Pope Francis’ Vatican says vaccines made from aborted baby cell lines are not immoral

Founded in 1994, the Pontifical Academy for Life of the Roman Catholic Church is charged with promoting the Church’s consistent life ethic. Though considered an autonomous entity, the Academy is linked to the departments (“discasteries”) of the Roman Curia. The latter comprises the administrative institutions of the Holy See or the Vatican — the central body through which the affairs of the Catholic Church are conducted, which acts in the Pope’s name and with his authority.
In a statement in 2005, the first year of the pontiff of Benedict XVI, on the subject of the many vaccines that use cell lines derived from aborted babies, the Pontifical Academy for Life said that despite the potential benefits of using these vaccines, “there remains a moral duty to continue to fight and to employ every lawful means in order to make life difficult for the pharmaceutical industries which act unscrupulously and unethically.” Parents are urged to ask their physicians to use vaccines not derived from the cell lines of the fetuses aborted in the 1960s if such vaccines exist and, if they don’t, to write to pharmaceutical companies urging the development of alternate vaccines.
The Academy’s position in 2005 was consistent with that of Catholic theologians, who maintain that the use of these morally tainted vaccines constitutes “remote material cooperation,” which could be justified only in compelling circumstances.
That position is consistent with philosopher Immanuel Kant’s categorical imperative — that we should treat others as ends, not as means to our end(s). For Kant, treating another merely as a means to our own end or objective is immoral — and that is precisely why vaccines that are developed with cell lines from aborted human babies are immoral.
14 years later, the Pontifical Academy for Life of Pope Francis is singing a completely different tune.
In a statement released in July 2017 but only now made public by the Catholic News Service, the Pontifical Academy recognizes that many of the most common vaccines for measles, rubella and chickenpox are prepared from cell lines that originally were developed from a female fetus aborted in 1964 and a male fetus aborted in 1966. The Academy however says not only is it no longer “remote material cooperation” to use vaccines developed from cell lines of aborted children, it is the moral duty of Catholic parents to vaccinate their children for the good of their children and the community. And the parents can do so with a “clear conscience” that “the use of such vaccines does not signify some sort of cooperation in voluntary abortion.”
Not coincidentally, the statement was issued shortly after Pope Francis completely revamped the Pontifical Academy for Life, replacing all of the group’s members and giving the office a new direction.
Although the Pontifical Academy for Life had changed its policy in 2017, it only sent Catholic News Service a working translation of the 2017 document on March 20, 2019, after U.S. news media reported on a Kentucky Catholic family suing the local health department for forcing chickenpox vaccination on their son against their Catholic beliefs.
The boy, Jerome Kunkel, 18, is a senior at Assumption Academy in Walton, Kentucky, a Catholic K-12 school affiliated with the traditionalist Society of St. Pius X.
On February 5, the health department sent Assumption Academy parents a letter informing them of a chickenpox outbreak and urging them to make sure their children’s vaccinations were up to date. 32 students, 13% of the student body, had contracted the disease.
On March 15, the health department sent the parents another letter, threatening that “all students, grades K-12, without proof of vaccination or proof of immunity against varicella virus will not be allowed to attend school until 21 days after the onset of rash for the last ill student or staff member.”
A day ago, on March 14, the Kunkel family filed a lawsuit in the Boone County Circuit Court alleging that the health department violated Jerome’s First Amendment rights, and that they believed using the vaccine would be “immoral, illegal and sinful” according to their Catholic faith.
In filing the lawsuit, the Kunkel family is being consistent with the handbook of the Assumption Academy, posted on its website, which states:
Schools of the U.S. District of the Society of St. Pius X comply with vaccination policies of local health and education authorities while adhering to moral principles of the Roman Catholic Church. The Catholic Church does not oppose vaccinations in principle, but it does consider as morally illicit the development of vaccines from aborted fetal tissues. In 2005, the Vatican clarified the proper position of all Catholics on this matter, and the SSPX adheres to that declaration.
Of course, little did the Kunkels or Jerome’s Assumption Academy knew that Pope Francis had pulled the rug out from under them by reversing the Church’s policy on vaccines developed from cell lines of aborted babies.
“Woke?”. This smells worse than a fish market on a holiday. I tried to be respectful and do a little research. I did and, the more I found, the worse it got.
At this point I’m convinced that Ratzinger’s departure had something to do with this guy’s installment. The problem is with Popes (or saints) there is always a lot written about them and it tends to be either horrible or full of hagiography.
This guy’s choice of “playmates” alone makes him suspicious. His interactions also lead me to believe that he’s one of those on a mission to destroy The Church. It’s all about HIM.
I get no sense of humility or correctness of purpose from him. It is perfectly fine to interact with other faiths provided you don’t attempt to “become one of them”. That seems to be what he’s doing. He’s trying to establish a new religion that isn’t Catholic.
The things he offhandedly pronounces on are things that would scare a real theologian to death. Everyone before him was correctly cautious with what they said, lest they be misunderstood. He flippantly throws out established traditions like they were his to overturn at will. They aren’t.
He needs to go for the good of The Church.
The fact that any business would think it is morally okay to utilize the cut up bodies of pre-born human beings is so ghoulish . . . it is just beyond comprehension.
May these evil doers spend Eternity in Hell with Satan and the rest of his followers.
I suppose I’m “deliberately ignorant” of this. It is a topic that distresses me. Why would they need to do this? I don’t understand it.
I thought I roughly understood the regenerative qualities of stem cells being used in some medical work. I don’t see what I’ve read about fetal cells used in soft drinks, cosmetics, etc.. What did they use before they became available. What makes their use desirable and worth the expense?
I’m not even touching the moral issues here. Just as a “practical matter”, what’s up with this? I read a couple of pieces that seem to imply that it is a cannibalistic/ ritual act secretly perpetrated on us. That seems like a reach.
So again, what is the desired property that is contained in fetal cell material? What would make this desirable to use from humans? How could anyone approve of such a use?
The traditional way to manufacture vaccines is by injecting viral material into chicken eggs and then harvest the antibodies that are produced. But this is a time intensive process. A faster method is to take human cells, instead of chicken eggs, and use them as the medium in which to grow the viral material to produce the desired vaccine.
As an example, the company Crucell has multiple lines of human cell material, one of which, called PER.C6, is marketed to be used to develop vaccines. What the company does not announce publicly is that the PER.C6 cell line was derived from an aborted baby.
See my post: https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/aborted-human-fetal-cells-in-your-food-vaccines-cosmetics
So, if they can use chicken eggs, then human cells, can’t they use animal cells? I think they can also force rapid cell growth of cellular material whether its animal or human.
I appreciate the information. I just have a hard time imagining someone jumping straight to human fetal material. There would have to be a VERY powerful reason to do this and it would need to be better than profit.
I have not read of any “VERY powerful reason” to use human fetal material. Whatever reason given, it falls into the category of “preference” (supposedly for time-saving profit reasons), not “need”.
Exactly the same can be said of stem cell research. There is ample scientific evidence that using ADULT stem cells not only is as effective, if not more, than using EMBRYONIC (i.e., fetal) stem cells. The latter had led to horrors like cancerous tumors, and hair and bone tissue growing out of cells.
Just a final remark, as you say, “is this necessary….?” “no”. No doubt that they pay for this material. If they can use something cheaper why don’t they?
Secondly, how on God’s green earth would someone make the leap to human fetal tissue? I would think that would be the last choice and there would have to be a VERY good reason for it.
These products existed before Roe vs Wade. I’m assuming they used chicken eggs? Something is wrong with their history of this. Every aspect of it is suspicious. They regulate the “disposal” of human biological material. Does someone actually say “hey, its fine to sell fetuses?”.
I know we’d probably agree that this is deeply evil. It is. It also doesn’t make sense to me. If I strip all of the religious connotations away it still doesn’t make sense. Why would you need this to make Pepsi?
“Why would you need this to make Pepsi?”
. . . or food, or cosmetics, or vaccines? For vaccines, pharmaceutical companies had used — and some still do — chicken eggs.
Yeah, my “questions” really aren”t questions. I just think I’m missing something and it bothers me. Businesses usually wouldn’t want to spend more just because.
The whole thing turns my stomach.
I read all your comments Lophatt and I agree. While I am not offering the following as any answer to your questions,I just thought I would put it out there…..
One thing I haven’t seen mentioned is that using any cells, whether from a human or from an animal, allows for the incorporation of that foreign DNA straight into the body of another person. I would assume that DNA does not just get lost or removed from the body, but somehow is incorporated into the body of the person injected. We do not want animal DNA in our bodies nor do we want other human DNA in our bodies. If they use animal Cells in vaccines then animal DNA with end up in our bodies. If we eat a piece of chicken meat, as far as I know, the DNA of the chicken does not become part of us because it is broken down and eliminated, or that it is destroyed in the cooking process. But the same cannot be said for injecting it into a person. That thought alone makes me cringe.
I once had a spiritual teacher who said that every person you have sex with, you will end up sharing their ” karma” as well. This was at least 30 years ago. Now in the last year it has come out that the DNA of the man, or men that a woman has slept with can be found in the brain of a woman. Not sure if it works the other way around, but it probably does. If ever there seemed support of the biblical injunction against not sleeping with every Tom Dick and Harry and being monogamous I would think this is it. It kind of takes us right back to the discussion we had on B Bush, Crowley and DNA. DNA carries information and history. Why would we want another humans DNA in our body? Why do they want to put anthers DNA into our bodies? I don’t know either, but my imagination can come up with all sorts of things I prefer not to contemplate.
This man Argentinian Jesuit Priest Jorge Mario Bergolio, is an impostor and should be uncloaked.
“In the late 20th century some Latin American Jesuits echoed their predecessors by angering Rome through their embrace of liberation theology, in which Christ’s teachings are interpreted in relation to the politics and economics of poverty.”
We are living under a corporate fascism, and I have to hand it to the Elites: They took the most potent offensive move possible by having Big Pharma lead the charge. Not only have they effectively made us cannibals, but it will be Big Pharma—IT IS Big Pharma—that is leading the charge against Life Itself.
Loyal Catholics DO NOT constitute a threat to human life or other people or the good ESTABLISHED order on Earth; Rather, it is those Catholics who have successfully repudiated Jesus Christ and the Catholic Faith who represent the real threat. Just as Judas Iscariot betrayed Our Lord for his own purposes, ex-Catholics with their own agenda do the same, only under the appearance of an ideology.
Eugenics, specifically British eugenics, constitute not only an affront to the Catholic Faith of the Ages, but a very real threat to human life itself. The mere idea that science is allowed to cannibalize the bodies of ANYBODY is an affront to right reason and human decency. I am absolute certain that God Almighty RENTS HIS SHIRT OR CLOAK at such an outrage.
From my reading, I believe that fellow blogger Ann Barnhardt has made the best case that Jorge Bergoglio IS NOT a “Pope.” He is an anti-Pope, and “anti-Pope is NOT an office; It is a criminal status,” she has said, over and over. I am in agreement with her that Benedict XVI, Joseph Ratzinger, is the absolute worst Pope in All History for allowing this to happen with his bogus “resignation,” designed to bifurcate a Holy Office which Jesus Christ Himself Established.
Bergoglio has pulled subterranean move after subterranean move such as the one presented and illustrated in this article. And not only was this move of his completely morally and ethically clandestine and dishonest, it has absolutely NO moral binding upon ANYBODY: St. Thomas Aquinas the Angelic Doctor correctly teaches that bad or unjust law is no law at all, and in this case, Bergoglio—an impostor—has not even promulgated the law properly: No one may rule by secret law!
Beginning in the 1960’s, millions of Americans began developing cancer, and for years, doctors and scientists were stumped. Then it was revealed (about 20 to 25 years ago) that scientists put simian cancer virus in the polio vaccines given to scores of millions of Americans. I take particular umbrage at this clandestine and eugenic move, because my own late father contracted polio in the fall of 1954. I witnessed the devastating effects of my father’s polio: He was in a wheelchair before I was even born!
So Big Pharma and Big Medicine has betrayed us all: The vaccine or innoculation, designed to allow the human body to fight off a particular disease, has been weaponized against us all: Not only do vaccines contain aborted fetal cells (Alex Jones has maintained that Big Pharma is STILL using them, and I take that to mean there are more aborted infants being used than this article states); They also contain mercury in the form of thimerisol, aluminum and formaldehyde!
This is not only bad science—IT IS LITERALLY MAD SCIENCE!!! THIS IS HOMICIDAL!!!
Expect more evil and wickedness from the traitors to Our Lord and all of Humanity to come: Not only is the late Cardinal Bernardine’s “Seamless Garment” agenda contrary to Traditional Catholic teaching (the “Deposit of Faith”), Bergoglio is working to permit homosexual relations between people to continue without formal condemnation. He has already worked to stifle and shunt proper investigation into what has already happened in the Vatican bureaucratic apparatus itself regarding fornication, abuse and covering it up.
And now we have social media, e.g., Google, Apple and You Tube, publicly announcing they will censor and silence all postings and videos exposing the truth about vaccines. Amazon has also said it will no longer sell books or movies on the matter.
I believe Bergoglio may very well be the False Prophet of Revelation, and the moves that will allow a world-wide genocide of humanity are now being made, being laid down as the foundation, of the Horrors and Tribulation that is coming. In other words, the Extinction Protocols are now being laid down and codified (to the extent that criminal activity can be said to be “codified.”)
P.S.:
A great book about the polio vaccine and the poisoning of generations of Americans and others is “Dr. Mary’s Monkey.” A number of bloggers and alt-right people have already recommended it.
