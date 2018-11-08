Picture Perfect Gunman – To Disarm America

And so the next gun grab begins
For a long time the Left kept coming up with non-starters in their attempt to prove the danger posed by white ex-soldiers coming back into the country. Now they have their poster child.
And yet, nobody stops to ask how this would have turned out if the patrons of the country music club were armed and trained.
Any guesses how long before the truth leaks out, and we know what really happened? To me, this wreaks of false flag and street theater. There is even a report that some patrons were survivors of the Las Vegas shooting.
I read that too, Traildust. Shades of Sandy Hook survivors being at the Boston smoke bomb event. How many more of these must we put up with?😏
At this point, given all the terror events and false flag events that have occurred, the ONE QUESTION that remains to be answered—or at least investigated—is this: What was the role (if any) of the Mossad in this event?
We are being played. These events, if orchestrated by the deep state or its agents or agencies, will only fool a certain (small) number of people. They don’t fool me: Whether the terror event in question was orchestrated or not, NO, America IS NOT relinquishing its firearms.
So what is it? Is some apparatchik somewhere just spending his agency’s budget to keep the gravy train rolling? Or is it that there are enough leftwing nuts in power who actually believe that this one last terror event will work this time? What is the answer? In any one given event, we may never know enough. But again, the Question MUST be asked or investigated: To what extent, if any, is the Mossad involved in this? The Federal Government of this Nation has been infiltrated by independent operators who seek to establish or maintain their own “parallel government.” It’s already been done with the CFR and the CIA; there have been factions within those agencies, too. And we have the added dimension that, not only are we being manipulated, we are being TRIANGULATED. And we are being LEVERAGED. “By their fruits Ye shall know them.” This is what has been going on. It does not matter if they actually clone someone who looks exactly like Donald Trump or Bozo the Clown at this point: There are too many things going on behind the scenes to be completely hidden.
Where’s Waldo? Where’s Sess—never mind….
Yeah, I’m just starting to gather information on this. They have ALREADY had a motorcade for the slain policeman. Have you ever heard of such a thing? I haven’t. All the Demon-Rats are howling about being in charge and guns control. Right on cue. People not even cold in their graves.
This smells like a fish market. The ‘Press” keep calling it LA. It is eighty miles North of LA. Just more crap. The reason I mention it is as an example of how they just read the script the CIA hands them.
Right now “The Talk” on CBS is calling for gun control and disarming Americans… Does not take long does it….
Why, it’s like it was “in the can”, ready to go. How AMAZING (cough!). For those of us who are still reality based, we know that even when bad things happen, it takes time to sort it out. How do they instantly know everything about the alleged shooter, the cop who got shot, etc.? Usually it takes at least days.
My default position is definitely set to “fraud” until proven otherwise.
Well, they want us regular folk disarmed. Their personal bodyguards can be armed, of course.
California already has draconian laws about magazine capacity. Doesn’t look like they work too well. This is a little too close to “Hollywood”, figuratively and literally.
All the reports I’ve read read alike. They claim people were hiding in the “attic”. Really?
Got that Lee Harvey Oswald look, to me.
Banning guns will redirect the problem but will not end it. These people are already head cases and emotional wreaks. Guns are convenient and easily accessible to them but take them away and the murderous rage will still be there. That’s when they’ll turn to explosives. I’m surprised they haven’t already since a good sized pipe bomb could rack up a higher body count and be less detectable. The task really is early detection of these people by therapists, family members and friends. A person harmful to themselves and others can be headed off since its not a matter of protecting their rights as much as the rights of their potential victims.
They’ve already signed on to the UN treaty that has us all disarmed. They are desperate to follow through. None of it is about “crime”. They want us defenseless and dependent.
Another Hellywood central casting shooting.
I’ll believe it only with good evidence.
Same here.
And what do you know…the Marine was “known” to authorities.
I’ve mentioned that my daughter owns a gun shop in California. They have laws that require confiscation of guns for people just like him. They take them to the gun store until the court rules they can have them back. Must be a “glitch” in their wonderful laws.
“Glitches” are by design to achieve the end goal of disarming citizens, IMO…
Of course. I was being facetious.
These things are conspicuous,if for no other reason than the timing. How ironic that this particular event happens RIGHT AFTER THE MID-TERMS?
BTW-Be forewarned-Nevada now has a “governor” (no caps,as with alleged president obama,a sign of disrespect) ,a senator,wacky Jackie Rosen,and a Washoe County Sheriff who all fully supports Gun Control AND CONFISCATION. I’m expecting,until AMERICANS can change the power structure,Nevada will be “California Jr.” (I don’t like it,and reserve the RIGHT to refuse,as an AMERICAN,to comply to anything UNCONSTITUTIONAL they might enact.
I saw a news article about Californians driving up real estate prices in Nevada and Idaho by moving there. Californians are also changing Texas, which is really, really bad because if Texas turns “blue,” then the Demonrats will have a lock on elections with 3 blue-states with big populations and electoral votes: New York, California & Texas. It baffles me why people flee California but bring the same left-wing California ideology & politics to their new home-states.
That’s a poser. I wouldn’t expect that. It’s their politics that drove them out. Of course, expecting logic from a Marxist is a losing proposition.
I wondered that when I lived in Boise. The theory held by the old-timers there is that the Californians sell their homes for big money,move to Boise for the Small town atmosphere,good place to raise their kids,but they realize how much they miss all the stuff they had,so they encourage their friends and family to bring those businesses when THEY come to Boise. BOOM! Instant California.
In north eastern WA where my dad lives, a lot of people from California are moving there. Same thing: They sell their homes in CA for massive $ and can purchase palatial homes/lots in WA for a lot less. At this point, the area still remains red yet give it a dozen years and it’ll probably turn blue like the Seattle area…
Well, I’m not convinced that voting is all its cracked up to be. There is lots of gerrymandering and other illicit practices that go on. While its true that people often vote against their own interests, that many people simply CAN’T be that stupid.
If they’re smart enough to leave California, it seems inconceivable that they’d want more of what they just left, but….., who knows?
“If they’re smart enough to leave California, it seems inconceivable that they’d want more of what they just left…”
Liberal logic isn’t designed to make sense 🙂
I never thought I’d live to see the day. It has to be Las Vegas. Growing up EVERYONE was a shooter. Most of my guns came from Reno pawn shops.
Of course I never understood Dirty Harry Reid either. It was a nicer place to live when The Mob were in charge.
Regardless of what happened the scenario bears the marks of public theater, where the msm’s “investigative reporters” never unearth anything that might discredit an obviously pre-scripted (because identical) official narrative. The always present, many little details glaringly inconsistent with the supposed main facts of these cases, which taken together had previously provided a powerful and conclusive refutation of such narrative, are now universally considered evidence of insanity, anti-Semitism, etc against those pointing out that the official narrative is demonstrably false. This is very close to truth becoming what the state says it is, while questioning it becomes a crime—a line being pushed every bit as much by Fox News as by CNN as a matter of fact.
If you were going to pick a venue for one of these events, you couldn’t do much better than a darkened bar filled with boozing college kids hysterically responding to what they thought were gun shots while mistaking crisis actors crying out in pain for the real thing. I don’t know what happened, of course, but it should raise eyebrows among rational minds—not to minimize the horror of mass shootings but to eliminate them by separating the real from the fake.
The controlled narrative always seems to center on the same small number of eyewitnesses. Loose cannons among those present are a containment problem, but an easy one, because college students are notorious for wanting to ensure that their account agrees with the peer group consensus, and they’re generally too naive to recognize leading, entrapping questions in which they do, however, sense that a negative response convicts them of heartless disregard for innocent victims.
Another point, brought up by Steven, is identifying one or more groups known to manipulate everything from our elections, immigration laws, gun laws, and foreign policy, who are also known to operate with near total impunity toward American law enforcement at every level.
All great points. The legal drinking age in California is 21. I don’t know how or why they mention eighteen year-olds. The “basic script” is the same no matter where you get the “news” from.
How would they know these things? How would you promulgate it so quickly? As an example, there is a “spontaneous” protest against Session’s firing today. My, that’s quick.
Some of us know that life doesn’t work that way.
No matter who controls the house band in Mordor on the Potomac, open borders, disarming of deplorable kulaks and the smart grid control matrix will happen whether we like it or not. Use the time that Trump is buying us wisely.