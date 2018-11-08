Picture Perfect Gunman – To Disarm America

And so the next gun grab begins

For a long time the Left kept coming up with non-starters in their attempt to prove the danger posed by white ex-soldiers coming back into the country. Now they have their poster child.

And yet, nobody stops to ask how this would have turned out if the patrons of the country music club were armed and trained.

Any guesses how long before the truth leaks out, and we know what really happened? To me, this wreaks of false flag and street theater. There is even a report that some patrons were survivors of the Las Vegas shooting.

