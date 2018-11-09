President Trump bars those entering U.S. illegally from seeking asylum

The New York Times reports that yesterday, invoking national security powers to protect the United States against threats from abroad, the Trump administration announced new immigration rules giving the President new authority to deny asylum to “migrants” who illegally cross the border.
Breitbart reports that the new policy covers the “migrants” in the three caravans that are moving northwards, and all other migrants who cross the border illegally.
Officials indicated that President Trump will issue a proclamation today, and that the new rules will overhaul longstanding asylum laws. Once Trump makes a proclamation identifying who is barred, the new rule would be immediately applied. Officials said “migrants” could apply for two other smaller programs that are much less likely to allow them to stay.
The denial of political asylum to those entering the U.S. illegally is sure to be challenged in court. Omar Jadwat, the director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, said:
“The law is clear: people can apply for asylum whether or not they’re at a port of entry, and regardless of their immigration status. The president doesn’t get to ignore that law, even if he dislikes it.”
This is what the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website says about asylum and refugee status:
Refugee status or asylum may be granted to people who have been persecuted or fear they will be persecuted on account of race, religion, nationality, and/or membership in a particular social group or political opinion.
Refugees
Refugee status is a form of protection that may be granted to people who meet the definition of refugee and who are of special humanitarian concern to the United States. Refugees are generally people outside of their country who are unable or unwilling to return home because they fear serious harm. For a legal definition of refugee, see section 101(a)(42) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).
You may seek a referral for refugee status only from outside of the United States. For more information about refugees, see the Refugees section.
Asylum
Asylum status is a form of protection available to people who:
- Meet the definition of refugee
- Are already in the United States
- Are seeking admission at a port of entry
USCIS’s webpage on “Asylum” says:
Every year people come to the United States seeking protection because they have suffered persecution or fear that they will suffer persecution due to:
- Race
- Religion
- Nationality
- Membership in a particular social group
- Political opinion
If you are eligible for asylum you may be permitted to remain in the United States. To apply for Asylum, file a Form I-589, Application for Asylum and for Withholding of Removal, within one year of your arrival to the United States. There is no fee to apply for asylum.
You may include your spouse and children who are in the United States on your application at the time you file or at any time until a final decision is made on your case. To include your child on your application, the child must be under 21 and unmarried. For more information see our Form I-589, Application for Asylum and for Withholding of Removal page.
What ACLU lawyer Jadwat does not address is that President Trump is invoking national security as the justification for barring illegal border-crossers from seeking political asylum.
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen M. Nielsen and Acting Attorney General Matthew G. Whitaker said in a statement yesterday:
Consistent with our immigration laws, the President has the broad authority to suspend or restrict the entry of aliens into the United States if he determines it to be in the national interest to do so. Today’s rule applies this important principle to aliens who violate such a suspension or restriction regarding the southern border imposed by the President by invoking an express authority provided by Congress to restrict eligibility for asylum. Our asylum system is overwhelmed with too many meritless asylum claims from aliens who place a tremendous burden on our resources, preventing us from being able to expeditiously grant asylum to those who truly deserve it.
Today, we are using the authority granted to us by Congress to bar aliens who violate a Presidential suspension of entry or other restriction from asylum eligibility.
According to new Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data, less than 10% of the migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border from Central America have legitimate asylum claims. (Breitbart)
The thousands of “caravan migrants” relentlessly marching/bussing/trucking to America’s southern border have proven themselves to be violent and determined to crash national borders. The “caravan migrants” are invaders and a clear and present threat to U.S. national security. See:
- ‘Caravan migrants’ set fire to Mexican immigration facility, as Independent voters and FoxNews express sympathy
- Shocking video of second ‘migrant caravan’ tearing down Mexico-Guatemala border fence; one invader killed
- Thousands of ‘migrant caravan’ invaders break through Mexico border fence – Video
See also:
- Operation Faithful Patriot: more than 5,200 U.S. troops deployed to secure US-Mexico border will be armed
- ‘Caravan migrants’ turn down offer to stay in Mexico. Bishop says God will reward those who help the invasion
- Texas Border Patrol begs for help, besieged by ‘migrant caravan’ advance mob. Troops deployed at border?
- Central American ‘caravan’ invaders are in Mexico, now number more than 9,000
- Who’s behind the ‘migrant caravan’ invasion? – George Soros and the telltale Star of David
- More Evidence Links George Soros To Caravan
- CA Catholic church to install hideous 40-ft $2M statue of Mary to welcome illegal border-crossers and refugees
- 144 House Democrats approve of illegal aliens voting in U.S. elections
H/t Big Lug
~Eowyn
Here come the liberal, leftis, progressive, socialist, judges. ruth buzzy ginsburg soon part ways, and maybe before they can clog up the President’s schedule. Get that next Trump appointee a lot of this liberal gibberish that’s been forced on this nation will be undone.
MAGA &KAG
How will we have the glorious comrade’s collective utopia without future democrat voters who will vote for a living or lose the free shit?
We need George Clooney or Alec Baldwin for president or the paradise will never happen.
How dare the Trumpsführer deny these poor downtrodden children from entering the land of endless free milk and honey.
Everyone on earth has the right to come to America. We don’t have any debt or sad sack people who were born here that need help, we need open borders or there won’t be unicorns and magic chocolate fountains for all.
Number #1 reason for environmental degradation is human population growth which is driven exclusively in “Western” nations by immigration. That environmentalists, conservationists, ecologists, botanists, entomologists, biologists, etc , and the “Warmists” do not speak out against the #1 factor, means that they are brainwashed automatons who have Orwellian “Doublethink”, and their leadership and organizations have been hijacked by evil genocidal cultural Marxist/Bolsheviks intent on not only destroying our environment, but our cultures, societies, nations, and us!
You have really put your ginger on it. Here is Ca. the commie Brown just signed the law that will put us on permanent our water restriction all while continuing to welcome almost a half a million new immigrants a year. That really makes sense doesn’t it? Not enough water for everyone but you deliberately do the very thing that will place a bigger burden on the resources. The other issue is that each of these Mexicans have and average of 6 kids while the liberals scream that the world is overpopulated- oh but I forgot, that only applies to White people having babies.
Meanwhile out of 11 or so propositions that were on the ballot here I think there was only one that went they way I voted. The liberal voters voted against improving and increasing the water infrastructure here. They voted to spend money on just about everything else, but stick their heads in the sand with this one- consist ant with everything you spoke of above. Compassion for everyone except old White folks- they also denied retired folks to transfer their property tax rate on proposition 5.
Had the Republicans kept the House (no thanks to Ryan) I wouldn’t feel as badly as I do. But right now I’m thinking we’re in one helluva mess.
Lost the house (did repubs really lose, or was it rigged/stolen), dems in process of stealing senate… And it won’t take but 1 or 2 days for some dem/lib/commy judge to rule against this, making it null and void.
Omar, go back to tent making. A minefield in front of the border will bar any point of entry for those seeking asylum. Too bad.
Out! Out! Out! ¡Fuera! ¡Fuera! ¡Fuera!
This is a reason to breath a sigh of relief, and give thanks to the Lord.
Trump should also deny asylum here to those who refused asylum in Mexic0, which is all of them. First country, right? Follow the law! They don’t give a crap about asylum; they just want in, bringing their third world with them.
Our President is doing the right thing and all he can do to protect us. Do all these liberal nuts that are working so hard to prove that they are for the little guy and the down trodden and how anti immigration laws they are, even think for one minute when the numbers change and they are no longer in charge and suddenly finding themselves in the minority that all these illegal invaders won’t squash them like the bugs they are? Do they really think they and only they will be exempt from being tossed out of their own country? Idiots.
This isn’t about a few coming here out of fear, this is a well planned take over. We have a flourishing country and they have allowed theirs to be destroyed. Wait until they turn on each other because none of them will do the work to make it succeed and they will all want to be King.