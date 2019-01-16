Oops! CNN legal analyst accuses radio host, who’s black, of ‘white privilege’

Rate this post

Yesterday, on SiriusXM Patriot radio’s David Webb Show, Webb was discussing with CNN legal analyst Areva Martin, who’s black, a recent controversy brought up by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) over CBS failing to hire any black journalists to cover the 2020 election.

Martin said she agreed with Ocasio-Cortez and that it was unacceptable for media outlets to claim that there aren’t enough journalists of color available.

Webb disagreed. He said he has 31 years of experience in the media, and that “I’ve also seen it change, generationally.… I have not seen the lack of [diversity], I’ve seen, actually growth in it.” He then asked Martin if she thought Black Entertainment Television (BET) should be forced to hire a white or Hispanic reporter. Martin responded by saying it would be up to BET.

Webb then said people should be hired based on their qualifications and not the color of their skin, and that “I never considered my color the issue. I considered my qualifications the issue.”

Martin responded by playing the Left’s race card, accusing Webb of “white privilege”:

“Well, David, that’s a whole ‘other long conversation about white privilege, the things that you have the privilege of doing that people of color don’t have the privilege of.”

The only problem is this: David Webb is even blacker than Areva Martin, as you can see in their pics below.

Webb: “How do I have the privilege of white privilege?”

Martin: “David, by virtue of being a white male, you have white privilege.”

Webb: “Areva, I hate to break it to you, but you should have been better prepped. I’m black.”

Martin apologized by throwing her “people” under the bus, claiming that they had given her “the wrong information” about Webb.

To Fox News, Webb said (1:00 mark):

“She [Areva Martin] immediately defaulted to an attack, which is a false narrative. There is no such thing as white privilege. There’s earned privilege in life that you worked for. There are those who may have more privilege that they exert on others in the form of influence. But this is about more than what she said and the embarassment — and she should be — but the default to this easy, false narrative…. But being on Patriot radio with me, and being a conservative talk station, well, I must have been white was in her head.”

~Eowyn

Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!

Please follow and like us: 0

Share this: Gab

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Skype

