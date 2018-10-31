Parakeet brothers talk to each other and give smacky kisses

Fabio and Gabriel are Indian ringneck parakeet brothers born one year apart.
Watch them conduct a full-length conversation, saying each other’s names, asking “How are you doing,” interspersed with smacky kisses.
They even say “thank you” after being kissed!
H/t Josephbc69
~Eowyn
What a riot, they are having so much fun!
That’s Brotherly love for real.