Parakeet brothers talk to each other and give smacky kisses

Posted on October 31, 2018 by | 2 Comments

Fabio and Gabriel are Indian ringneck parakeet brothers born one year apart.

Watch them conduct a full-length conversation, saying each other’s names, asking “How are you doing,” interspersed with smacky kisses.

They even say “thank you” after being kissed!

H/t Josephbc69

See als0 our other bird posts! —

~Eowyn

Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!

Please follow and like us:
0
 
This entry was posted in Animals, God's creation, Humor. Bookmark the permalink.

2 responses to “Parakeet brothers talk to each other and give smacky kisses

  1. Kelleigh Nelson | October 31, 2018 at 8:01 am | Reply

    What a riot, they are having so much fun!

     
  2. Alma | October 31, 2018 at 8:19 am | Reply

    That’s Brotherly love for real.

     

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *