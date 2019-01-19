Mueller: Buzzfeed report that Trump told Cohen to lie to Congress is bunk

The hyenas in the Hate America MSM were beside themselves with glee when a Buzzfeed story published Thursday, January 17, cited two unnamed federal law enforcement officials claiming that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen told Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office that in 2017, Trump had instructed him (Cohen) to lie to Congress about a now-abandoned real estate deal to build a Trump Tower in Russia.
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani immediately refuted the Buzzfeed story as false: “Any suggestion – from any source – that the president counseled Michael Cohen to lie is categorically false. Michael Cohen is a convicted criminal and a liar. Today’s claims are just more made-up lies born of Michael Cohen’s malice and desperation, in an effort to reduce his sentence.”
A day later, on Friday, January 18, the Buzzfeed story is refuted by none other than Mueller’s office. Mueller’s spokesman Peter Carr said: “BuzzFeed’s description of specific statements to the Special Counsel’s Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen’s Congressional testimony are not accurate.”
FoxNews notes that Carr’s statement “is remarkable in that Mueller’s team rarely issues statements in response to news stories. But BuzzFeed’s story sparked immense interest from Democrats, who called for renewed investigations and even suggested the allegations could be a basis for impeachment proceedings.”
Responding to the statement from Mueller’s office, Buzzfeed‘s Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith, 42, tweeted that “We stand by our reporting and the sources who informed it”.
For his part, President Trump, in a tweet yesterday, reminds us that it was none other than Buzzfeed that first published the bogus “golden shower” Russian dossier:
Remember it was Buzzfeed that released the totally discredited “Dossier,” paid for by Crooked Hillary Clinton and the Democrats (as opposition research), on which the entire Russian probe is based! A very sad day for journalism, but a great day for our Country!
~Eowyn
I’m barely familiar with the Mueller investigation, having decided early on it was all bullsh*t, so I welcome correction. Way back I recall prominent Republicans (ie, “prominent” being a function of their usefulness to the kosher msm and its pseudo-outliers like Buzzfeed) insisting on the investigation’s legitimacy when those Republicans knew the truth—that it was a frame up. Am I correct in this, that Sessions, Ryan, Gowdy, Graham and most other Republicans and NOT the out-of-power Dems were responsible for this coup d’etat going forward when not only could it have been stopped, but the real perps indicted? It used to be that the Republicans and Cuckservatism waited a few years before parroting Dem policies, but now even that fig leaf is gone. Already Fox News is insinuating the reasonableness of identitarian anti-white hatred via Ben Shapiro, or so I’ve read. Pretty soon Republican senators, on cue from the NYT and Buzzfeed, will be denouncing fellow members of Congress for defending the science, technology, art, architecture, faith, music, human rights, philosophy, and charity that set Europeans and Euro-Americans apart from the likes of racialist-supremacist Jews and third-world hellholes—or did that just happen? Our enemies are playing for keeps while Republicans and other Cuckservatives grovel like the eunuchs they are.
Thank you for blowing the lid off this lie, Dr. Eowyn. And you too, DCG.
The lying Bolshevik propaganda arm of the America hating DemocRat party is imploding and is destroying itself thanks to TDS. The destruction of the lying MSM (((Bolshevik owned & controlled))) is an important step to stop (((their))) Kalergi plans to genocide us & Western Civilization. (Look at the attacks on Rep Steve King for pointing that out)
Buzzfeed should be ashamed. Yet TDS won’t allow for one infected to have any.
Let’s face it, long ago the press went from yellow to red, and any form of news whether printed or on line is not credible, anyone with a bit of knowledge can alter a name or a sentence and since we are moved by sensationalism, the left feeds us what they want us to know, and we move from tv stations to online reporting -it’s the same, word by word, they are competing to see who is first to deliver the lies. We are the ball on the tennis table moving back and forth, and so some don’t watch tv, don’t buy the newspaper and instead resort to on line shopping.
Dr Eowyn . . . . I am so pleased that you have revealed the facts regarding this salacious lie. I am sick of the socialist/communist politicians beating us over the head with untrue statements. God Bless you for your efforts.
This is all part of the ploy. They knew it was false when they published it. It’s like publishing something on the front page and later retracting it on page 112. Many will be arguing this forever just because they heard about it.
Lying is not even illegal any longer. So, I have to ask, WHY would anybody believe ANYTHING they say? This is a coup, plain and simple. Nothing less. The only question is whether they’ll succeed.