NY Rockland County first in nation to declare medical martial law, banning unvaccinated children from public places

NBC4 New York reports that on March 26, 2019, Rockland County, New York, declared a state of emergency, banning children younger than 18 who are unvaccinated against measles from public places, until they receive the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. Anyone found in violation could face six months in jail and/or a $500 fine. Those unable to be vaccinated for documented and confirmed medical reasons are exempt from the ban.
The New York Times reports that the ban “will be enforced retroactively, with parents facing up to six months in jail or a fine of up to $500, or both, if they are found to have allowed unvaccinated children in public spaces.”
The emergency declaration defines “public places” as “a place where more than 10 persons are intended to congregate for purposes such as civic, governmental, social, or religious functions, or for recreation or shopping, or for food or drink consumption, or awaiting transportation, or for daycare or educational purposes, or for medical treatment. A place of public assembly shall also include public transportation vehicles, including but not limited to, publicly or privately owned buses or trains, but does not include taxi or livery vehicles.”
Law enforcement will not be patrolling or asking for vaccination records but those found to be in violation will be referred to the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office.
The ban went into effect at midnight, March 27, 2019, and will expire in 30 days.
Rockland County Executive Ed Day said at a press conference: “We believe this to be the first such effort of this kind nationally and the circumstances we face here clearly call for that. Rockland will lead the way in service and safety to the people here.”
The reason? A local outbreak of measles affecting residents in Spring Valley, New Square and Monsey, which has entered its 26th week — the longest since the disease was eradicated in the United States in 2000, according to New York officials. As of March 19, there were 153 confirmed cases.
Day said the outbreak started after seven unvaccinated travelers with measles entered the county early last October. Although unvaccinated students were asked not to attend school, still county officials have been met with “pockets of resistance” from people unwilling to comply with health department advice and this played a part in the decision to enact a ban.
Measles is a highly contagious disease, transmitted by airborne particles, droplets and direct contact with the respiratory secretions of an infected person. Those at highest risk for severe complications include young children, the immuno-compromised and non-immune pregnant women.
Measles typically presents in adults and children as an acute viral illness characterized by fever and generalized rash. The rash usually starts on the face, proceeds down the body and may include the palms and soles. The rash lasts several days. Infected individuals are contagious from 4 days before rash onset through the 4th day after the rash appears. Those who are ill with a fever, rash, or conjunctivitis (red watery eyes) are urged to stay home, not have visitors and not go out in public. The Rockland Health Department said individuals who have symptoms consistent with measles should contact their health care provider, a local clinic or local emergency department before going in person to prevent exposing the illness to others.
H/t Natural News and Vivian Lee
See also:
~Eowyn
“Day said the outbreak started after seven unvaccinated travelers with measles entered the county early last October.”
From the CDC website: Measles was declared eliminated (absence of continuous disease transmission for greater than 12 months) from the United States in 2000. This was thanks to a highly effective vaccination program in the United States.
Why do some people seem unable to connect these dots?
This is horrifying. When I was a kid everybody got measles, you got over it, and then you had lifelong immunity. 153 cases is nothing and I would be willing to bet that “patient zero” of this “epidemic” had already been vaccinated with the MMR, which, by the way, confers only limited and short-term immunity. At best. Imaginary danger from Infectious disease is a very effective way to stampede the people and keep the skeer up. Because it’s invisible. They have been laying plans for this for a long time, look up the Epidemic Intelligence Service. After the 9/11 movie and the subsequent (((anthrax scare)), the Model Emergency Health Powers Act (MEHPA) was enacted, with each state fine-tuning to their specs. Massachusetts has the most draconian, if the RINO bonehead governor declares mandatory vaccination because of some stupid new “bird-flu” non-epidemic, refusal will get you locked up and your property confiscated. Since the beginning of the 20th century when basic hygiene practices became common, mortality from infectious disease has declined precipitously and now is less than 1 percent. Incidentally, Rockland County has a large population of Hasids. I wonder if that accounts for the “pockets of resistance
Yep. I had the MMR vaccination and still got measles.
“Unvaccinated travelers.”
Gee, I wonder where they came from…/sarc
The H1N1 scare a few years back never materialized as an epidemic, just garden-variety seasonal flu, the same that occurs year in and year out. There were a few “clusters” such as the 700 cases that abruptly occurred at Bates College in Maine. An article I read stated “Bates was recently the site of an intensive vaccination campaign”. The irony was lost on them. But just a coincidence anyway, nothing to see here
They came from Israel.
yeah, they like to push the false belief that anyone who isn’t vaccinated is a “carrier”. Well, the ones who are (in theory) would have nothing to worry about. In practice they don’t work a lot of times. But they DO generate a lot of revenue.
If the hoards of illegal aliens were not allowed to cross into the United States from Mexico, everyday at about one thousand, coupled with unvaccinated students, we wouldn’t be experiencing the outbreaks of mumps, measles, skin rashes, pink eye, etc. In those backward countries diseases are endemic of their regions and hygiene is not accessible. We did not experienced outbreaks for the longest time, It is a must to stop illegal entry and we will see a decline in outbreaks, yes, I believe in vaccinations but at the same time we should not be treated as guinea pigs.
Thank you, Alma, for bringing this up. How can we be so fanatic about our kids’ vaccines when we require NOTHING of illegals coming up over our borders, many of them enrolling kids in school for several weeks before they are called in by the school nurse to be excluded until shots are achieved? I also once had an (illegal) student in my classroom for 3 periods a day who had active TB. I was NOT notified until the end of the year and the student was no longer “mine.” Of course, I took a TB test…..but, why was I, as a teacher or anyone else who had to interact with her EVERY SINGLE DAY, subjected to this fear/stress/liability? Supposedly, this student’s “rights” were being “protected.” But…….where were MY rights protected? Where were the rights of all my students, the students in the entire school, the aides, the librarian, the office staff, etc etc….and NOW, we are worried about measles and chickenpox, et. al? My cousin-removed was a diabetic with a high risk pregnancy. She gave birth to a healthy, beautiful baby girl, who died at 8 mos. old AT HOME in her parents’ arms b/c the Dr. did not know she’d contracted TB from visiting her maternal grandmother in a nursing home where there were TB-infected illegals working as domestics…. The entire family had to be tested and followed for years, including my family……
If anything the hoardes crossing our boarder illegally is the problem, not healthy people that families have lived here forever. They have found disease being brought into this country include TB, and dozens of other deadly diseases. None of which originated here. That is where the idiots should start.
This is just another excuse to control us. Heaven only knows what drug they want to try on us next.
So are parents going to be required to carry their child’s vaccination papers to surrender to law enforcement queries about their child’s vaccinations when they are stopped in public places? “Your papers please.” “Uh I only have a pipe.” “Then you had better come with me. Schnell”
For anyone who’s still undecided on the vaccination safety issue, consider that when one side of an argument consistently avoids having a fair and open debate–despite it being the opportunity of a lifetime to show the entire world who’s right and who’s wrong–while simultaneously repeating the horrifically unscientific mantra, “the science is settled,” then you can rest assured in knowing on which side the truth really lies. Just in the past six month or so the vaccine establishment has twice demonstrated its cowardice in refusing to participate in a fair and open debate on the subject of vaccine safety. In October, they bailed at the last minute from attending the “One Conversation” conference in Atlanta (and in the CDC’s own back yard, no less). More recently, a panel of doctors from Yale backed out of participating in a debate with their lone opponent, Robert Kennedy Jr. It’s been my experience that folks don’t cower from a debate when they’re confident that the truth is on their side… I highly recommend that everyone tune in to Del Bigtree’s “Highwire” program every Thursday at 1 PM Central via youtube or facebook.
“Unless we put medical freedom into the Constitution, the time will come when medicine will organize into an undercover dictatorship to restrict the art of healing to one class of Men and deny equal privileges to others; the Constitution of the Republic should make a Special privilege for medical freedoms as well as religious freedom.” ― Benjamin Rush, signer Declaration of Independence
That certainly was prescient of Benjamin Rush.
How corrupt are our present politicians compared to the Founding Fathers. 🙁
The waning Weimer Republic in Germany just before the advent of Hitler, held that (I paraphrase) “If we control the public health of our people, we control them absoutely into the ages.”)
Mandating any kind of medical “treatment” is medical fascism. It began in earnest in the age of AIDS. A case in point, I had a client whose twelve YO daughter she walked in on in bed with a 14 YO boy. The boy fled out the window and since she was already under the microscope of DCF – child “protective” services – she went by the book and brought her daughter to the ER, rape kit, all of that. The “Dr.”, as a precaution, prescribed combivir, which contains azidothymidine (AZT). If you don’t know, AZT is a nucleoside analog, a DNA-chain terminator, that was developed in 1964 as a cancer chemotherapy but was shelved and never patented simply because it was so toxic. But they dusted it off in 1987 and is still the mostly used “AIDS drug” to this day. In addition to its toxicity (it has been described as “a medicine from hell, all risk and no benefit”, and “incompatible with life”) it is also worthless, its putative antiretroviral properties “utterly negligible”. Nevertheless it has been deemed safe by the FDA for use in newborn babies and pregnant women. My client was ordered to administer this toxic swill to her daughter under threat of loss of custody, and I told her that her daughter would probably get very sick, which of course happened. She became so violently ill that her mother feared she would die and in desperation fled the state. I covered her tracks as best I could; there were inquiries. The phenomenon of Mothers on the Run. Because there are scores of similar cases. All this to prevent the spread of a virus that doesn’t exist (happy to make that case, circumstances permitting) with a low rate of transmissibility (25%, but only perinatally), requiring 500-1000 sexual contacts with an “HIV positive” individual. Do the math for a 14 YO boy and a 12YO girl in an interrupted one night stand that was never consummated. And now vaccines. They haven’t developed an HIV vaccine because the HIV test doesn’t test for virus but rather antibody reactions to certain proteins that are just ‘assumed’ (they don’t know because HIV has never been isolated and properly characterized) to be “specific” to HIV, so any vaccine would automatically render any recipient “HIV positive”, by their definition. That could be problematic. But they are working on it, “science” marches on. As the journalist Celia Farber put it, the end of reason
How interesting, and sad. Many of us (myself included) have a desire to believe that medical professionals and other providers will take the “high road” and only prescribe what their training and sense demands.
In fact, I find that isn’t the case. Most medical doctors will do whatever the “common practice” is at the time, regardless of indications to the contrary. To do otherwise is to risk possible lawsuits and insurance company rejections.
I think that’s how things like the vaccine industry leverage their products. I know, for example, that in medical school they are taught about how the human immune system develops and operates. Many of these vaccines are prescribed in direct opposition to that training and any common sense treatment that should come from that knowledge.
I’m certain that the “Child Protective Services” adhere to the same “safe” dogmas. I find these vaccine discussions particularly revolting because most of the time they do not reflect a knowledge of how immune systems work or what the vaccine is supposed to do.
Instead it has become some sort of “magic JuJu” that “eliminates disease”. It most certainly does nothing of the sort. It may help with individual’s reaction to certain diseases. It does not make someone who is not inoculated a “Typhoid Mary”.
Doctors have their standard of care guidelines that they have to follow to avoid liability. They have latitude for exercising their own discretion though. Mostly the guidelines are for CYA. I remember the case of Destiny Hager, I believe 3 YO when she began “acting out” and becoming agitated, probably, in retrospect due to brain inflammation induced by mega-vaccine administration. I’ve seen it many times, kids get their vaccines and suddenly develop “disruptive behavior disorders”. So the family consulted a psychiatrist (big mistake) who prescribed 600 mg of seroquel. And Destiny died. There was an inquest, the “Dr.” said, correctly, that that dose was within prescribing guidelines. 600 mg of seroquel would knock out a T Rex. Destiny Hager weighed 34 pounds at the time of her death
One of my daughters is autistic. She’s forty-eight and lives with us. That’s how she started. Got vaccinated and developed a fever and we were off to the races.
We’ve had the medication approach used that you describe. We finally weaned her off all that with medical marijuana and she doesn’t use anything anymore.
I’m pro vaccination, but I can’t help but wonder what happened to the mantra of the left I have heard since 1973; “It’s my body, keep government out of my health decisions.”
There you go with that “consistency” stuff again. Consistency of thought will ruin a Bolshevik.