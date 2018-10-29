Politics as usual: After synagogue shooting, demorats want you to vote for gun safety yet ignore continued shootings in Chiraq

A day after a nut job opened fire in a synagogue and killed 11 people, the demorats tweeted the following:

“No American should have to fear for their life when going into a place of worship — or anywhere else. Bigotry and hate have no home here. Let’s work together to elect leaders who will protect the American people from senseless gun violence.”

According to Breitbart, the shooter has several firearms and hunting licenses registered in his name which means he passed a background check.

Somehow, more gun laws will stop gun violence. Hint: Gun laws don’t stop criminals.

Let’s take a look at Chiraq’s Sunday headlines to see how their very, very strict gun safety legislation protected American people from senseless gun violence, shall we?

All headlines from MyFoxChicago:

Simple fact, demorats: You can never make enough laws to guarantee good behavior from people who are willing to break the law.

I know liberalism will never allow you to understand that logic so keep on politicizing every mass shooting. That will not convince me give up my guns.

DCG

Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News , the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!

Please follow and like us: 0

Share this: Gab

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Skype

