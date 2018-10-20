Nancy Pelosi signals approval of violence against political opponents; called ‘communist piece of sh*t’ by Miami protesters

The Oxford Dictionary defines “collateral damage” as a military euphemism “Denoting inadvertent casualties and destruction in civilian areas in the course of military operations.”

Joel B. Pollak reports for Breitbart that on Sunday, October 14, 2018, at the 92nd Street Y in New York, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was interviewed by Paul Krugman, the left-wing New York Times columnist and Nobel economic laureate who predicted, the day Donald Trump won the presidency, that Trump would trigger “a global recession, with no end in sight.”

In a long, rambling monologue, during which she stumbled on her words and appeared to lose her train of thought, Pelosi made a veiled threat that there may have to be “collateral damage” to Americans who do not agree with the Democratic Party agenda. She said:

“We have to have total clarity about what we do, when it comes to everything — a woman’s right to choose, gay marriage … whether it’s about immigration, whether it’s about gun safety, whether it’s about climate … I think that we owe the American people to be there for them, for their financial security, respecting the dignity and worth of every person in our country, and if there’s some collateral damage for some others who do not share our view, well, so be it, but it shouldn’t be our original purpose.”

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) has openly called for violence against Trump administration officials, and Republicans around the country have complained of intimidation and assault on the campaign trail in the run-up to the midterm elections.

Meanwhile, Pelosi got a taste of the vitriol Democrats have been heaping on President Trump, his supporters, and Republican legislators.

On Wednesday, Oct. 17, in Miami, Florida, a group of sign-carrying Cuban Americans confronted Pelosi in a narrow alley as she and her entourage entered a building through a back door. Some accounts said it’s a restaurant; Big League Politics says it’s a Democrat office where Pelosi met with Demonrat Andrew Gillum, who is running for governor in Florida.

The protesters shouted at Pelosi:

“Look at the piece of sh*t Pelosi right here.” “You f*cking communist. Get the f*ck out of here.” “F*ck you and your f*cking Democrats.” “F*ck Nancy Pelosi.”

Even after Pelosi had entered the building, the protesters banged on the door with their fists, shouting “Open up!”, “Cowards!” and “Socialism sucks!”.

