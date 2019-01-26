Prominent Democrats dress up as the Devil

In an email, a reader of FOTM castigated me for referring to Democrats as “Demonrats” because, he claims, my doing so undermines my “credibility”.
Credibility? What a joke, coming from this reader who, several months ago, in a bid to elicit my sympathy, claimed to be “dying” from brain cancer, but no doctor had actually diagnosed him as such.
I don’t use words lightly. Democrats, by their stance on abortion — which, in the state of New York, is now legal abortion up to the moment of delivery — and other issues, in fact are demonic.
This post — on the curious penchant of prominent Democrats to dress themselves up as the Devil — provides yet another example of why I call them Demonrats.
From Wikipedia:
August Belmont Sr. (December 8, 1813 – November 24, 1890) was a German Jewish-American politician, financier, foreign diplomat, and party chairman of the Democratic National Committee during the 1860s, and later a horse-breeder and racehorse owner….
Belmont was born with the name Isaac Belmont to a Jewish family in Alzey, in the Grand Duchy of Hesse, in Germany on December 8, 1813….
He attended The Philanthropin, a Jewish school, until he began his first job as an apprentice to the Rothschild banking firm in Frankfurt….
Belmont threw lavish balls and dinner parties, receiving mixed reviews from New York’s high society. He was an avid sportsman, and the famed Belmont Stakes thoroughbred horse race is named in his honor.
On August 11, 1848, a grand social event of New York’s high society — the Fancy Dress Ball — took place in Saratoga Springs, New York. The name reflects the presence of mineral springs in the area, which has made Saratoga a popular resort destination for over 200 years. Today, Saratoga Springs is ranked 10th in the list of the top 10 places to live in New York State for 2014, according to the national online real estate brokerage Movoto.
Back to the Fancy Dress Ball of 1848.
It was reported, admiringly, that one of the “richest” dresses in the Ball was that of August Belmont, who would be Chair of the Democratic National Committee. From the New York Herald, August 14, 1848, p. 2:
Mr. Auguste Belmont, agent of Messrs. Rothschilds, chose the character of Le Diable Boiteux. The costume was composed of the richest red and black velvet, decorated and trimmed with demons and fantastical figures. It was looked upon as one of the richest dresses in the room, and said to have cost two hundred dollars. The character was well sustained.
Le Diable Boiteux (The Devil Upon Two Sticks) is a 1707 novel, set in Madrid, by French writer Alain-René Lesage about Asmodeus, the king of demons, whom Renaissance Christians called the King of the Nine Hells. Asmodeus also is referred to as one of the seven princes of Hell.
That means August Belmont dressed himself as Asmodeus, a king of demons.
Below is a screenshot of the New York Herald article, pp. 1-2:
Fast forward 171 years to today.
Beto O’Rourke, 46, is one of the new darlings of the Democrat Party.
A former 3-term representative for Texas’s 16th congressional district in the United States House of Representatives, O’Rourke narrowly lost the 2018 Texas Senate race to Republican incumbent Ted Cruz.
On January 24, 2019, Mike Adams of Natural News reports that:
Celebrated left-wing political candidate Beto O’Rourke has been caught on video wearing a “Devil goat” costume complete with what appear to be horns or ears as part of a bizarre mask and a freakish one-piece costume. He sported this outfit while performing on stage, raising questions about his ties to Satan worship.
The media is now desperately trying to spin the emerging video as a comedy band gimmick, claiming the mask is a “sheep” mask, not the symbol of Baphomet, which is tied to Satanism and the occult.
Here’s a screenshot from the video of O’Rourke in the Baphomet costume:
The Baphomet was first drawn and popularized in 1854 by occultist Eliphas Lévi in his book, Dogme et Rituel de la Haute Magie (Dogmas and Rituals of High Magic) — a winged, horned, androgynous, humanoid goat with breasts and phallus. (See “The Devil is transgender”)
Levi called his image the Baphomet — “The Sabbatic Goat” and “The Goat of Mendes.” Lévi’s Baphomet is the source of the Rider-Waite Tarot image of the Devil. The Baphomet goat, together with the downward-pointed pentagram, was adopted as the official symbol (the Sigil of Baphomet) of the Church of Satan and continues to be used among Satanists. (Wikipedia)
And lest we forget, there’s also this rumored pic of Obama dressed as the Baphomet:
Now ask yourself this:
Why would anyone choose to dress him/herself up as the Devil?
See also:
- 2016 presidential election was a spiritual war, and it’s ongoing
- Hillary Clinton wanted to stick pins into voodoo dolls of her critics
- Hillary Clinton visits Manhattan’s witches’ coven on day of Christ’s crucifixion
- Upside-down crosses and Chelsea Clinton’s happy new year to Church of Satan
- One-world-government Walter Cronkite: ‘I’m glad to sit at the right hand of Satan’
- Satanism is now a cool thing in California, esp. Hollywood
H/t Big Lug and CSM.
~Eowyn
Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
Wow!
They wear the costumes to disguise the real baphomet within.
Beto O’Rourke is a man with very dark intentions, he’s a very obscure character we don’t know much about.
People wear costumes because they are honoring the character in some way. They either want to be that character or they want to promote that character. Having spent a lifetime at Mardi Gras year after year, I know what motivates people to put on a costume.
Around 1995 I was sent to Saratoga Springs on assignment to produce some artwork. The place has quite a history. But one thing that struck me was that its famous health-enhancing springs had a distinct odor of sulfur. Your article sheds an interesting new light on why the pervasive smells.
I think it is very telling that now in today’s world–these people are willing to unveil themselves for all the world to see . . . as worshiper’s of Satan. We are indeed in a war–good vs evil!
I had heard about Beto’s devil costume but never the story of the Belmont demon-lover fellow & Rothschild Agent. Wow, a true history account worth saving. Great research job!
Well, if the shoes fits…
That’s hilarious. THEY have no credibility…….and it’s all YOUR fault. Sounds like the MSM. “Stop calling us on our nonsense or YOU have no credibility”. Wow, how do you take it?
Let me help…..DEMONRAT, DEMONRAT! So there!
I call them Dhimmicrats, since they are submissive to evil.
beto looks void of the holy spirit to me?
Why do you think they are called DEMONCRAPS???
The Podesta emails revealed much as to the sick, criminal, and evil intentions of the new satanic Bolsheviks, the Democrats. They are Baal/Moloch worshippers. Abortion is human sacrifice to Baal/Moloch, also known in modern times as “Satan”.
‘Sacrificing a Chicken to Moloch’ — The Clinton-Podesta Email Scandal is All About SATANISM
http://humansarefree.com/2016/11/sacrificing-chicken-to-moloch-clinton.html
O’Rourke’s mask looks to me more like a lamb’s head with floppy ears than a horned Baphomet, but I’m looking at a photo on my phone about the size of a postage stamp. If he’s wearing a devil’s Halloween costume, it might just be poor taste and judgment. But if on the other hand this narcissistic RFK impersonator was wearing a baby blue one-piece lamb’s costume, look out, because he’s one dangerously sick and sexually perverted man. I’m shaking my head in disbelief because if the costume was one-piece, it probably was one-piece as an excuse for sporting a drop seat. God help us if either scenario is true, because even if this dipstick Beto isn’t demonic, his handlers clearly are.
That was my take too Dan- that O’Rourke’s costume looked like a lamb with floppy ears. However one can’t get around all the other examples cited in the article.
Though surely this love of dressing up in various renditions of their evil God is added proof of their depravity, for me the real clincher that they have earned the title Demonrat is the behavior they demonstrate and the beliefs they hold. For modern liberals the phrase “do as thou wilt” sums it up the entirety of their devious, pathological, and murderous actions. Therefore I heartily support the use of Demonrat as the new moniker of the liberal party.