Pro-abort feminists throw fire bombs at Argentina church

In Argentina, the right to life is constitutionally protected from “its conception until natural death”. Abortion is illegal unless the life of the mother is threatened by pregnancy.

On Sunday night, October 14, 2018, Hell descended on Trelew, a city about 700 miles south of Buenos Aires, Argentina, as pro-abort feminists, some baring their breasts, threw Molotov cocktails at a Catholic church and the City Hall.

Inés San Martin reports for Crux that 50,000 pro-abort women attended the National Encounter of Women, shouting “Abort your heterosexuality,” “Death to the macho” and “Lesbianize yourself” slogans. The Encounter ended in a march through downtown Trelew, with violent protesters throwing Molotov cocktails and scrawling graffiti on storefronts, privately-owned homes and churches.

It was reported earlier that day that a gas station had been temporarily closed for selling gas in plastic bottles to demonstrators.

Ten people were arrested. But by Monday afternoon the demonstrators had been released, although videos show the women throwing incendiary devices, stones and other objects at the Church of Our Lady Auxiliadora and various public buildings.

According to tweets from people on the ground, there were people praying inside the church that was being firebombed.

The three-day National Encounter of Women, held in different locations each year, includes workshops and cultural activities for women and “transgenders”. The 70 workshops this year included such topics as Fat Activism, Women and Cannabis, and Women and Bisexuality.

The National Encounter of Women often ends with a rally demanding “free, legal, and safe abortion” and legalization of prostitution. In recent years, the rallies have featured a small yet significant group of demonstrators who throw bottles full of gas into Catholic buildings and leave walls filled with profanities.

Last year, at the National Encounter of Women in Resistencia, topless women with their faces covered assaulted the local cathedral while chanting “Take your rosaries out of our ovaries,” and “To the Catholic, apostolic, Roman Church, that wants to place itself in our bed, we say that we want to be whores, transvestites and lesbians. Legal abortion in any place.” The women used stones, tampons and pads with red paint, paint balloons, and even their own feces as projectiles. They also set trash cans on fire and painted the walls of the nearby buildings near city hall.

This year’s event was particularly significant as it comes only months after Argentina’s Congress voted against a bill that would have legalized abortion on demand until week 14. After the vote, participants in a pro-abortion rally ended by rioting, with pockets of women attacking several churches that are in the neighboring area of Argentina’s Congress.

In stark contrast, on May 20, 2018, 3.5 million pro-lifers held peaceful rallies in 117 Argentine cities against the bill to liberalize abortion.

