Petition against satanic student club at North Carolina State University

A 2017 column in Crisis Magazine addressed the rise of Satanic groups in America (Breitbart):

The real issue is all about the mainstreaming of Satanism in America. Much as the same-sex ‘marriage’ debate was about acceptance of the homosexual lifestyle, so also Satanic groups seek social acceptance. Indeed, this is what the Satanists themselves declare. For them, it has nothing to do with religious practices. Many of them even allege they have none. They simply want to mainstream Satanism so that it will be viewed as normal.

Last Fall was the first semester of a Satanic student club at North Carolina State University, a taxpayer-funded public university.

See my post of December 28, 2018: “Satanism comes to North Carolina State University as a student club“.

Founded in 1973, TFP Student Action is a project of the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property to resist the liberal, socialist and communist trends of the times and proudly affirm the positive values of tradition, family and private property.

Below is an appeal from TFP Student Action:

Under the title of Satanic Students at North Carolina State, the club holds weekly meetings on campus “where newcomers can learn about Satanism.” The club is listed by the university as something normal. But Satanism is destructive, not normal. And you and I must not sit idle and allow the forces of darkness to destroy our One Nation Under God. So please sign your petition to help CLOSE DOWN the Satanic student club. The more God and His holy Law are pushed aside and ridiculed, the more Satan gains ground to deceive and ensnare souls in his dark web of sacrilege and blasphemy.

Here’s the petition:

To: Dr. Randy Woodson

Chancellor, NC State University I wish to express my full rejection of the club called Satanic Students at North Carolina State at your university. Satanic activity is self-destructive, harmful to students, and damaging to the true purpose and mission of higher education. The devil, as the Gospel of St. John affirms, “was a murderer from the beginning and does not stand in truth, because there is no truth in him. When he tells a lie, he speaks in character, because he is a liar and the father of lies” (John 8:44). For the good of the university, for the individual well-being of its students, and for the common good of the community, I respectfully urge you to close down the Satanic Students at North Carolina State. America is One Nation Under God. Satan has no rights.

We are asked to be polite yet firm when contacting the university:

Dr. Randy Woodson

Chancellor, NC State University

Holladay Hall A1, Box 7001

NCSU Campus

Raleigh, NC 27695

Phone: 919-515-2191

Fax: 919-515-7740

Email: randy_woodson@ncsu.edu

