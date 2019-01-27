More Mysterious Deaths

Rate this post

After hearing a claim that Tony Podesta has been executed, I used DuckDuckGo (not Google) to search,

“Was Tony Podesta Executed?”

I got no answer to that question, except from the person on Youtube who made the claim I was searching for. But after looking around a bit I did come across the following article related to the Podesta brothers.

Truth Unsealed: Detective Who Linked Podestas To Madeleine McCann’s Disappearance Found Dead January 14, 2018 The blood-soaked body of a private detective who linked John and Tony Podesta to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has been found at a mansion in Surrey, England. Mystery surrounds the death of Washington D.C. based Kevin Halligen, 56, who presented himself as a ‘cloak-and-dagger, James Bond-style spy’ who took on the most difficult cases. Surrey Police confirmed Saturday that a probe has been launched into his death. Read article: https://truthunsealed.com/conspiracy/detective-who-linked-podestas-to-madeleine-mccanns-disappearance-found-dead/

So wait! Was Tony Podesta executed or not?

It is distressing to have no clue, but fact is I don’t know the answer. I have despaired of finding reliable news sources. So I leave it with the readers to decide for themselves if the Podesta brothers have been brought to justice.

So are we winning or are we losing?

My answer is, if we make Jesus Christ Lord of our lives, then we have already passed from death into life, and though we die, yet shall we live. Absent from the body is present with the Lord. Do not fear him who can kill the body, but after that can not harm the soul. Rather, fear the One who after killing the body, has the power to cast the soul into hell.

On that basis, regardless of any stories in the news, if we honor the Lord, we win.

