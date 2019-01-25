Pronoun Tyranny: CA State Senate prohibits “he/she, him/her”

Rate this post

The State of California sinks deeper into radical-left madness and tyranny.

in 2017, California became the first state in the union to create a “non-binary” option for legal documents and drivers licenses, as well as make it a crime for nursing homes (“long-term care facilities”) to use the “wrong” pronouns.

Now, the California State Senate is prohibiting gender-specific pronouns, such as “he/she” or “him/her”.

Amanda Prestigiacomo reports for Daily Wire that on Jan. 17, 2019, Senate Judiciary Committee chair Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) announced that gender-specific pronouns are prohibited during judicial committee hearings. Henceforth, “gender neutral designations” would be used when addressing committee members.

Jackson proclaimed:

“Our first order of business is to approve the committee rules. I’d like to note — in respecting the fact that we are now a state recognizing the non-binary designation as a gender — he and she, we are now merging them so we are using what my grammar teacher would have had a heart attack over: we are using the phrase ‘they’ and replacing other designations so it’s a gender neutral designation: ‘they.’ Basically, that’s the primary reforms and revisions to the committee rules. In the spirit of gender neutrality for the rules of this committee, we now designate the chair as ‘they.’”

Then Jackson proceeded repeatedly to violate its own rule when it said:

“The world is a different place. My grammar teacher is long gone and we won’t be hearing from her — from them! From they!”

And when it repeatedly used “she” and “her” to promote abortion “rights”, as well as “he” and “his” in reference to another committee member.

Hannah-Beth Jackson, who will be 69 years old in May, has been in the California state legislature since 1998 (State Assembly 1998-2004; State Senate 2012-present). Although it looks like a man, Wikipedia says it is married to retired Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge George Eskin, with whom it has a daughter, two stepchildren, and six grandchildren.

In 2013, Jackson introduced a bill, SB 113, allowing 16-year-olds to pre-register to vote online. SB 113 was passed and signed into law in 2014, and took effect in 2017. In 2016, Huffington Post named Jackson one of 11 “women” “blazing new trails” in American politics.

~Eowyn

