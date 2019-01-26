Muller Swallows Wrong Man

WARNING: May Cause Indigestion!
Unlike eating a nice tasty corrupt lawyer, some victims may cause injury, and in some cases, death.
Note to Deep State: You just gave a national platform to a man who has the goods on you.
When this man talks, he will tell all about the Hillary Clinton email scandal. He and Jerome Corsi will blow the lid off the secrets of the globalist cabal that has been destroying America since the JFK assassination. And because CNN and the main stream media will be looking on gleefully expecting to see constitutionalists thrown to the lions, the whole world will hear his case against you.
Nothing you take for heartburn and acid reflux will make you feel better.
♞
Please follow and like us:
I sincerely hope you’re right, TD.
Me too.
The wave moves right, the wave moves left, the waters unsafe to navigate and so we wait for calmer seas. We move to Venezuela……..nothing’s going to happen.
Every man ( 8 ) on those pictures have a price on their heads.
Hi Alma, I am curious what you mean. Are all of them under a death threat from one entity? I could picture deep state death threats toward Stone, Pieczenik and Corsi, but Muller and the others?
They may be too dumb to know that, but I doubt it. That means they CAN’T allow him to talk. In fact, I think that’s why they have him. They may use him on Trump, but more at silencing or stopping him from taking any action on Hillary and the others.
Look at Tom Fitton. He’s having trouble getting cooperation from Trump’s Just Us department. It is no longer Obongo’s. How do you explain that. Remember when Trump said he was going to release those documents? I haven’t seen them. Fitton is asking for them. The court says he can have them. Where are they?
This is another classic. If he’s the real deal he’d fire Mueller. Or, he’s afraid of Mueller. Either way, is that acceptable? The Odor goes unpunished. That’s how The Odor rolls.
” That means they CAN’T allow him to talk.”
My first thought too. If he knows that much and is a threat because he will blab, then they will find a way to silence him through whatever means – even if that means he has a “sudden heart attack” as well.
I hate being cynical, but I just can’t get too excited anymore about reports of anything happening that would allow for the evil bastards to reap their just rewards. Things just don’t seem to work that way.
My personal favorite, implicating our worst President in history, the Sabbatean.
Sept. 2, 2016: FBI officials Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text that “[President Obama] wants to know everything we’re doing.”
Trump “Collusion” Timeline
https://www.thetrumptimes.com/2018/05/29/trump-collusion-timeline/