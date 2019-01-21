Netflix raises rates as they see millions of new subscribers

Rate this post

Why are people supporting Netflix? I’m guessing the “newbs” who sign up are either unaware of the CRAP Netflix supports or they just don’t care. I wonder if new subscribers are aware of the following:

Garbage: “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” underage orgy scene on Netflix

Netflix ‘Insatiable’ TV series mocks Christianity with young girls pleading for sex with Jesus and Holy Spirit

Netflix twists ‘Anne of Green Gables’ into a queer soirée with 5 LGBT characters

Demonic: Netflix airs ‘Salute to Abortion’; Presbyterian priest blesses PP abortion clinic

Netflix at it again: Now under fire for film critics say contains child pornography

I’ve never had Netflix and never will.

Those who wish to support them and their airing of lewd and bigoted shows, have at it. Serves you right to pay more for their service.

From SF Gate: This article, Netflix raised prices because you all are signing up like crazy, originally appeared on CNET.com.

If you want to blame anyone for Netflix raising prices, look to all the newbs who are signing up in droves.

The streaming video service reported that more people signed up in the last three months of 2018 than any other quarter ever, and it predicted even more new members in the first quarter of 2019. The company added 8.84 million new paid members, according to its end-of-year financial report Thursday. That’s better than the 7.6 million it’d predicted in October.

Netflix tends to end every year on an upswing, as people on holiday breaks spend extra time streaming and those who received new gadgets as gifts start setting them up by adding services like Netflix. But this time, Netflix had already issued a couple of particularly positive signals about how business was faring.

Last month, the company said Bird Box, its post-apocalyptic thriller starring Sandra Bullock, was watched by 45 million accounts in the first seven days it was available, the best viewership for one of its original movies yet. And Tuesday, Netflix announced price hikes. The prospect of a higher monthly bill wasn’t welcome news for consumers, but investors reacted with glee, and analysts interpreted it as Netflix flexing its muscles in the middle of a hot streak.

Netflix doubled down on viewership disclosures Thursday. Bird Box has now been watched by more than 80 million member households in four weeks, the company said, adding that the movie was getting “high repeat viewing.” Looking ahead, Netflix expects You — a thriller series about a bookish stalker, which struggled to find an audience when it aired on Lifetime — to surpass 40 million households in its first four weeks, and it predicts Sex Education, a British series that Netflix is distributing globally, to reach more than 40 million in the first four weeks too.

The eternal caveat about Netflix numbers like these? They’re not independently verified. Nielsen offers some ratings for Netflix programs, which it figures with its own system of measurement that leaves out any viewing on mobile devices and doesn’t count people watching outside the US. Nielsen’s initial Bird Box numbers supported the general case that the movie was widely popular, though.

And Netflix’s definition of a view carries different meaning for a movie versus a show. Netflix counts a movie as viewed once an account watches 70 percent of the total runtime, including credits. But for shows, Netflix credits the title with a view if an account gets through 70 percent of the total runtime of a single episode.

Read the whole story here.

DCG

