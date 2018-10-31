Parakeet brothers talk to each other and give smacky kisses

Fabio and Gabriel are Indian ringneck parakeet brothers born one year apart.

Watch them conduct a full-length conversation, saying each other’s names, asking “How are you doing,” interspersed with smacky kisses.

They even say “thank you” after being kissed!

H/t Josephbc69

See also our other bird posts!

~Eowyn

