Ohio Will Permanently Defund All 26 Planned Parenthood Clinics

Thursday, March 28, was a great news day. That was the day that all 26 Planned Parenthood clinics received notice from the Ohio Department of Health that their state funding will end April 20.
Brie Zeltner, writing for the Cleveland, Ohio, Plain Dealer, said the notice comes “following a federal appeals court ruling this month that upheld a 2016 Ohio law forbidding the state from sending preventive health funding to any organization, or affiliate of an organization, that ‘performs or promotes’ non-therapeutic abortions. The law was signed by former Gov. John Kasich.”
The letter from ODH, which was dated March 21, informs the organization’s 26 locations that as of April 20, they will no longer receive funding for a wide variety of programs formerly supported by the state. Last year, ODH gave about $600,000 in grants to Planned Parenthood, according to a spokesman for the department, Zeltner said.
The state money funded programs such as sexual assault services; breast and cervical cancer prevention; the STD (sexually transmitted disease) Control program; the Minority HIV/AIDS initiative; as well as five programs designed to reduce infant mortality, including Centering Pregnancy and Moms and Babies First, a neighborhood outreach program targeting high-risk black women.
There are three Ohio Planned Parenthood locations that provide abortions — in Cincinnati, Columbus, and Bedford Heights — but the nonprofits that provide these services, Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio and Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region, allegedly do not use public money to fund them. The two organizations sued after the 2016 law was signed.
On March 12th, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati ruled 11 to 6 to reverse a federal judge’s decision to declare the 2016 law unconstitutional.
Will Maule, writing for Faithwire, reported that “Planned Parenthood executives reacted with fury. ‘Ohio continues to put politics over people, putting them at greater risk. This isn’t about politics, this is about lifesaving health care’ said Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio CEO Iris E. Harvey.”
Of the 26 locations across the state, three provide abortions. However, under the Hyde Amendment, these clinics were not permitted to receive state funding, even before the 2016 measure was passed — they are funded by Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio and Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region.
However, those on the pro-life side who are in favor of the de-funding, have pointed out that the non-abortion services provided by Ohio’s Planned Parenthood clinics have declined in recent years, while abortion rates continue to increase.
“As abortions nationally continue to drop, Planned Parenthood’s abortion numbers have increased year over year,” noted pro-life outlet, LiveAction. “It currently holds 35% of the national market share for abortions (it committed more than 330,000, according to the most recent annual report).”
In addition, Planned Parenthood has been caught up in a number of scandals, including fetal organ harvesting and even failing to report the abortions of underage girls who were brought into clinics under suspicious circumstances.
“After being initially blocked by a court ruling, Ohio has finally defunded PP of all state taxpayer money. Great news!” tweeted LiveAction’s founder, Lila Rose.
In 2017, President Trump signed a bill which allowed states to immediately begin defunding abortion organizations like Planned Parenthood by removing the family planning funding they were permitted to receive under Title X.
In a tweet March 28, Harvey said, “Gov DeWine is HEARTLESS. Just got a 30 day notice from Health Dept. Defunding Planned Parenthood work to reduce Black infant mortality, prevent violence against women, provide cancer screenings, HIV tests and sex education! All care health depts couldn’t do!”
On a personal note, I find this comment absolutely bizarre coming, as it does, from a woman who makes her living murdering babies.
~ Grif
States are coming around a little at a time Tn did and will not fund them any more. Actually gave the funding to pro life facilities.
Wonderful, twice in one day. Again, good good. All the HIV/AIDS stuff should be defunded anyway, everywhere. Just zero it out and HIV/AIDS will dry up and blow away like the illusion it is
Good! Let Alyssa Milano and her pro-abort Hollyweird friends cough up their own money to support their favorite cause…
Yes! And I hope these bottom feeders go bankrupt doing so. BTY, I think it is no coincidence that Alyssa Milano got her break in the business starring in a TV series about three witches. This is a spiritual war as much as it is a cultural war.
Any news is good news here: Somewhere, at some time, a child’s life WILL be spared. And that child will grow up and change the world. We do not know that child’s name, or where or when he or she will be born because of this, BUT GOD DOES.
Let’s face it: Abortion IS genocide. But the baby killers at Murder, Inc. cannot admit to that in open court. This means that they have no choice but to admit they are, essentially, IRRATIONAL.
A libertarian world would allow for abortion, but would force the individual demanding one—and not the taxpayer—to pay for it. Let’s call the current arrangement for what it is, corporate welfare. If Murder, Inc. is so good, let them prove that in the marketplace. But NO: They want to have their cake and eat it, too.
Meanwhile, New York and New Jersey are stuck with their full-term abortion governors!
Yay!! Most grateful Ohioan here!!
Thank you, Grif, for the good news!
I’m surprised RINO Gov. John Kasich signed the law.
I was puzzled about Kasich’s reaction also. Kasich signed the original bill in 2016, which was the period when he was seeking to be the Republican presidential nominee. I suspect it was less a true commitment to saving the lives of unborn children, than it was a cynical trolling for conservative votes.
Speaking of PP, that reminds me: if you all haven’t seen the movie, Unplanned, please do so. It’s a great film! It’s powerful and intense. It’s about Abby Johnson, a former PP clinic director who became a pro-life activist. I saw the movie over the weekend, and I plan to see it again. Let’s ALL support this movie and others like it!
I plan to see it next weekend, for sure! Heard it opened to $7M this weekend. Pretty good considering the negative press it’s been getting for being a “controversial” film.
Twitter has been messing around with Unplanned’s Twitter account big time this weekend. First they briefly suspended the account. Now it appears that those who check “follow” the account are actually never recorded as following. They hit “follow,” refresh and then realize they are not following the account. Why such antics, @jack? Cowards!
