Pro-abort feminists throw fire bombs at Argentina church

In Argentina, the right to life is constitutionally protected from “its conception until natural death”. Abortion is illegal unless the life of the mother is threatened by pregnancy.
On Sunday night, October 14, 2018, Hell descended on Trelew, a city about 700 miles south of Buenos Aires, Argentina, as pro-abort feminists, some baring their breasts, threw Molotov cocktails at a Catholic church and the City Hall.
Inés San Martin reports for Crux that 50,000 pro-abort women attended the National Encounter of Women, shouting “Abort your heterosexuality,” “Death to the macho” and “Lesbianize yourself” slogans. The Encounter ended in a march through downtown Trelew, with violent protesters throwing Molotov cocktails and scrawling graffiti on storefronts, privately-owned homes and churches.
It was reported earlier that day that a gas station had been temporarily closed for selling gas in plastic bottles to demonstrators.
Ten people were arrested. But by Monday afternoon the demonstrators had been released, although videos show the women throwing incendiary devices, stones and other objects at the Church of Our Lady Auxiliadora and various public buildings.
According to tweets from people on the ground, there were people praying inside the church that was being firebombed.
Y mientras tanto en #trelew en el #enm les garpamos la gimnasia revolucionaria de todos los años a las mismas locas de siempre pic.twitter.com/OT5UV8KXlR
– Malvinas Argentinas (@Abogadatrucha) October 15, 2018
The three-day National Encounter of Women, held in different locations each year, includes workshops and cultural activities for women and “transgenders”. The 70 workshops this year included such topics as Fat Activism, Women and Cannabis, and Women and Bisexuality.
The National Encounter of Women often ends with a rally demanding “free, legal, and safe abortion” and legalization of prostitution. In recent years, the rallies have featured a small yet significant group of demonstrators who throw bottles full of gas into Catholic buildings and leave walls filled with profanities.
Last year, at the National Encounter of Women in Resistencia, topless women with their faces covered assaulted the local cathedral while chanting “Take your rosaries out of our ovaries,” and “To the Catholic, apostolic, Roman Church, that wants to place itself in our bed, we say that we want to be whores, transvestites and lesbians. Legal abortion in any place.” The women used stones, tampons and pads with red paint, paint balloons, and even their own feces as projectiles. They also set trash cans on fire and painted the walls of the nearby buildings near city hall.
This year’s event was particularly significant as it comes only months after Argentina’s Congress voted against a bill that would have legalized abortion on demand until week 14. After the vote, participants in a pro-abortion rally ended by rioting, with pockets of women attacking several churches that are in the neighboring area of Argentina’s Congress.
In stark contrast, on May 20, 2018, 3.5 million pro-lifers held peaceful rallies in 117 Argentine cities against the bill to liberalize abortion.
See also:
- Killing Frenzy: International drive to replace $600M gap from Trump’s funding ban for overseas abortion
- Planned Parenthood abortionist sings about Jesus as he kills unborn
- Witches in pointy hats demonstrate in support of Planned Parenthood abortion
- California health group drops abortion doctor after video captured him saying he loves to kill babies
- Planned Parenthood abortionist says she has a ‘god-given calling’
- Planned Parenthood’s Clergy Advisory Board says the abortion mill ‘is doing God’s work’
- Abortion is the leading cause of death in U.S.
H/t Big Lug
~Eowyn
Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
Outside of forced rape most women have the final say-so about having sex and possibly getting pregnant. They have access to birth control yet they apparently refuse to partake. And when they discover they are pregnant….they want an abortion which THEY could have prevented in the first place.
Obviously they simply want to whore around wantonly and at will.
Perhaps I fail to understand.
I have seen many of these young women, some have had multiple abortions. For them it is “birth control”. They have no concept of, nor do they concern themselves with the fact that a human life is involved.
Infanticide is never ‘right”. There are always people ready and willing to adopt. While it is acknowledged that pregnancy and birth may be inconvenient and painful, that is the lot of a woman. Men have there “burdens” to bear and so do women.
There is much help available to assist women who carry their children to birth and beyond. Those who visit “Planned Parenthood” are stepping into a lion’s den of evil. It is an organ selling murder factory.
I suppose we all have a choice. We can try to follow God’s will, or decide that what we want is more important. Clearly these women have made that choice.
They have free will and can choose to spend eternity in Hell. What they are not entitled to do is to destroy property and disturb the lives of others. No one is obligated to listen to them or to provide them a stage for their antics.
Thankfully it still looks like enough people in Argentina are Christians and concerned with the value of human life. There is much evil afoot, worldwide.
The Devil’s on the loose and he has many helpers.