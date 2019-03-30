Petition against satanic student club at North Carolina State University

A 2017 column in Crisis Magazine addressed the rise of Satanic groups in America (Breitbart):
The real issue is all about the mainstreaming of Satanism in America. Much as the same-sex ‘marriage’ debate was about acceptance of the homosexual lifestyle, so also Satanic groups seek social acceptance. Indeed, this is what the Satanists themselves declare. For them, it has nothing to do with religious practices. Many of them even allege they have none. They simply want to mainstream Satanism so that it will be viewed as normal.
Last Fall was the first semester of a Satanic student club at North Carolina State University, a taxpayer-funded public university.
See my post of December 28, 2018: “Satanism comes to North Carolina State University as a student club“.
Founded in 1973, TFP Student Action is a project of the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property to resist the liberal, socialist and communist trends of the times and proudly affirm the positive values of tradition, family and private property.
Below is an appeal from TFP Student Action:
Under the title of Satanic Students at North Carolina State, the club holds weekly meetings on campus “where newcomers can learn about Satanism.”
The club is listed by the university as something normal. But Satanism is destructive, not normal. And you and I must not sit idle and allow the forces of darkness to destroy our One Nation Under God.
So please sign your petition to help CLOSE DOWN the Satanic student club.
The more God and His holy Law are pushed aside and ridiculed, the more Satan gains ground to deceive and ensnare souls in his dark web of sacrilege and blasphemy.
Here’s the petition:
To: Dr. Randy Woodson
Chancellor, NC State University
I wish to express my full rejection of the club called Satanic Students at North Carolina State at your university. Satanic activity is self-destructive, harmful to students, and damaging to the true purpose and mission of higher education.
The devil, as the Gospel of St. John affirms, “was a murderer from the beginning and does not stand in truth, because there is no truth in him. When he tells a lie, he speaks in character, because he is a liar and the father of lies” (John 8:44).
For the good of the university, for the individual well-being of its students, and for the common good of the community, I respectfully urge you to close down the Satanic Students at North Carolina State.
America is One Nation Under God. Satan has no rights.
To sign the petition, click here.
We are asked to be polite yet firm when contacting the university:
Dr. Randy Woodson
Chancellor, NC State University
Holladay Hall A1, Box 7001
NCSU Campus
Raleigh, NC 27695
Phone: 919-515-2191
Fax: 919-515-7740
Email: randy_woodson@ncsu.edu
~Eowyn
North Carolina has had a huge influx of people from other states, fleeing the insanity of high tax liberal states. Many of these people are liberals who are satanists, and who also bring their liberal insanity that they are fleeing from, to where they go. That has many normal people quite concerned.
“Like liberals, Satan knows that the best way to destroy the truth is to masquerade lies as truth.” Bill Hennessy
Liberalism: a Demonic Deception & Satanic Takeover in American Thinking
https://www.jimfeeney.org/liberalism-demonic-satanic-deception.html
You are correct Hawkmoon. I’m a NC native and have watched the transition take place. We have UNC, NSU and Duke within a 25 mile radius along with the Research Triangle just outside of Raleigh. All of these have brought in foreign nationals and the regressive Left. It was only a matter of time waiting for a couple of short generations to produce children who have no typical traditional Southern/NC roots and religious upbringing. The regressive Left and Satanism infects and ruins city after city, town after town and state after state.
They have shocked the public with all the other sins that they could muster up so it’s fair game to open the door directly to the evil one for all who want, since there seems to be such a demand for it, either in hollywerid land or colleges that are so liberal that conservatives can’t even speak on campus any more.
What was once good is not bad and what was bad is now good coming to pass before our eyes.
Prayer
Yup, the mainstreaming of Satan. I’m alarmed at the attraction satanism has for young people. I asked one kid and he just said “I like satan”. The message being delivered is satan is cool, a guy you could have a beer with, not like that boring goody-two-shoes Jesus. I tell them they have no idea what they are hitching their wagons to. Most don’t listen
William, they are empty, inside and outside, that’s the education they receive at home, money, credit cards, electronics, cell phones, heart to heart talk is absent
Yes, empty, and so their souls are vulnerable to being influenced by the Darkness. As I alluded to in another comment that hasn’t popped up yet, kids today are subjected to sensory overload, continuous, unremitting, happy-clappy distractions, but always with embedded subliminal, and lately more brazen and overt, and dark, messages. Unlike us, they have no mental or spritual template for processing any of this, they don’t understand the concept of quiet reflection and introspection, those times of serenity when God speaks to us. They can’t be reached if they don’t want to be reached. I can only let them know I am always available to talk with, if and when
In the simplest terms possible, realizing that there is much more to this, they should be made to define themselves as either a religion or a “club”. Depending on the answer, the university should apply the same standards they would apply to any other applicant.
If there are terms supporting good taste or conduct or any other issue that they are known to be in opposition to they can reject them based on that. If they claim “religious rights”, a different standard would have to be applied to see if they actually meet the definition of a “religion” and comport with the university’s standards.
After all, they do not HAVE to be on campus anymore than a topless bar. What if a “swinger’s club” wanted to meet on campus? Would they allow that?
I say, let ’em sue. They can take up a collection to pay for it.
Donated to TFP Student Action and signed petition.
Just got back from Disney On Ice. I had less-than-zero interest but I was designated driver. I tried to enter Just-get-through-it mode but not possible, so I observed closely. Not overtly Satanic but suggestions of occultism throughout. Blasting rock/rap numbers that were highly sexualized. The obligatory race mixing ( I never realized Nemos’ friends were women of color) and LGBTQ- prop with many of the characters quite ostentatiously of the happy persuasion. Because, kids, there’s nothing wrong with that. Sensory overload, the purpose of which is to desensitize and prohibit thinking, critical or otherwise. Ol’ Walt must be spinning at 3000 RPM’s. A big banner said 100 Years of Magic. And all magic leads to Satan. It’s axiomatic
We were at the range today and it was most unpleasant. 45 degrees today with massive wind. Shooting sucked and it was cold but no doubt I had a much better time there than you did at Disney on Ice…lol!
One of those things, had to keep the peace. At least a billion things I would rather have done, a crappy day at the range, do taxes, clean the catbox. But nothing lol about it man, it’s going to take a while to process the trauma. I may need therapy. Fortunately my insurance is paid up:)
You would rather be doing taxes than to be at that Disney On Ice! That’s saying something!
Yep. “The Committee” has designed their future for them.
A bleak future, indeed, comrade
I see my comment was deleted. It was pointing out how hypocritical it is to condemn other religious groups, while condemning others for condemning others free speech. I see this crap all the time where Christians cry on the woe is us we have been censored wagon while they go and do just that very thing like this here where a Satanic groups wants to merely practice it’s religion the very same way Christians want to and already do everywhere, my God, Christianity is pushed and preached and celebrated everywhere and then they claim there’s a war on it. Just when I thought I found a place of free expression where real discussion could take place, once again I see censorship by groups that condemn censorship. Bye.
“Bye”
Promise?
