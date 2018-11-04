Please pray for Maryaha

Maryaha, a longtime FOTM reader and commenter, notable for her intelligent and very well-informed comments, asks for our prayers.

She writes:

I would like to request prayer for healing, if it’s okay to do so here. I have been suffering with a case of shingles for almost two weeks. It’s on the left side of my face, and has affected my eye with constant pain. I haven’t really been able to read or write much of anything because of it. I have been doing better the last two days, but I welcome all the prayers I can get.😇 I love you all!

Thank you and God bless you for your kindness,

~Eowyn

Please follow and like us: 0

Share this: Gab

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Skype

