Politics as usual: After synagogue shooting, demorats want you to vote for gun safety yet ignore continued shootings in Chiraq

A day after a nut job opened fire in a synagogue and killed 11 people, the demorats tweeted the following:

No American should have to fear for their life when going into a place of worship — or anywhere else. Bigotry and hate have no home here. Let’s work together to elect leaders who will protect the American people from senseless gun violence.

According to Breitbart, the shooter has several firearms and hunting licenses registered in his name which means he passed a background check.

Somehow, more gun laws will stop gun violence. Hint: Gun laws don’t stop criminals.

Let’s take a look at Chiraq’s Sunday headlines to see how their very, very strict gun safety legislation protected American people from senseless gun violence, shall we?

All headlines from MyFoxChicago:

Simple fact, demorats: You can never make enough laws to guarantee good behavior from people who are willing to break the law.

I know liberalism will never allow you to understand that logic so keep on politicizing every mass shooting. That will not convince me give up my guns.

One response to “Politics as usual: After synagogue shooting, demorats want you to vote for gun safety yet ignore continued shootings in Chiraq

  1. Skid Marx | October 29, 2018 at 7:54 am | Reply

    The only solution to build the glorious socialist utopian paradise on earth is to ban everything.
    Mommygov will be there for you should someone threaten you but that won’t happen because all criminals follow the law and will turn in their weapons when told to.
    Forward! Kulaks Out! To each according to his need, workers of the world unite!

     

