NY demorats gave $27 million to children of illegal aliens who receive preferen$e over children of US military

That’s not a typo in my headline. NY demorats give $27 million taxpayer dollars to children of illegal aliens. Children of US military? They get $2.7 million allocated to their education.
As reported by the NY Post: Democrats set aside $27 million in tuition assistance for the children of undocumented immigrants in the new state budget — but wouldn’t add hundreds of thousands of dollars to expand a similar program for kids of deceased and disabled veterans.
A bill that has twice passed the state Senate — but never made it through the Assembly — would have added funding to a program that provides free tuition, room and board at any SUNY or CUNY college to children, spouses and financial dependents of “fallen soldiers” who died, became severely disabled or were classified as missing in action while serving in the military after 1990.
Such a program already exists and serves 145 students at a cost of $2.7 million — but only for relatives and dependents of vets who served in combat zones. The Assembly Higher Education Committee voted 15-11 against allocating more funds to the program as part of the state budget.
Assemblywoman Deborah Glick (D-Manhattan), who chairs the committee, said budget constraints weighed against the program expansion, which she estimated would have cost several hundred thousand dollars.
“We will make every effort to ensure going forward, we have some additional resources allocated to the program so that as an entitlement, it is not falling short of the needs of our military families,” she said.
But State Sen. Robert Ortt (R-Niagara), a sponsor of the measure, said the Assembly’s failure to act sends a distressing signal to military families.
“Assemblywoman Glick should be ashamed of herself,” said Ortt. “We set aside $27 million dollars for college for people that are here illegally… Apparently $2.7 million is all that the families of soldiers who are killed, get. If you’re a child of a fallen solider, you do not rank as high and you know that by the money.”
Glick called the criticism a “cheap shot” on Twitter. “The bill-though laudable-had a budgetary impact which the committee routinely doesn’t consider post-budget. We did promise to see funding in the future [that] considers potential additional eligible individuals. Cheap shot,” she wrote.
Assemblywoman Judy Griffin (D-L.I), one of four Assembly Democrats who voted in favor of the bill, said it should be a priority next year.
“I voted for the bill because I think it’s important, especially after that FDNY firefighter was killed in Afghanistan, so heartbreaking. But I voted yes knowing the bill would be held because it was a tough budget year and as the chairwoman said, there just wasn’t the funding in the budget. But now we know for next year, [so] we will make it a priority and hopefully pass it.”
DCG
Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
In what year did this occur? The only date I see in the article is in the caption to the photo of Assemblywoman Glick. The photo is from 2013.
2019
Not the least bit surprising, the only shock is that they didn’t give more, Thanks for posting this, I’m taking it to my site. Great Job, J.C.
I bet the NY taxpayers are glad to be footing that bill. Imagine the conversation at home:
“Sorry Janie but your mother and I can’t afford to send you to college because both our service jobs at the fast food restaurant makes it so we can barely pay the property taxes, food bills and car/heahth insurance payments as it is, but if you were an illegal immigrant the state would pay for you to go!”
Maybe they should teach classes on how to impersonate an illegal immigrant, show you how to write off expenses like bronzer and instant tan spray.
Or just say that you identify as an iilegal. It’s what you feel, what you believe. Then transition (with tan spray, etc.) to a “trans-national”. Suddenly you’d have rights and funding flying in the windows
Ha, ha, good one! “Yes, I identify as a black, crippled women with leprosy. What can you do for me?”.
How about, “I identify as a cat with mange, hair ball dysfunction and bladder incontinence. I want an “owner” that will adopt me, let me lick myself clean and I want paid for being like this”. Wonder what code that would be for welfare services?
“Assemblywoman Glick should be ashamed of herself,”
Right, shame. She’d have to look it up
This phenomenon has been around a long time. In the 1860’s Douglas Reed talks of a “missionary” who petitioned Abraham Lincoln to help the Jews in Palestine. Lincoln told him he was more worried about dying boys closer to home and threw him out of his office.