People of Walmart: The We-Can-See-Your-Underwear Edition

There’s a website called peopleofwalmart.com, to which readers can send — and get published — candid photos they’ve taken of odd-looking shoppers in various Wal-Marts across the U.S.
Periodically I go on the website to cull pictures for “People of Walmart” posts. I do them as a way to chronicle how Americans have lost our sense of self-respect and propriety. Too many of us don’t make even a minimum effort at pulling ourselves together before we go out of our homes, but instead parade our slovenly appearances for the world to see.
In today’s edition, we see Walmartians parading in or exposing their underwear.
See also “People of Walmart: The Mayhem Edition”
~Eowyn
PEOPLE ACTUALLY GO OUT LIKE THIS? OMG!
Disgusting, but the question is what else are such slobs capable of. These almost mindless degenerates are tools and themselves victims of the Leftist intellectuals and the latter’s handmaidens in the kosher porn industry. I won’t waste space, and so refer to the article Parricide by Erik von Kuehnelt-Liddhen at culturewars’ archived articles, detailing how sexual degeneracy was inextricably linked to the fiendish barbarity of the French Revolution, of which de Sade was a major theoretician. What strikes me is the hubris in thinking such unspeakable horrors won’t happen here when the groundwork as we see is already completed.
“NO SHORTS ALLOWED” “NO SMOKING” “DO NOT CROSS BEYOND THIS LINE” “SHIRTS REQUIRED”, these are signs we must respect or else we are dispatched quickly. Walmart is a “people” store for all kinds, it’s up to an individual to shop there or go to a place where parking is more accessible, better service, and less of a “crowd”. Yes, you may pay more for an item but you find parking, less crowd at check out lines and you are not exposed to the element. And that’s what Walmart is all about when it comes to ”savings”.
I have never shopped at Walmart. Never will. You take your life in your hands shopping at our local Walmarts.
Hillary voters…. I love the asswipes that bring in fake service animals. Me being the shy type I ask what the dog is supposed to be for… They get all butthurt when you call them out…