Oregon counties pass Second Amendment Preservation Ordinance

Oregon Live displays their liberal bias right in the first sentence.

As in many blue states, once you get out of the progressive-infested metropolitan cities you’ll find many Second Amendment supporters.

From Oregon Live: The so-called “Second Amendment Preservation Ordinance” declares that those living in counties that approve it have the right to own semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines, regardless of state or federal law. The measure appeared on the ballot in Baker, Columbia, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lake, Lincoln, Linn, Umatilla and Union counties.

The ordinance also empowers sheriffs in those counties to determine if state and federal gun laws are constitutional and whether to prohibit local resources from being used to enforce them.

Partial returns show that the measure passed in all but Jackson and Lincoln counties.

The effort was organized by an Oregon gun rights group called the Committee for the Preservation of the Second Amendment. But it drew broad support among members of two militia groups, the Three Percenters and Oath Keepers, who campaigned and organized for the ordinance across the state.

DCG

