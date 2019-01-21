People of Walmart: The We-Can-See-Your-Underwear Edition

Rate this post

There’s a website called peopleofwalmart.com, to which readers can send — and get published — candid photos they’ve taken of odd-looking shoppers in various Wal-Marts across the U.S.

Periodically I go on the website to cull pictures for “People of Walmart” posts. I do them as a way to chronicle how Americans have lost our sense of self-respect and propriety. Too many of us don’t make even a minimum effort at pulling ourselves together before we go out of our homes, but instead parade our slovenly appearances for the world to see.

In today’s edition, we see Walmartians parading in or exposing their underwear.

~Eowyn

