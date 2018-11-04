Please pray for Maryaha

Maryaha, a longtime FOTM reader and commenter, notable for her intelligent and very well-informed comments, asks for our prayers.
She writes:
I would like to request prayer for healing, if it’s okay to do so here. I have been suffering with a case of shingles for almost two weeks. It’s on the left side of my face, and has affected my eye with constant pain. I haven’t really been able to read or write much of anything because of it. I have been doing better the last two days, but I welcome all the prayers I can get.😇 I love you all!
Thank you and God bless you for your kindness,
~Eowyn
Marayaha,
Prayers & best wishes for a speedy recovery!
Maryaha,
I say a rosary every night at bedtime and tonight the Rosary will be dedicated exclusively for your healing. My mother has had shingles twice and it’s excruciating. I will be happy to pray for your speedy recovery.
Oh Maryaha, my heart and prayers are with you! My mom had shingles on her left buttock that caused nerve damage in her foot. Thank heavens for that vaccine, right? (Sarcasm)
I will definitely be praying for you. If you can get your hands on it, you might try both topical and ingested CBD oil; it helped my mom. For future flare-ups, valcyclovir (Valtrex™️) is very effective if taken early enough.
God bless you that you will recover without incident.
I’m sorry to hear that Maryaha. I had the same thing on the left side of my face, by the bridge of my nose, near my eye, and another spot on my forehead. This was 15 or so years back.
Hopefully, this will pass quickly. I wish I could tell you what to take for it, but I didn’t take anything when it hit me. Itched like the Devil, though. Prayers for you and get to the doctor. (Maybe some cortisone cream for the itching? Worth a try.)
Maryaha, Come Holy Spirit, fill the hearts of your faithful and kindle in them the fire of your love.
V. Send forth your Spirit, and they shall be created.
R. And You shall renew the face of the earth.
Let us pray.
O, God, who by the light of the Holy Spirit, did instruct the hearts of the faithful, grant that by the same Holy Spirit we may be truly wise and ever enjoy His consolations. Through Christ Our Lord. Amen.
Oh I hope you get better very soon Maryaha!
Thoughts and prayers with you, Maryaha, as I am beyond well aware of what it means to be “under the weather.”
Condolences Maryaha, apparently the companies don’t see a profit in “curing” the chicken pox/shingles virus, as you likely already know, despite it’s prevalence. I’m no doctor of course, and what Recynd777 already said was valid (valtrex can and will kill the virus, but it won’t get the dormant/hiding stuff.) but I can mention a few things that might be of help, as with anything though, be sure you aren’t allergic or have interactions with these things, and talk to your doctor before use:
1. An herb called Echinacea, which helps to boost immune function, might be helpful, it can come in many forms, a whole herb or root pill, an extract, or a tea, any of it will probably be helpful. Unfortunately due to it’s high effectiveness for helping with many ills, it is also sold at a rather high price these days.
2. Berberine, which is an extract from oregon grape root (among other things, and else wise is also responsible for the root of the plant making a yellow dye) might help, and I’ve heard it has anti-viral properties, but again as with any herb, check with a doctor.
As an aside, you could try eating more garlic in food for a bit as well. If you feel like risk-taking and/or a bit of danger however, a little bit of garlic powder, good clean organic garlic powder will, when wetted a bit & applied as a topical on the problem area, release allicin, a chemical weapon of the plant world, which will burn the place its on, but this requires very careful moderation, as allicin can, and will, burn a person… badly so, if not handled correctly, as the chemical is very potent.
I only mention this last bit on the off-chance it could be of some use. (I have used it myself for such, but made the mistake of having it on too long, and did have to deal with a little bit of a burn.)
Hope you are able to get better there!
Yes, indeed, I have heard the same about Echinacea. Please read this bit I picked up on the internet.
Echinacea is a North American coneflower. It is used in herbal medicine, largely for its antibiotic and wound-healing properties.
Prayers, Maryaha—-and, Agree Seamus….botanicals and natural elements sometimes help us so much…Injested Garlic is a natural “anti-viral/anti-biotic” (I don’t know about applying it topically…tho’ silver nitrate is a topical application that helps heal things of biologic source (or prevent infection) and echinacea/berberine can be useful in boosting your immune responses….maybe used in conjunction with topical hydrocortisone. I had shingles on my scalp and don’t think I could have stood up to it without hydrocotisone salve applied every time I thought I could not stand the burning/stabbing pain one more minute…which was maybe 4-6 times in my waking day or more. It gave momentary relief, at least.
Lord, in the name of Jesus Christ we pray you would grant her healing and complete recovery from that awful condition.
Mary, I pray you heal quickly. I have seen friends and love ones suffer with this and it isn’t pleasant. Take care and hopefully you will find rest and healing. Bless you.
You are certainly in my thoughts and prayers Maryaha. I pray God’s swift healing of this painful ailment, and that you find rest and comfort in His holy touch.