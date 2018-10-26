NO. Just NO: Chelsea Clinton mulling a run for political office?

Exactly what are her “talents?”

From USA Today: Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of a former president and a former presidential candidate, said ahead of an appearance to promote her children’s book that she wouldn’t rule out a run for office.

She also said that mother, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, has not spoken with her about a repeat presidential run in 2020.

“I think if someone were to step down or retire and I thought I could do a good job and it matched my talents, I’d have to think if it’s the right choice for me,” Chelsea Clinton told The (Westchester County, N.Y.) Journal News.

The daughter of former President Bill Clinton, now 38 years old, talked about the circumstances under which she might consider a political run; her mother’s rumored presidential bid; and her work at the Clinton Foundation, where she serves as vice chair.

Her latest book, Start Now! You Can Make a Difference, (Penguin Random House) is aimed at children ages 7 to 10. Chelsea Clinton tackles issues of health, hunger, climate change, endangered species, bullying and talks about what children can do to make a difference.

Read the whole interview here.

DCG

Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News , the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!

Please follow and like us: 0

Share this: Gab

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Skype

