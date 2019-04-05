Perpetual victimhood: Lena Dunham gets a tattoo that says, “sick”

Posted on April 5, 2019 by | 13 Comments

Liberals are miserable creatures. They are self-loathing and forever a victim of something.

So I was not surprised to see on libtard Lena Dunham’s Instagram that she got a new tattoo that says, “sick.”

FYI: Dunham suffers from endometriosis, of which the main symptoms are pelvic pain and infertility. It is not curable yet is treatable.

From her Instagram post:

“sometimes the thing you’re most scared of being called is the best thing you can call yourself. thank you @havenstudiobk for labeling me… and to my sisters in this dizzying but starry slog- i am lasso’d to you!”

Hey, her body, her choice.

Most people would focus on the positive aspects of life. Maybe one who is happy would choose to get a tattoo that says “enjoy life” or “carpe diem.”

But I’m guessing that Dunham isn’t too happy. After all, she already displays a tattoo that seeks some type of approval as it says, “love me.”

DCG

13 responses to “Perpetual victimhood: Lena Dunham gets a tattoo that says, “sick”

  1. YouKnowWho | April 5, 2019 at 4:25 pm | Reply

    Nice Fattoo. Did she get her prison tats ahead of time? Looks like the shot was taken from the toilet cam.

     
  2. josephbc69 | April 5, 2019 at 5:59 pm | Reply

    I think it’s best to simply not pay any attention to these creepy people whatsoever, as in absolutely none, no matter how outrageous they might become in their search for attention.

     
  3. YouKnowWho | April 5, 2019 at 6:44 pm | Reply

    I mearly observe them, ironicly, for entertainement. I don’t watch their ‘work”. I watch them acting rediculasly (sp) in their “real ” life. I supose it’s not nice to laugh at the mentally ill.

     
  4. Jackie Puppet | April 5, 2019 at 7:01 pm | Reply

    Sick is what WE become after seeing pics of Lena 🤢🤮

     
  5. Lophatt | April 5, 2019 at 7:47 pm | Reply

    She just gets fatter and sloppier. She’s walking angst. Such a poor, poor “victim”. It’s the least she can do ya’ know. She’s white.

     
  6. Lophatt | April 5, 2019 at 7:48 pm | Reply

    I didn’t know they made sausage casings in floral prints.

     
  7. Watertender | April 5, 2019 at 7:48 pm | Reply

    I think “FOOL” or “SKANK” might be more in line with the proper terminology… I have many tattoos but nothing like that. Mine do tell the story of my life and were all thought out in advance… Lot of kids today have money and no idea so they think it is fashionable to get some ink… It does not wash off…

     
  8. Lophatt | April 5, 2019 at 7:53 pm | Reply

    She needs a tattoo of Hillary on one cheek and Little Barry on the other. She screams…..LOSER!

     

