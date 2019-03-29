NY Rockland County first in nation to declare medical martial law, banning unvaccinated children from public places

Rate this post

NBC4 New York reports that on March 26, 2019, Rockland County, New York, declared a state of emergency, banning children younger than 18 who are unvaccinated against measles from public places, until they receive the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. Anyone found in violation could face six months in jail and/or a $500 fine. Those unable to be vaccinated for documented and confirmed medical reasons are exempt from the ban.

The New York Times reports that the ban “will be enforced retroactively, with parents facing up to six months in jail or a fine of up to $500, or both, if they are found to have allowed unvaccinated children in public spaces.”

The emergency declaration defines “public places” as “a place where more than 10 persons are intended to congregate for purposes such as civic, governmental, social, or religious functions, or for recreation or shopping, or for food or drink consumption, or awaiting transportation, or for daycare or educational purposes, or for medical treatment. A place of public assembly shall also include public transportation vehicles, including but not limited to, publicly or privately owned buses or trains, but does not include taxi or livery vehicles.”

Law enforcement will not be patrolling or asking for vaccination records but those found to be in violation will be referred to the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office.

The ban went into effect at midnight, March 27, 2019, and will expire in 30 days.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day said at a press conference: “We believe this to be the first such effort of this kind nationally and the circumstances we face here clearly call for that. Rockland will lead the way in service and safety to the people here.”

The reason? A local outbreak of measles affecting residents in Spring Valley, New Square and Monsey, which has entered its 26th week — the longest since the disease was eradicated in the United States in 2000, according to New York officials. As of March 19, there were 153 confirmed cases.

Day said the outbreak started after seven unvaccinated travelers with measles entered the county early last October. Although unvaccinated students were asked not to attend school, still county officials have been met with “pockets of resistance” from people unwilling to comply with health department advice and this played a part in the decision to enact a ban.

Measles is a highly contagious disease, transmitted by airborne particles, droplets and direct contact with the respiratory secretions of an infected person. Those at highest risk for severe complications include young children, the immuno-compromised and non-immune pregnant women.

Measles typically presents in adults and children as an acute viral illness characterized by fever and generalized rash. The rash usually starts on the face, proceeds down the body and may include the palms and soles. The rash lasts several days. Infected individuals are contagious from 4 days before rash onset through the 4th day after the rash appears. Those who are ill with a fever, rash, or conjunctivitis (red watery eyes) are urged to stay home, not have visitors and not go out in public. The Rockland Health Department said individuals who have symptoms consistent with measles should contact their health care provider, a local clinic or local emergency department before going in person to prevent exposing the illness to others.

Rockland officials encourage everyone, not just children, to be up-to-date with the MMR vaccine to help protect them in case of any future exposure to measles in Rockland.

H/t Natural News and Vivian Lee

See also:

~Eowyn

Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!

Please follow and like us: 0

Advertisements