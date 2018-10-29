Pittsburgh synagogue shooting was preceded by an active shooter drill; shooting used to silence AltMedia

It is said that false-flag mass shootings share certain characteristics, one of which is that the shooting was preceded by an active shooter drill at the place of the subsequent mass shooting or a nearby place.
And so it is with the mass shooting yesterday at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood — a Jewish enclave — of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Eleven were shot dead, ranging in age from 54 to 97. For their names, go here.
Note: The Tree of Life Synagogue is at 5898 Wilkins Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217.
We are told that yesterday, at around 10 a.m., armed with an assault rifle and three Glock handguns and screaming “All Jews must die!,” Robert Bowers, 46, burst into the Tree of Life Synagogue during Sabbath services, shooting and killing at least 11 people and wounding a half-dozen more, including four police officers, before surrendering.
A rabid anti-Semite, Bowers was treated for gunshot wounds, incurred in a shootout with police. He has been arrested, and faces 29 federal courts and state charges. He’s expected to appear before a federal magistrate on Monday afternoon. (New York Post)
Here is the report by Emily Balser for TribLive on an active shooter drill planned for the Jewish Community Center in Squirrel Hill, PA, on Thursday, January 25, 2018:
Pittsburgh and Allegheny County police along with the FBI will hold an active shooter drill Thursday night in Squirrel Hill.
The drill will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Jewish Community Center, 5738 Forbes Ave.
Darlington Road will be closed from St. Edmund’s Way to Murray Avenue.
Residents may notice a large police presence in the area.
The exercise is closed to the public and the media.
The exercise is to ensure the area is prepared and ready to respond in an active shooter situation. The exercise will include apprehending a shooter, evacuations and treating victims at the scene.
At least 50 volunteers from the Squirrel Hill community and the Jewish Community Center staff will serve as role players for the exercise.
This Google map shows that the Tree of Life Synagogue is a 7-minute drive from the Jewish Community Center where the active shooter drill took place in January 2018.
The synagogue shooting is already used as a pretext to silence the Alternative Media, specifically Gab, a libertarian alternative to Twitter. Unlike Twitter, Gab does not censor speech, although Gab vehemently condemns acts of violence and terrorism.
Bowers has been active on social media, including Gab, where he calls himself @onedingo. His bio on Gab says “Jews are the children of satan. (john 8:44)”. (New York Post)
Upon learning of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter’s identity, Gab immediately took down Bowers’ page, but not before backing it up and sending it to the FBI.
For letting Bowers speak freely on Gab, first PayPal banned Gab, followed by Gab‘s hosting provider, Joyent, saying it will discontinue hosting Gab on Monday morning because of an unspecified “breach of the Joyent Terms of Service”.
But Facebook and Twitter aren’t facing any backlash although Bowers had accounts on both. Likewise, package bomber Cesar Sayoc was allowed to spout threats on Twitter for two years. Twitter suspended Sayoc only after he was arrested two days ago, on Friday, Oct. 26. (RT)
In a tweet this morning, Gab says they’ve secured a new hosting provider.
Wow Dr.-this is all fitting together like a puzzle-the history and real identity of the ALLEGED shooter is going to be interesting-the “Team” was already here in January, putting it all together, in this JEWISH ENCLAVE; (I’ll bet we will find an entrenched intelligence community here, like we saw in the Sandy Hook affair) and are using it to take down GAB, that’s very interesting-
this hit job was also obviously to promote the JEWISH SUPREMACIST CENSORSHIP PSYOP- “ANTISEMITISM”
You are going to see the CRIMINALIZATION OF CRITICISM OF JEWS FOR ANY CRIMES UNDER THE BANNER OF “ANTISEMITISM”
Smart and to the point. I cannot add another word as it looks like this is exactly why this false flag was orchestrated. Does it get any more diabolically devious and cunning? I think not. God help us.
First of all, let us acknowledge the superb sleuthing as always by EO on behalf of us all, and for which I thank her.
By now, the patterns are so cookie-cutter that it’s become a sickening display of 1st treason, soon to be followed by insurrection, coupled to the Deep State’s challenge: What the Hell are you useless eaters going to do about it?
I doubt there’s very little that can be done, because the Deep State has prepared itself fully beforehand: start with 9/11, then move to surveillance of both public & private spaces, so much so that we are now a full-blown police state with the NSA having tabs on everyone.
Was treason ever so blatant? If so, then it escapes me, and I’ve read a fair bit of US History which I think is accurate. The closest to this is when General Smedley Butler informed FDR that corporate fascists were about to depose him and seize power in a junta, circa 1938, I believe.
I’m shocked, just shocked by this story…NOT.
As for taking down Gab, had to have some legit reason, I guess. NOT.
When we apply what we know about their “Plan” these things make perfect sense (from their perspective). For example, they want a corridor from South to North on the American continent. That is precisely why they’re investing so much phony money on it.
We know who’s plan this is. So we can’t let the future rulers be talked about openly by the eaters.
There are roughly a dozen major elements of this plan and all of them are quite advanced. We are at a stage where we’re seeing the screws twisted. They are tightening their control and are less worried about exposure. If they can shut off discussion they can control the narrative. That has been the purpose of the drills, practice at controlling the narrative.
They have the TV and the “print media”. They have just about locked down the internet. They really don’t care that you know about it. They just do not want to facilitate any meaningful response.
Once again, Lophatt, you’ve said everything I would and I share your sentiments, so there is no point in me making another comment. I sure hope you’re sent to the same concentration camp –I mean, Re-edudcation Center!– as I am, so we can have meaningful discussions and information swapping.
Yeah, that’s why I mentioned it in one of my comments. Seems a bit contrived to me. But, what do I know?
Any time we see a “drill” associated with one of these claimed events, alarms should go off. Now there is a “new normal” in that censorship follows staged events.
This is associated with this tactic:
https://www.libertynation.com/dems-using-saul-alinsky-tactics-to-polarize-gop/
Good article.
GoFundMe is over 1/2 Million https://www.gofundme.com/tree-of-life-synagogue-shooting
Those drills really pay! It’s one of the few “growth industries” we have.