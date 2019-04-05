Perpetual victimhood: Lena Dunham gets a tattoo that says, “sick”

Liberals are miserable creatures. They are self-loathing and forever a victim of something.

So I was not surprised to see on libtard Lena Dunham’s Instagram that she got a new tattoo that says, “sick.”

FYI: Dunham suffers from endometriosis, of which the main symptoms are pelvic pain and infertility. It is not curable yet is treatable.

From her Instagram post:

“sometimes the thing you’re most scared of being called is the best thing you can call yourself. thank you @havenstudiobk for labeling me… and to my sisters in this dizzying but starry slog- i am lasso’d to you!”

Hey, her body, her choice.

Most people would focus on the positive aspects of life. Maybe one who is happy would choose to get a tattoo that says “enjoy life” or “carpe diem.”

But I’m guessing that Dunham isn’t too happy. After all, she already displays a tattoo that seeks some type of approval as it says, “love me.”

DCG

