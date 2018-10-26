NO. Just NO: Chelsea Clinton mulling a run for political office?

Exactly what are her “talents?”
From USA Today: Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of a former president and a former presidential candidate, said ahead of an appearance to promote her children’s book that she wouldn’t rule out a run for office.
She also said that mother, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, has not spoken with her about a repeat presidential run in 2020.
“I think if someone were to step down or retire and I thought I could do a good job and it matched my talents, I’d have to think if it’s the right choice for me,” Chelsea Clinton told The (Westchester County, N.Y.) Journal News.
The daughter of former President Bill Clinton, now 38 years old, talked about the circumstances under which she might consider a political run; her mother’s rumored presidential bid; and her work at the Clinton Foundation, where she serves as vice chair.
Her latest book, Start Now! You Can Make a Difference, (Penguin Random House) is aimed at children ages 7 to 10. Chelsea Clinton tackles issues of health, hunger, climate change, endangered species, bullying and talks about what children can do to make a difference.
Read the whole interview here.
Let the miserable creature run just so we can watch her fail, then listen as she explains it away, as her mother did. She’s So Vain she actually thinks there are people Out There who pay attention to her and care enough to vote for her. What a pathetic creature she is, the same as the rest of her miserable family.
Chelsea looks just like her father…. Janet Reno!!
Chelsea’s “talents” reflect those of her mom and dad: lying and spreading the bull crap. She also is “blessed” with her mother’s foul temper, according to Ed Klein in “Unlikeable.”
What an idiot she is. Who gives a damn what she thinks or does. She’s really not important.
(Sarc.) Don’t forget, every child saved from being born is saved from being bullied!
In her case bullying might have done some good, as she would have had to develop backbone to stand up to them, that’s what I had to do when I was raised in Chicago. That toughness does one a lot of good later on in the real world, when we encounter all manner of bullies and BS.
Attempts are being made to make most of humanity believing or actually being helpless, defenceless and in need of the government they manage to feed and shelter their herd of fools.
“Bucktooth” Chelsea, like mother like daughter. Cold, dry, calculating. Ain’t gonna work Bucky, pack it up, go home, save the stolen money, and take care of your family, THEY NEED YOU, “we the people” DONT NEED YOU.
You’re right. Somehow she came out too dumb to steal. Must be the Hubble genes.
Read the mirror of her soul.
That’s a “great” idea. She can run this one with her:
Be sure not to miss this event if you are in the area. That is if you are a fool.
Fools lined up for her mother’s book signings and the same fools will be found here. The Klingonistas pay others to their dirty work including writing silly books that no thinking person has use for.
The only talents this broad has were inherited from her mother (high crimes) and her father (looks).
Chelsea Clinton book signing
• Where: Barnes & Noble, Eastchester, 680 White Plains Road, Scarsdale, New York
• When: 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. Wristbands for the event will be given out beforehand. Up to three wristbands will be handed out at the time of purchase of the book.
I’d like to go there and ask if “Web” likes one lump or two. She looks like a cross between a Pit Bull and a Hyena. I wonder if she’ll be wearing her Satanic necklace this time out?