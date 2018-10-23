Pipe bomb found in mailbox of George Soros’ Bedford, NY home

Yesterday afternoon, an “explosive device” was found at the home of billionaire and Democratic donor George Soros in the town of Bedford in Westchester County, 50 miles north of Manhattan.

At about 3:45 p.m., Bedford police responded to a call from the home’s caretaker about a suspicious package in a mail box, containing what appeared to be an explosive device. The employee placed the package in a wooded area until authorities arrived.

The Westchester County Police Department’s bomb squad was called, as were federal and state investigators. Law enforcement officials said the device, constructed from a length of pipe about six inches long filled with explosive powder, had been left in the mailbox by someone and was not delivered by the Postal Service. The bomb was rigged with a detonator, and it could have maimed or possibly killed someone had it exploded near them.

Two F.B.I. Joint Terrorism Task Force squads that handle domestic terrorism cases, as well as the federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms are investigating the incident.

The New York Times portrays Soros, 88, as a benign philanthrophist and his critics as far-right villains. Soros “donates frequently to Democratic candidates and progressive causes, and has given at least $18 billion to his Open Society Foundations to promote democracy and human rights around the world.” But his “activism has made him a villain to conservative groups and the target of anti-Semitic smears.”

Even Fox News comes to Soros’ defense, saying he “is vilified on the right” for donating heavily to “liberal causes,” and that “Others have falsely accused him of being a Nazi collaborator during World War II, when he was a child in Hungary.”

Both the New York Times and Fox News insist Soros is falsely accused of funding the “caravan of migrants” that originated in Honduras and Guatemala, and is now in Mexico making their way toward the U.S. border. The latest report is that the “caravan” of INVADERS has swollen to 14,000 people.

But according to Jamie White of Infowars:

The UN and billionaire globalist George Soros are the driving forces behind the massive migrant caravan marching to the U.S. southern border, according to reports. As with the previous caravan that sprung up last spring, the open borders group Pueblo Sin Fronteras, which is connected to Soros’ Open Society Foundation, is involved with organizing the caravan

As with the previous caravan that sprung up last spring, the open borders group Pueblo Sin Fronteras, which is connected to Soros’ Open Society Foundation, is involved with organizing the caravan…. Pueblos Sin Fronteras is but one of several Soros groups financially and logistically supporting the caravan.

It is not just Infowars identifying Soros as funding the “caravan” invasion, but also WND, in a report on April 29, 2018:

The caravan is organized by a group called Pueblo Sin Fronteras, [b]ut the effort is supported by the coalition CARA Family Detention Pro Bono Project, which includes Catholic Legal Immigration Network (CLIN), the American Immigration Council (AIC), the Refugee and Immigration Center for Education and Legal Services (RICELS) and the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) – thus the acronym CARA. At least three of the four groups are funded by George Soros’ Open Society Foundation, WND has confirmed…. Other support groups are funded by the MacArthur Foundation, Ford Foundation and the Carnegie Foundation.

