Mukilteo shooting victim’s brother sues killer, store where gun was purchased

Frivolous.

From KIRO: A lawsuit has been filed against a Washington state man convicted of killing three people at a house party and against the store where he bought the gun used in the killings.

The Daily Herald reports David Bui filed the suit earlier this month against 22-year-old Allen Ivanov, his parents and the Cabela’s outfitter store in Marysville, claiming the store and his parents should have known how Ivanov was planning to use the AR-15-style rifle.

(Note: Ivanov legally purchased his firearm. He warned friends that he was going to commit a mass shooting and those who actually knew how he was planning to use the AR-15 said absolutely NOTHING. From Wikipedia: Ivanov sent text messages to his friends alluding to his plans to commit a mass shooting a couple of days beforehand, calling himself a “future shooter”. Police say he was motivated by the recent breakup between him and one of the victims, and his anger that his ex-girlfriend seemed to be moving along in her life.)

Bui is the brother of Anna Bui, who was killed in July 2016 at a house in Mukilteo along with Jacob Long and Jordan Ebner. Ivanov was sentenced last year to life in prison without parole.

Representatives for Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s parent company, did not return the newspaper’s calls or an email seeking comment.

DCG

