be in letting every baby come to term? Adopt the child out if necessary, but not necessarily: there are so few infants up for adoption that people bring them in from outside the country at cost of $30,000 and more per child!
The madness grows, evermore!
All gets a head start in California so many more will follow. This is the threshold into the future. Although our “kids” are brought up with a sense of direction, the world belongs to them and we are ancient.
More unalloyed satanic insanity. It gets so exhausting trying to make the glaringly obvious case to otherwise intelligent people that there is difference between men and women and that babies are human beings and that their lives are sacred. If this continues apace we are surely damned
Now they want to tax a number of things including pain medicine. I thought it was the most parasitic place on earth when I left 25 years ago. It’s worse now.
So they are going to provide free abortions to students at taxpayer’s expense. They are packing the place with illegal aliens without jobs and in need of medical care. They want to “mandate” everything. Who is going to pay for this?
California keeps threatening to secede. As long as they cut off all federal funding who cares? Where is all this magic money supposed to come from. There are homeless everywhere. Rents are so high people live in their cars. For the privilege of this they tax the crap out of them.
Obviously the people who have to pay for everything are not the ones voting for all this.
So, I say to you Lo, that, maybe we should let these stupid kids abort themselves and their “progeny” into annihilation. (???) Tongue in cheek, why do we even WANT THEM TO INHERIT THE EARTH?????? They are complete losers, complete non-contributors, complete failures at stewardship of the next generations to carry us forward …not as a RACE…but as an entire HUMANITY established on Earth. So…..I’m beginning to look to the fertile, the ones who long for life, seek out life (even tho’ I don’t like some of the tactics thru’ which they achieve it)…..for “hope” for life on Earth as we know it. Maybe one day, too, the offsrping of even these will arise to a “high level” of education and abortion of the next generation, lest they “hold them back” from (WHAT>>>>the next cure for cancer?….peace with nuclear powers in the world…..WTF do they think this gravid woman and the life within her is going to STOP in the big picture???) Sigh…..I see this as an on-going cycle. No way out until we once again affirm and value the nuclear family and promote the values that allow it to thrive. WE should be open to the reproduction of our children for the next generation…we should value our grandparenthood and SUPPORT it, we should raise our children with the valuing of human life and that it is not only “OK” but EXPECTED as a part of the nuclear family . (NOT in my crystal ball right now or the foreseeable future ). Unfortunately for all of us…most of the time, the way to this is through Christian-taught values, which are under attack by our leftest members of government, including our last POS president, Barak Insane Obama, and increasingly not taught from genearation to generation in the Christian households of America today. Neither are there enough Christian leaders in the USA today to give a “safe space” (sorry for this stupid present-day denotation usually offered for LGBT, etc….or others….) to our Christian-believing young ones. Where is THEIR safe space??????NOT ANYWHERE that I live and dwell….I would NEVER wear a MAGA hat in CA, I would NEVER put up a Trump sign in my yard or on my car…I would NEVER talk at my work place about my support of the Republican party or their candidates, including Trump….I have NO SAFE PLACE!!!!