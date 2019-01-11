People of Walmart: The Mayhem Edition

Rate this post

There’s a website called peopleofwalmart.com, to which readers can send — and get published — candid photos they’ve taken of odd-looking shoppers in various Wal-Marts across the U.S.

Periodically I go on the website to cull pictures for my “People of Walmart” posts on FOTM. I do them as a way to chronicle how Americans have lost our sense of self-respect and propriety. Too many of us don’t make even a minimum effort at pulling ourselves together before we go out of our homes, but instead parade our slovenly appearances for the world to see.

I had not done a People of Walmart post for a long time. Time for a new one!

On January 5, 2019, Devin C. Isom was at the Walmart supercenter in Swatara Township, Pennyslvania to pick up a moneygram.

A fight broke out at the checkout counters, with much hair-pulling and a very large Walmartian with the mother of all pork bellies, grabbing a woman by the hair.

Isom took this video and posted it to Facebook:

Here’s the police report:

On January 5th, 2019, at 3:27 p.m. Swatara Township Police were dispatched to the Walmart located on Grayson Road in Harrisburg for an active fight involving six people. Upon arrival, officers located three of the participants inside of the store and the other three participants in the parking lot. Officers reviewed Walmart surveillance footage and spoke with everyone involved and several witnesses. The fight itself was between two groups of three people each, and erupted when one person from each group had some sort of disagreement with the other. There were two very minor injuries observed but both of the injured parties declined treatment from EMS. All parties involved were advised that they would be receiving charges for Disorderly Conduct; four of the six persons involved were also banned from Walmart property.

H/t Clash Daily

~Eowyn

