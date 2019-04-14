Palm Sunday: Beginning of the week that changed the world

Luke 19:28-30, 35-38

Jesus proceeded on his journey up to Jerusalem.

As he drew near to Bethphage and Bethany

at the place called the Mount of Olives,

he sent two of his disciples.

He said, “Go into the village opposite you,

and as you enter it you will find a colt tethered

on which no one has ever sat.

Untie it and bring it here….”

So they brought it to Jesus,

threw their cloaks over the colt,

and helped Jesus to mount.

As he rode along,

the people were spreading their cloaks on the road;

and now as he was approaching the slope of the Mount of Olives,

the whole multitude of his disciples

began to praise God aloud with joy

for all the mighty deeds they had seen.

They proclaimed:

“Blessed is the king who comes

in the name of the Lord.

Peace in heaven

and glory in the highest.”

Today is Palm Sunday, the beginning of the holiest week in Christianity.

It is the week that changed the world. The week in which the Son of God, who chose to become incarnate, sacrificed Himself, was tortured horribly, nailed to a cross and left to die — in atonement for the shattering, cataclysmic sin of our first parents and humanity’s subsequent sins.

For why it takes God to atone the sin of Adam and Eve, see “Lent and the Fall of Adam & Eve“.

For why God became man in order to save humanity, see “The parable of the farmer and the geese“.

Our sins are so horrific that, while praying in the Garden of Gethsemane, He actually sweated blood, seeing every sin of humanity, from the first to the last.

That’s how much He loves us narcissistic, petty, selfish, ever-bickering, ever-warring, utterly wretched, and downright murderous humans.

If you go to church today, you will receive a long piece of palm leaf. This video gives very easy-to-follow instructions on how you can make a cross from your palm.

And remember to tell Him “Thank you” and that you love Him with your whole heart, your whole soul, your whole mind, and with all your strength.

May the peace and love of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you,

~Eowyn

