Perpetual victimhood: Lena Dunham gets a tattoo that says, “sick”

Liberals are miserable creatures. They are self-loathing and forever a victim of something.
So I was not surprised to see on libtard Lena Dunham’s Instagram that she got a new tattoo that says, “sick.”
FYI: Dunham suffers from endometriosis, of which the main symptoms are pelvic pain and infertility. It is not curable yet is treatable.
From her Instagram post:
“sometimes the thing you’re most scared of being called is the best thing you can call yourself. thank you @havenstudiobk for labeling me… and to my sisters in this dizzying but starry slog- i am lasso’d to you!”
Hey, her body, her choice.
Most people would focus on the positive aspects of life. Maybe one who is happy would choose to get a tattoo that says “enjoy life” or “carpe diem.”
But I’m guessing that Dunham isn’t too happy. After all, she already displays a tattoo that seeks some type of approval as it says, “love me.”
Nice Fattoo. Did she get her prison tats ahead of time? Looks like the shot was taken from the toilet cam.
I think it’s best to simply not pay any attention to these creepy people whatsoever, as in absolutely none, no matter how outrageous they might become in their search for attention.
Amen, and amen again. What’s next? Is she going to start hurting herself?
I mearly observe them, ironicly, for entertainement. I don’t watch their ‘work”. I watch them acting rediculasly (sp) in their “real ” life. I supose it’s not nice to laugh at the mentally ill.
Her “work” is getting others to pay attention to her. She’s an attention whore.
Sick is what WE become after seeing pics of Lena 🤢🤮
Check out her belly button….it’s a filthy mess:
I mean, who posts pics like this on Instagram and believes that this is somehow sexy. The womyn has issues…
Ewww! You could grow potatoes in there. What a pig.
She just gets fatter and sloppier. She’s walking angst. Such a poor, poor “victim”. It’s the least she can do ya’ know. She’s white.
I didn’t know they made sausage casings in floral prints.
I think “FOOL” or “SKANK” might be more in line with the proper terminology… I have many tattoos but nothing like that. Mine do tell the story of my life and were all thought out in advance… Lot of kids today have money and no idea so they think it is fashionable to get some ink… It does not wash off…
She needs a tattoo of Hillary on one cheek and Little Barry on the other. She screams…..LOSER!
That would work! When she bends over Andrew Cuomo would show to complete the trio….