NH the Live Free Or Die State is killing the 1st Amendment

James O’Keefe is under attack by corrupt government officials in New Hampshire
The consensus about how and why NH no longer stands as a bastion of constitutional conservatism is that too many Massachusetts liberals have crossed the border for tax breaks. No wonder people in Maine and New Hampshire refer to people from Massachusetts as “Massholes.”
Thank you James O’Keefe.
Like NH being corrupted by former residents of Massachusetts, the corruption of Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Colorado, and even Texas is attributed to Californians who moved to those states. Why is it that the influence always works that way — blue statists corrupt red states — but not vice versa? How come the good people who move to blue states don’t/can’t change those states for the better?
As a native Mainiac, I’m seriously misplaced here in Satan’s Commonwealth. It’s very hard not to love the Berkshires and we are separated from the rest of the state by the Berkshire Plateau, our very own Wall. There is even a periodic secessionist movement that springs up here from time to time, to join VT. But still attached to MA. It was only a matter of time before the Bolshevik Massholes moved into NH. There’s no sales tax there for one thing and it was once a sanctuary state for conservatives. But like the (((second home owners))) who come here from NYC and the CA leftist freaktards who swarm and infest other states, everything they touch turns to s*it
Western MA resident myself, but I lived in VT for 8 years. In many ways their politics are worse than those of MA. Why they keep electing BS is beyond me. Anyway…
“Live free or die” is only the beginning of the quote. The entire quote was from General John Stark: “Live free or die. Death is not the worst of evils.” General Stark was an outstanding leader during the Revolution, after serving with Robert Rogers Rangers earlier in his life. I highly recommend reading the biographies of both men, who knew each other from childhood.
Connecticut got invaded and taken over by limousine liberal Bolsheviks from NYC, who do not want to live with the “diversity” (which destroys NATION-ality) they preach and implement in NYC.
“The Liberal urge to save humanity, is a false front to control it”