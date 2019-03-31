My Favorite News Aggregator Is Down – Hopefully Temporarily

Posted on March 31, 2019 by | 9 Comments
Went to Whatfinger.com and got this…

If we at FOTM hadn’t experienced so many attacks this past year, I would not think anything of this. But at this moment, the shadowy puppeteers are very much shaken up by President DJT, and are potentially more dangerous (if that’s imaginable)

9 responses to “My Favorite News Aggregator Is Down – Hopefully Temporarily

  1. TrailDust | March 31, 2019 at 9:47 am | Reply

    I just checked in again, and Wharfinger.com is back up, thank God.

     
  2. josephbc69 | March 31, 2019 at 10:07 am | Reply

    It’s been happening on my end here in Canada for at least 6 weeks, in terms of FOTMs, so we’re not surprised by your experience.

     
  3. DCG | March 31, 2019 at 10:23 am | Reply

    I don’t trust TPTB…may be coincidence but then again, may not. Never trust ’em.

     
  4. Alma | March 31, 2019 at 10:57 am | Reply

    Unbelievable, how much more are we going to be subjected to their relentless nuisances? Seems like they won’t give up, eh?

     
  5. Brian Heinz | March 31, 2019 at 1:03 pm | Reply

    The fools do not realize the more they try to silence us the more we will do our best to exercise our voice against the lies. They just don’t get it.

     
  6. stevenbroiles | March 31, 2019 at 1:36 pm | Reply

    Matt Drudge told Alex Jones that his “Day of Reckoning” would come, and this was four years ago. Now with the new European Union copyright legislation coming, it may be legally impossible to post MERE MEMES & NEWS CLIPS OR QUOTES—at least in the European Union!

    THIS, after the New Zealand prime minister (Oh she’s “prime,” all right) announced ten-year prison sentences for anyone sharing the false flag event video.

    In the meantime we have the TROLL FARMS. So make no mistake, the War against Free Speech is ON, and, if I may say so, it sure seems to me that President Trump is certainly DRAGGING HIS HEELS. And what Whatfinger and FOTM have experienced is straight out of Abbie Hoffman’s playbook: It’s called MONKEY WARFARE—the constant trolling and DDOS attacks. Not permanent, but annoying enough to command our corrective action. Think: Annoying junior high school “jerk,” to be polite about it.

    So we have to keep on truckin’. In the meantime, might I suggest another great news aggregator site, CONSERVATIVE ANGLE? Loads quick and has FOUR PAGES of links.

     

