Mueller: Buzzfeed report that Trump told Cohen to lie to Congress is bunk

The hyenas in the Hate America MSM were beside themselves with glee when a Buzzfeed story published Thursday, January 17, cited two unnamed federal law enforcement officials claiming that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen told Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office that in 2017, Trump had instructed him (Cohen) to lie to Congress about a now-abandoned real estate deal to build a Trump Tower in Russia.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani immediately refuted the Buzzfeed story as false: “Any suggestion – from any source – that the president counseled Michael Cohen to lie is categorically false. Michael Cohen is a convicted criminal and a liar. Today’s claims are just more made-up lies born of Michael Cohen’s malice and desperation, in an effort to reduce his sentence.”

A day later, on Friday, January 18, the Buzzfeed story is refuted by none other than Mueller’s office. Mueller’s spokesman Peter Carr said: “BuzzFeed’s description of specific statements to the Special Counsel’s Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen’s Congressional testimony are not accurate.”

FoxNews notes that Carr’s statement “is remarkable in that Mueller’s team rarely issues statements in response to news stories. But BuzzFeed’s story sparked immense interest from Democrats, who called for renewed investigations and even suggested the allegations could be a basis for impeachment proceedings.”

Responding to the statement from Mueller’s office, Buzzfeed‘s Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith, 42, tweeted that “We stand by our reporting and the sources who informed it”.

For his part, President Trump, in a tweet yesterday, reminds us that it was none other than Buzzfeed that first published the bogus “golden shower” Russian dossier:

Remember it was Buzzfeed that released the totally discredited “Dossier,” paid for by Crooked Hillary Clinton and the Democrats (as opposition research), on which the entire Russian probe is based! A very sad day for journalism, but a great day for our Country!

~Eowyn

